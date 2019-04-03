The Latest: Trump says he’s not inclined to provide tax info

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner in Washington, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) –The Associated Press
AP,
April 3, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s tax returns (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he “would not be inclined” to provide his tax returns in response to a request from a House committee chairman.

Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, on Wednesday formally requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from the IRS.

Trump was asked about the request during a White House meeting with military leaders.

“Is that all?” he said when he heard it was for six years of returns. “Usually it’s 10, so I guess they’re giving up.”

Advertisement

Trump says: “We’re under audit despite what people said. We’re working that out.”

The president says he’s been under audit for many years “because the numbers are big and I guess when you have a name, you’re audited.”

__

6:35 p.m.

A House committee chairman has formally requested the IRS provide six years of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns as Democrats try to shed light on his complex financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

The request Wednesday by Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is the first such demand for a sitting president’s tax information in 45 years. The unprecedented move is likely to set off a huge legal battle between Democrats controlling the House and the Trump administration.

Neal made the request in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, asking for Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018.

TOPICS: Business Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Potential 2020 candidate Bennet says he has prostate cancer April 3, 2019 | 10:15 PM
Timmothy Pitzen.
National
14-year-old says he is Illinois boy who went missing in 2011 April 3, 2019 | 9:18 PM
Politics
Pete Buttigieg explains why he didn't come out until he was 33 April 3, 2019 | 8:56 PM
Politics
14 US senators introduce bill on the crisis in Venezuela April 3, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Politics
House chairman asks IRS for 6 years of Trump's tax returns April 3, 2019 | 6:56 PM
Crime
For months, she fell ill at work. Then, police say, she watched video of a co-worker spiking her drink. April 3, 2019 | 6:17 PM
National
Details shared in family killed in California cliff plunge April 3, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Maura Murray, of Hanson, Mass., shown in an undated photo released by family, police said, was last seen Monday, Feb. 9, 2004, on Ammonoosuc Road in the Woodsville neighborhood of Haverhill, N.H., where she had crashed her car.
Local
Despite speculation, investigators find no new evidence in case of missing UMass student April 3, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Politics
Creeping floodwaters threaten Washington's cherry blossoms April 3, 2019 | 4:47 PM
The suspect.
Local
Police release photo of man being sought in connection with Seaport hit-and-run April 3, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Politics
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system April 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project April 3, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is tilting at wind farms again April 3, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Senate takes step to fill senior ranks at State Department April 3, 2019 | 3:26 PM
BOSTON, MA - March 13, 2019: - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks during a press conference at the Massachusetts Attorney General's office in Boston MA on March 13, 2019. She addressed a series of investigations by her office into care at Massachusetts nursing home facilities that uncovered systemic failures. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Local
Martha Coakley is taking a job a Juul later this month April 3, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Politics
Mar-a-Lago arrest spotlights security risks at Trump estate April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Politics
Ivanka Trump plans Africa trip to promote women's initiative April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Politics
Trump adviser: White House 'fully behind' Moore for Fed April 3, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Politics
Ocasio-Cortez, Rand Paul join on withdrawing US from Syria April 3, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Local
An infant did not have any hospital visitors for 5 months. So this Boston nurse adopted her. April 3, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Politics
Less debate time for Trump picks after Senate rules change April 3, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Politics
Trump signs memorandum to stem counterfeit goods trafficking April 3, 2019 | 11:25 AM
This undated photo released by the Maine State Police, shows Det. Benjamin Campbell, who was fatally injured Wednesday, April 3, 2019, when a wheel came loose from a logging truck and struck him as he was assisting with a disabled vehicle alongside Interstate 95 in Maine. (Maine State Police via AP)
Local
31-year-old Maine state trooper killed by wheel that came off logging truck April 3, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Politics
The Latest: NATO makes pitch for trans-Atlantic unity April 3, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Local
Ipswich man killed after car pins him in his garage, police say April 3, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Politics
House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report April 3, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Martin Shkreli is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York.
National
'Pharma Bro' in solitary confinement for alleged phone use April 3, 2019 | 10:13 AM
A car after it crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift's beachfront home.
Local
Car being chased by police crashes into Taylor Swift's gate in Rhode Island April 3, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Politics
US investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes April 3, 2019 | 9:14 AM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (L) and VIce President Joe Biden listen to remarks at the dedication ceremony for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, in Boston March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Politics
'You gave me hell': Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have a history. It's complicated. April 3, 2019 | 7:05 AM