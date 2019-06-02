White House: Trump ‘deadly serious” about Mexico tariffs

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo taken from Playas of Tijuana, Mexico, Honduran migrants climb over a section of the U.S. border fence before turning themselves in to border control agents. As Trump threatens tariffs, U.S. authorities are overstretched and overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of Central American migrant families arriving at the border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) –The Associated Press
By
LISA MASCARO and HOPE YEN
AP,
10:24 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official said Sunday that President Donald Trump is “deadly serious” about slapping tariffs on imports from Mexico but acknowledged there are no concrete benchmarks being set to assess whether the U.S. ally was stemming the flow of migrants enough to satisfy the administration.

“We intentionally left the declaration sort of ad hoc,” Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“So, there’s no specific target, there’s no specific percent, but things have to get better,” Mulvaney said. “They have to get dramatically better and they have to get better quickly.”

Advertisement

He said the idea is to work with the Mexican government “to make sure that things did get better.”

Trump claims Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades but that the abuse will end when he slaps tariffs on Mexican imports next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “America has had enough.”

The president said last week that he will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods on June 10 to pressure the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to block Central American migrants from crossing the border into the U.S.

Trump said the import tax will increase by 5% every month through October, topping out at 25%.

“He’s absolutely, deadly serious,” Mulvaney said.

Mexican officials are due to meet later this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a bid to come to a resolution.

Mulvaney, who also spoke Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said Mexico could take various steps to decrease the record numbers of migrants at the border.

He suggested the Mexican government could seal its southern border with Guatemala, crack down on domestic terrorist organizations and make Mexico a safe place for migrants seeking to apply for asylum.

Advertisement

“There are specific things that the Mexicans can do,” he said on Fox.

Economists and business groups are sounding alarms over the tariffs, warning they will hike the costs of many Mexican goods Americans have come to rely on and impair trade.

But Mulvaney downplayed those fears, saying he doubts business will pass on the costs to shoppers. “American consumers will not pay the burden of these tariffs,” he said.

He also suggested the tariffs were an immigration issue, separate from the trade deal the United States is trying to negotiate with Mexico and Canada.

TOPICS: Business Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Webster, MA
Local
Massachusetts police: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, possibly assaulted June 2, 2019 | 9:55 AM
killington may
Local
Vermont's Killington ending ski season that reached June June 2, 2019 | 8:18 AM
World
Huge cruise ship plows into tourist boat, dock in Venice June 2, 2019 | 6:38 AM
Politics
Trump's tariffs: What are they? How do they work? June 2, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Politics
Trump: Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom June 2, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Thomas J. Tobin responds to a question during an interview in his office, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013.
Local
Providence bishop faces backlash for homophobic tweet June 1, 2019 | 11:42 PM
Local
Suspect in North End armed robberies arrested June 1, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Politics
Google's activities under scrutiny by US, Europe regulators June 1, 2019 | 6:13 PM
National
Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall June 1, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Webster, MA
Local
Family reports girl kidnapped from Webster park before being reunited with parents June 1, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Politics
Trump's tariffs: What are they? How do they work? June 1, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Cambridge and Quincy Streets
Local
Somerville cyclist hit in Cambridge; driver to be charged after leaving scene June 1, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Worcester Memorial Auditorium
Local
Agreement reached to sell Worcester Memorial Auditorium June 1, 2019 | 3:26 PM
Politics
Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google June 1, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Local
Woman found fatally stabbed in Worcester home, man charged June 1, 2019 | 12:34 PM
World
Italy's Mount Etna volcano spews lava in new active phase June 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM
In this March 1, 2018 photo, visitors sit in booths in the marijuana smoking room at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco.
Local
Massachusetts inches cautiously toward 'cannabis cafes' June 1, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Politics
Trump turbulence slows momentum for North America trade deal June 1, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Boston Police Superintendent in Chief William Gross wears a body camera during a press conference in 2016.
Local
Boston begins rollout of police body camera program June 1, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Quincy, MA - 5/29/18 Brockton State Senator Michael D. Brady waits for his case to be called.
Local
Massachusetts state senator faces trial after drunken driving arrest June 1, 2019 | 9:42 AM
National
Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town June 1, 2019 | 9:32 AM
National
Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee June 1, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Lexington Minuteman Bikeway.
Local
Death of Lexington woman found by friends in car ruled a homicide June 1, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts findings of Russia probe June 1, 2019 | 9:21 AM
File photo: 05/24/12- A year after the deadly tornadoes
Local
Springfield marks anniversary of devastating 2011 tornado June 1, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass., gestures while speaking during testimony.
Local
Impeachment question roils Massachusetts delegation June 1, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Politics
Trump digs in on Mexican import tariffs despite uproar June 1, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Cars
How Trump's Mexico threat imperils his own economic agenda June 1, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Local
Nearly 200 Boston police officers to don body cameras starting Monday May 31, 2019 | 8:54 PM
National
Police searching for missing girl say body of child found May 31, 2019 | 7:44 PM