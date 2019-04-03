14 US senators introduce bill on the crisis in Venezuela

A woman collects water from a brook in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Since a massive power failure struck on March 7, the nation has experienced near-daily blackouts and a breakdown in critical services such as running water and public transportation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) –The Associated Press
By
LUIS ALONSO LUGO
AP,
7:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of 14 U.S. senators introduced a bill Wednesday that they say will help restore democracy and address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Sen Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said the proposed legislation is “much more expansive” than the three bills on Venezuela adopted last week by the House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

The House bills would add new restrictions on the export of tear gas, riot gear and other items to Venezuela that could be used for crime control; urge the Trump administration to provide up to $150 million in humanitarian aid; and require the State Department and intelligence agencies to provide an assessment of the threat from Russian influence in the South American country.

Advertisement

The Senate bill would accelerate planning at international financial institutions for Venezuela’s reconstruction, authorize $400 million in new humanitarian assistance and formally recognize and support efforts by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to restore democracy.

It also would remove sanctions on designated Venezuelans not involved in human rights abuse if they recognize Guaidó as the country’s interim president, something the U.S. and about 50 other governments have done. They contend Nicolas Maduro’s re-election as president last year was not legitimate.

The U.S. has revoked dozens of visas and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions as part of a campaign to force Maduro to turn over power to Guaidó.

The Senate proposal does not include the “all options are on the table” language used by the White House when referring to its Venezuela policy, even though U.S. officials have said Washington is not pursuing a military option at this time.

Menendez told reporters in a conference call that he is optimistic about the prospects for the bill in the Senate, citing backing from Sen. James Risch, an Idaho Republican who is chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. He said Risch voiced support for the measure as long as Menendez and Republican Sen Marco Rubio of Florida remain among its sponsors.

Advertisement

The 14 senators introduced their bill one day after over 40 organizations sent letters to members of Congress urging support for dialogue to resolve the crisis in Venezuela and opposing the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

“We call on you to take a strong, public stand against these immoral, reckless, and illegal policies and to support efforts to advance peaceful dialogue, before it is too late,” the letter said.

___

Luis Alonso Lugo on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/luisalonsolugo

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
The Latest: Trump says he's not inclined to provide tax info April 3, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Politics
House chairman asks IRS for 6 years of Trump's tax returns April 3, 2019 | 6:56 PM
Crime
For months, she fell ill at work. Then, police say, she watched video of a co-worker spiking her drink. April 3, 2019 | 6:17 PM
National
Details shared in family killed in California cliff plunge April 3, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Maura Murray, of Hanson, Mass., shown in an undated photo released by family, police said, was last seen Monday, Feb. 9, 2004, on Ammonoosuc Road in the Woodsville neighborhood of Haverhill, N.H., where she had crashed her car.
Local
Despite speculation, investigators find no new evidence in case of missing UMass student April 3, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Politics
Creeping floodwaters threaten Washington's cherry blossoms April 3, 2019 | 4:47 PM
The suspect.
Local
Police release photo of man being sought in connection with Seaport hit-and-run April 3, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Politics
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system April 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project April 3, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is tilting at wind farms again April 3, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Senate takes step to fill senior ranks at State Department April 3, 2019 | 3:26 PM
BOSTON, MA - March 13, 2019: - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the Massachusetts Attorney General's office in Boston MA on March 13, 2019. She addressed a series of investigations by her office into care at Massachusetts nursing home facilities that uncovered systemic failures. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Local
Martha Coakley is taking a job a Juul later this month April 3, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Politics
Mar-a-Lago arrest spotlights security risks at Trump estate April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Politics
Ivanka Trump plans Africa trip to promote women's initiative April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Politics
Trump adviser: White House 'fully behind' Moore for Fed April 3, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Politics
Ocasio-Cortez, Rand Paul join on withdrawing US from Syria April 3, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Local
An infant did not have any hospital visitors for 5 months. So this Boston nurse adopted her. April 3, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Politics
Less debate time for Trump picks after Senate rules change April 3, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Politics
Trump signs memorandum to stem counterfeit goods trafficking April 3, 2019 | 11:25 AM
This undated photo released by the Maine State Police, shows Det. Benjamin Campbell, who was fatally injured Wednesday, April 3, 2019, when a wheel came loose from a logging truck and struck him as he was assisting with a disabled vehicle alongside Interstate 95 in Maine. (Maine State Police via AP)
Local
31-year-old Maine state trooper killed by wheel that came off logging truck April 3, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Politics
The Latest: NATO makes pitch for trans-Atlantic unity April 3, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Local
Ipswich man killed after car pins him in his garage, police say April 3, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Politics
House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report April 3, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Martin Shkreli is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York.
National
'Pharma Bro' in solitary confinement for alleged phone use April 3, 2019 | 10:13 AM
A car after it crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift's beachfront home.
Local
Car being chased by police crashes into Taylor Swift's gate in Rhode Island April 3, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Politics
US investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes April 3, 2019 | 9:14 AM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (L) and VIce President Joe Biden listen to remarks at the dedication ceremony for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, in Boston March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Politics
'You gave me hell': Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have a history. It's complicated. April 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Politics
Trump claims he wasn't seeking pre-election health care vote April 3, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
Trump takes a step back from threat to close southern border April 3, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
NATO chief tells Congress of 'serious' alliance divisions April 3, 2019 | 12:12 AM