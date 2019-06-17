US restores some aid but vows no more without migrant action

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) –The Associated Press
By
MATTHEW LEE
AP,
4:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday it is easing previously announced cuts in hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Central American nations of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala but will not allow new funding until those countries do more to reduce migrant flows to the United States.

The State Department said that after a review of more than $615 million in assistance that President Donald Trump ordered in March to be cut entirely, it would go ahead with $432 million in projects and grants that had been previously approved. The remaining amount will be held in escrow pending consultations with Congress, it said.

Advertisement

That $432 million, which comes from the 2017 budget, is being spent on health, education and poverty alleviation programs as well as anti-crime efforts that many believe help reduce migrant outflows from the impoverished Northern Triangle region. About $370 million in money from the 2018 budget will not be spent and instead will be moved to other projects, the State Department said.

“Previously awarded grants and contracts will continue with current funding,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. She added that assistance “to help the Northern Triangle governments take actions that will protect the U.S. border and counter transnational organized crime will also continue.”

U.S. officials said the review looked at roughly 700 projects funded with fiscal 2017 money by the United States in the three countries and concluded that a significant number were too far advanced to end them.

Trump’s decision in March to cut all direct aid to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala over the migration issue elicited harsh criticism from Congress where lawmakers from both parties said the assistance was key to helping improve conditions in the three countries that have contributed to the people leaving.

Lawmakers are also expected to object to the latest announcement, which comes as Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Mexico and its southern neighbors to drastically reduce the numbers of migrants heading to the U.S.

Advertisement

Ortagus told reporters the administration was leaving the door open to future funding but would first have to see progress on migration.

“We will not provide new funds for programs in those countries until we are satisfied that the Northern Triangle governments are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of migrants coming to the U.S. border, she said. “This is consistent with the president’s direction and with the recognition that it is critical that there be sufficient political will in these countries to address the problem at its source.”

TOPICS: Politics
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers June 17, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2017: Keynote speaker, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone addresses the crowd during The 21st annual Immigrants' Day at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA on April 05, 2017. More than 1,000 people were expected to visit Beacon Hill over the course of the day, celebrating the contributions of Massachusetts' 1 million foreign-born people to the state's economy, culture and civic life, and to advocate for legislation and budget items that are priorities for our foreign-born residents. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: sport reporter:
Media
Somerville's mayor is suing Kirk Minihane and Barstool Sports June 17, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Politics
US: Iran should still comply with nuke deal Trump derided June 17, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Local
Apparent human remains found behind a shed in Wakefield June 17, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Commuters at the JFK/UMass Red Line station cross over the tracks via a sky bridge on Monday morning.
Commute
What to expect on the Red Line this week June 17, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
The city is piloting a program providing free menstrual supplies to BPS students June 17, 2019 | 2:48 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 26: Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The convention, which runs through Sunday, features more than 800 exhibitors and is expected to draw 80,000 guests. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local
A Parkland shooting survivor had his Harvard acceptance rescinded after his past racist comments surfaced online June 17, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Local
Help us make Boston.com better by taking this quick survey June 17, 2019 | 1:58 PM
The Wing Boston
Business
Take a peek inside The Wing, the new women’s co-working space in Boston June 17, 2019 | 1:18 PM
Crime
Whitman teen arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow 16-year-old June 17, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Politics
High court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map June 17, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Politics
Fed likely to leave rates alone but signal readiness to cut June 17, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Politics
Supreme Court upholds rule allowing state, federal charges June 17, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Braydon Smith.
National
An 11-year-old fought off a home invader with a machete. Then the suspect escaped from the hospital. June 17, 2019 | 10:38 AM
National
A North Carolina teenager didn't come home. An iPhone app led her mother to a ravine. June 17, 2019 | 10:26 AM
Politics
High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake June 17, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Crime
He said he would pay $9 million for a murder. So 5 friends plotted to kill a teenager, police say. June 17, 2019 | 10:13 AM
National
After a 4-year-old took a doll from a store, video shows Phoenix police pulling a gun on her parents June 17, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Nancy Bucciarelli.
Crime
A N.H. woman allegedly shoved her golden retriever off a dock and then watched as it drowned June 17, 2019 | 9:14 AM
Local
Former Maine governor Paul LePage has a new job: Bartending June 17, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Crime
N.H. authorities charge daughter in mother's death June 17, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Local
Police investigate late-night stabbing in Whitman June 17, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Politics
Why US-China trade war risks hurting firms in both countries June 17, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Roxbury, MA, 12/18/2018 -- A discarded needle lays in the grass near the sidewalk outside of Orchard Gardens K-8 School along Melnea Cass Blvd. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19walker Reporter:
Local
'We shouldn’t just accept it because we’re near Methadone Mile. It’s not acceptable.' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
City Councilor Matt O'Malley.
Politics
'I want Boston to be on the cutting edge' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Erika L. Murray during her trial.
Crime
'Just everywhere you looked, there was filth' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Politics
GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides June 17, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 17, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Commute
As Red Line repairs continue, plan for another longer commute Monday June 16, 2019 | 7:55 PM
A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014.
Animals
A woman was seen jabbing at a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake. She’s now in jail. June 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM