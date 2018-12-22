Melania Trump’s red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, topiary trees line the East colonnade during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington. Melania Trump's cranberry topiary trees may have left some of her critics seeing red, but they turned out to be a hit this Christmas _ one of several new wrinkles the Trumps introduced this holiday season. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) –The Associated Press
By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
AP,
12:47 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump’s cranberry topiary trees may have left some of her critics seeing red, but they turned out to be a Christmas hit — one of several new ideas the Trumps introduced this holiday season.

In a four-week stretch of 21 holiday parties, the president also did fewer official photo ops and largely froze out the press. But in time-honored tradition, though, politicos still used the celebrations to squeeze in some last-minute deal-making.

Many of the soirees unfolded under the threat of a partial government shutdown that took effect Saturday.

A stalemate with Congress over Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border forced Trump to delay his plan to shift the merrymaking to his Florida estate on Friday. He remained in Washington while his wife and son, Barron, flew to Palm Beach without him.

Advertisement

The red trees featured on a green carpet along the East Wing colonnade turned out to be quite the attraction: Pedestrian traffic jams formed as Trump’s many party guests clamored to be photographed in front of the unusual holiday landscape.

“Every single person that came through the East Wing stopped for a photo,” said conservative commentator Paris Dennard, a recent guest.

Armstrong Williams, another conservative commentator, tweeted photos of himself posing along the red-tree-lined hallway during a reception.

“I thought it was just classy,” he said. “Great for photos.”

Trump and the first lady on Wednesday hosted the final two parties of the season, where guests feasted on lamb chops, shrimp and potato latkes along with a dessert bar that included lemon tart, coconut cake and Christmas cookies. Champagne and egg nog flowed freely.

Guests said the affairs amounted to festive reunions largely devoid of overt political talk while folks who’d been out of touch spent time catching up.

Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump national security aide, called the atmosphere a “true celebration of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and our oldest traditions.”

He added via email that guests talked about “how good it is to have the White House occupied by a man and woman who love this country and the importance for Conservatives to be ‘Happy Warriors’ as President Reagan told us.”

Advertisement

“Having a great time at the Whitehouse (cq) Christmas Party!” said the caption former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus added to a photo he tweeted of himself and outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly. Kelly succeeded Priebus just six months into the new administration. Now Kelly is set to depart at the end of December after a topsy-turvy 18-month stint as Oval Office gatekeeper.

Other notables who attended include “Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors, Trump supporters Diamond and Silk and professional soccer player Wayne Rooney.

Largely absent from the festivities this year was the traditional opportunity for guests to have a picture taken with Trump and his wife, a time-consuming process that requires the president and first lady to stand for hours, grinning, posing and making small talk with hundreds of guests, some of whom they hardly know.

Trump retained the photo tradition for members of the U.S. Secret Service, law enforcement and the military, as well as staff who work in the residence, according to a White House official who declined to be identified discussing details of the private receptions.

Except for a pair of Hanukkah receptions in the East Room, many of the holiday receptions took place in the Grand Foyer, the open area on the State Floor across from the Blue Room.

The parties had a certain rhythm: A tuxedo-clad Trump and the first lady, who has worn a variety of white, black and green gowns, descended the red-carpeted staircase hand-in-hand from their second-floor residence. Trump made roughly 10 minutes of welcoming remarks before inviting his wife to speak. They then mingled and posed for some informal photos before going back upstairs.

Advertisement

Williams said he saw “warmth” between the couple.

“You watch that body language. She was really happy. And she was really happy to be with him,” Williams said, adding that the president’s remarks were “upbeat.”

The parties also offered job-searching opportunities for some of those on the hunt.

Trump, for example, needs to find a new Interior secretary and he’s got a class of soon-to-be unemployed members of Congress to choose from if he wants.

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., who lost his re-election, is one such member said to be interested in the job. Denham attended Saturday’s Congressional Ball at the White House.

Left off the holiday schedule was the annual party for the White House press corps. Trump’s sour relations with journalists who cover him and the administration peaked last month after the White House revoked a CNN correspondent’s press pass. But the White House quickly reinstated the pass after a federal judge ordered it.

As an alternative, the White House said it has been arranging tours for reporters and their families who have asked to see the decorations.

___

Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

TOPICS: Lifestyle Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal December 21, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Local
Woman dies of hypothermia after car gets stuck in Vermont December 21, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Local
A whale jaw bone that was allegedly stolen on the Cape has been returned, police say December 21, 2018 | 6:10 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
'F*** Nazis': School's initial response to sign hung in UMass Amherst dorm window stirs controversy December 21, 2018 | 5:48 PM
Politics
Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor December 21, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Politics
'Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol December 21, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Politics
Could the millionaires tax proposal make a comeback in 2019? December 21, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Guns found
Crime
16 stolen firearms plus ammunition seized from Pepperell home; 2 arrested December 21, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tennessee in May.
National
Many have called for Cyntoia Brown's release. But a detective who worked the case says she shouldn't get clemency. December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Politics
A border wall by any other name ... is steel slats? December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Local
Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in New Hampshire December 21, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Politics
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban December 21, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill December 21, 2018 | 2:46 PM
McDonald's incident
Crime
Cambridge police identify, seek criminal charge against man in McDonald's incident December 21, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Politics
AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes 'nuclear?' December 21, 2018 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Here's what Susan Collins said about her Brett Kavanaugh vote on Fox News December 21, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
National
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths December 21, 2018 | 12:30 PM
This image shows a missing person poster on Kelsey Berreth, seen on the Woodland Park, Colo., Police Department's Facebook page on Dec. 10, 2018. Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a supermarket on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she's lived since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2. (Woodland Park Police Department via AP)
National
Colorado police arrest fiance of mother who disappeared December 21, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Wellfleet, MA - 9/27/2018- Arthur Medici's memorial sits at the entrance of Newcomb Hollow Beach where he was fatally wounded by a Great White Shark. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Local
In the land of 'Jaws,' a real-life shark debate December 21, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Local
Man shot to death in Roxbury December 21, 2018 | 10:41 AM
Local
Massachusetts man dies after coming under distress while scuba diving December 21, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Local
Everett superintendent retires amid sexual harassment investigation December 21, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Local
A student tried to sexually assault a fellow student at a Vermont high school while his girlfriend recorded video of it, authorities say December 21, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Lauren McCluskey, a member of the University of Utah cross country and track and field team, runs in Salt Lake City.
National
Slain student's family says University of Utah failed to protect her December 21, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Politics
'We don't have to yell': Wolf Blitzer tells Stephen Miller to 'calm down' during border wall interview December 21, 2018 | 10:08 AM
Politics
Strength in US growth at end of year likely to fade in 2019 December 21, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Politics
Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria December 21, 2018 | 9:38 AM
Politics
AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 say Trump impeded Russia probe December 21, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Politics
The Latest: Dems blame Trump's "temper tantrum" for shutdown December 21, 2018 | 7:36 AM
Politics
Syria exit has Pentagon scrambling amid withdrawal outrage December 21, 2018 | 1:41 AM