GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides

FILE - In this Saturday June 7, 2014 file photo, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli addresses the Virginia GOP Convention in Roanoke, Va. President Donald Trump’s anointment of Cuccinelli as acting head of a major federal immigration agency has prompted muttering from Republican senators whose job descriptions include confirming top administration aides. But it’s not gone beyond muttering. Their reluctance to confront Trump comes as veterans of the confirmation process and analysts say he’s placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) –The Associated Press
By
ALAN FRAM
AP,
12:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s latest anointment of an acting head of a major federal agency has prompted muttering, but no more than that, from Republican senators whose job description includes confirming top administration aides.

Their reluctance to confront Trump comes as veterans of the confirmation process and analysts say he’s placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors. The practice lets him quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.

The latest example is Ken Cuccinelli, who last week was named acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He is an outspoken supporter of hard-line immigration policies and his appointment was opposed by some key Senate Republicans.

Advertisement

Definitive listings of acting officials in Trump’s and other administrations are hard to come by because no agency keeps overall records. Yet Christina Kinane, an incoming political science professor at Yale, compiled data in her doctoral dissertation, “Control Without Confirmation: The Politics of Vacancies in Presidential Appointments.”

Kinane found that from 1977 through mid-April of this year — the administrations of President Jimmy Carter through the first half of Trump’s — 266 individuals held Cabinet posts. Seventy-nine of them held their jobs on an acting basis, or 3 in 10.

Under Trump, 22 of the 42 people in top Cabinet jobs have been acting, or just over half.

And though Trump’s presidency has spanned only about 1 in 20 of the years covered, his administration accounts for more than 1 in 4 of the acting officials tallied. Kinane’s figures include holdovers from previous administrations, some of whom serve for just days.

“This is not a new thing,” Kinane said of presidents’ use of acting officials. “It is, however, a considerably higher number” under Trump, she said.

While Republicans widely blame Democratic opposition to Trump’s nominees for his use of acting officials to fill some posts — a characterization Democrats reject — many also say his reliance on that alternative is costly.

Advertisement

“It has the potential to spill over into other nominations that the president’s prioritized,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said of Cuccinelli’s appointment. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said acting officials have “tenuous footing” for overseeing their agencies, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she wants confirmed department chiefs because she “wants to know who’s on point” for the administration on issues.

Yet no Republicans said they had challenged Trump’s use of acting officials. Many of them complained openly when President Barack Obama named special White House advisers informally called czars. And a year after President Bill Clinton named civil rights lawyer Bill Lann Lee acting attorney general for civil rights in 1997, Congress passed a law limiting the time acting officials can serve, generally to no more than 210 days.

“I don’t know who spends their day worrying” that their acquiescence was fraying the Senate’s constitutional power to advise and consent on nominees, said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Democrats and experts disagree on the importance of the Senate’s role.

“They’re almost like they’re willing to act as staff members (of the White House) rather than independent senators,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a senator since 1975.

“They’re not standing up for their own institution,” said Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a nonresident scholar at the Brookings Institution who has studied White House staffing.

Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia, has taken hard-line positions on immigration, such as opposing citizenship for American-born children of parents living in the U.S. illegally. He once led a conservative group that considered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., too moderate, and many Republicans doubt Cuccinelli could win confirmation.

Advertisement

“That’s probably the only way they could get him in there,” the No. 2 Senate GOP leader, John Thune of South Dakota, said of Trump’s naming Cuccinelli acting director.

Also in an acting position are two Cabinet secretaries, Kevin McAleenan of the Homeland Security Department and Patrick Shanahan at the Defense Department. Others in the acting roles are Director Russell Vought of the Office of Management and Budget, U.N. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. All but Mulvaney would need Senate approval to become permanent, and Trump has sent the Senate a nominee for just one of those jobs: Kelly Craft to be the ambassador to the U.N.

A White House spokesman did not provide a list of acting officials or comment on why Trump was relying on them, despite requests over several days. Trump has said he likes naming acting officials, telling reporters in January, “It gives me more flexibility.”

But one explanation is that under Trump, the process of filling jobs has been slow and riddled with missteps.

Trump has withdrawn 63 nominees so far, doubling the 31 Obama retracted at this point in his first term, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, which studies ways to improve government effectiveness. He’s also decided against nominating some candidates after realizing the GOP-led Senate would reject them, including two would-be picks for the Federal Reserve: businessman Herman Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore.

In addition, Trump’s 568 nominations during his first year in office were more than 100 fewer than Obama submitted during that period, partnership figures show.

Max Stier, the group’s president and CEO, said Trump’s use of acting officials is partly because his campaign’s preparations for its transition into power were “the worst of any recent president.” But he said a desire to avoid difficult or rejected Senate confirmations “does appear to be one element, and the most obvious example of that is Ken Cuccinelli.”

___

AP news researcher Jennifer Farrar contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 17, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Commute
As Red Line repairs continue, plan for another longer commute Monday June 16, 2019 | 7:55 PM
A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014.
Animals
A woman was seen jabbing at a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake. She’s now in jail. June 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM
The Hello Kitty balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013.
Local
Police: Worcester woman who crashed car IDs herself as Hello Kitty June 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
Tewksbury father dies in motorcycle crash June 16, 2019 | 3:58 PM
Politics
Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason' June 16, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Local
Police investigate fatal overnight shooting in Dorchester June 16, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Crime
Ipswich man indicted after allegedly carrying woman into traffic in Gloucester June 16, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Politics
Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters June 16, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 16, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Local
She’s the only kid on the island. And she’s graduating. June 15, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Local
2 hikers die on White Mountains trails in 2 days June 15, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Animals
Moose breaks into Maine pizza parlor June 15, 2019 | 10:45 AM
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: A deer is seen on the course during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Health
A deadly deer disease is spreading. Could it strike people, too? June 15, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Jacquiline 'Jackie' and John F. Kennedy - Library Tag 11291999 Living
Politics
Trump said the new 'Jackie O' is first lady 'Melania T' June 15, 2019 | 6:20 AM
Politics
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks June 15, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Mnuchin says 2020 deadline for Tubman $20 bill not possible June 14, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Animals
52 dogs, 53 puppies seized from New Hampshire kennel June 14, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Politics
FAA proposes $715,000 fine for Allegiant over engine work June 14, 2019 | 6:42 PM
This booking photo by the Penobscot Sheriff's Office in Bangor, Maine, and released Thursday, June 13, 2019, by the Norwalk, Conn., Police Department shows Marc Karun, of Stetson, Maine, arrested Wednesday, June 12 on charges in connection to the 1986 rape and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk. (Penobscot Sheriff's Office/Norwalk Police Department via AP)
Crime
Man accused of 1986 rape, killing of 11-year old girl to be returned to Connecticut June 14, 2019 | 6:29 PM
Local
Crews find body of kayaker reported missing in N.H. river June 14, 2019 | 6:08 PM
Politics
Trump aims to slash number of federal advisory committees June 14, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Politics
Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments June 14, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump says no more 'death to America' in Iran June 14, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to local residents at Clinton Community College, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Politics
Here's how the candidates will be split up for first 2020 Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 2:12 PM
04/23/2019 Manchester NH - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton (cq) took some questions from the Press, while campaing in Manchester.The Congressman is running for President. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe StaffReporter:Topic:
Politics
Here's what Seth Moulton said about failing to make the first Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Politics
Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates June 14, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Rendering for Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Local
Here's what we know about the plan for Polar Park June 14, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks June 14, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Crime
Man killed in early morning Dorchester shooting, police say June 14, 2019 | 9:34 AM