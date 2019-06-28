Border bill exposes Dems’ rift over limits of fighting Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., prepares to do a television interview on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) –The Associated Press
By
ALAN FRAM
AP,
12:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats have convulsed into their deepest and most bitter rifts since taking House control in January, and it took a motherhood and apple pie issue like improving horrific conditions for children and other migrants seized crossing the southwest border to do it.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly sent President Donald Trump a $4.6 billion package on Thursday that bolsters care for the tens of thousands of arrivals taken into custody monthly and imposes guidelines on how the Trump administration must handle them. But the measure dealt a blow to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., who was forced to accept weaker legislation than she and many liberals wanted, and it generated shockwaves across her party.

Advertisement

It pitted House and Senate Democrats against each other and highlighted discord between the House’s sizable progressive and centrist factions. It showed that Pelosi faces a challenging balancing act that goes well beyond coping with a handful of vocal, liberal freshmen like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The fight suggested that similar power plays between the liberal and moderate blocs could arise, complicating Democrats’ efforts to address marquee issues like health care and climate change . And it echoed problems faced by recent Republican speakers when they controlled the House and saw priorities derailed by members of the GOP’s hard-right, often unyielding House Freedom Caucus.

“It is not good for our unity,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a liberal leader, adding, “This is a very rough patch.”

While both chambers of Congress approved the package by lopsided margins, Senate Democrats led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer backed it overwhelmingly, with just six Democrats voting “no.” They argued they’d cut the best deal they could in the Republican-controlled chamber, where the rules virtually force the two parties to compromise if legislation is to pass.

“You’ve got a 30-1 vote,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Senate Democrats’ chief negotiator on the measure, citing the Appropriations Committee’s overwhelming approval, which presaged the Senate’s 84-8 final passage. “Around here these days you couldn’t get 30-1 that the sun rises in the East.”

Advertisement

Yet when the House voted 305-102 to send the measure to Trump, Pelosi’s Democrats split 129-95 for the measure. Even many who backed it did so grudgingly, reflecting the pull between helping children who have been stockaded in overcrowded, squalid facilities and a deep distrust of how Trump will actually use the funds. House Democrats accused their Senate counterparts of killing their leverage to strengthen the measure by backing the legislation so strongly, and even the usually measured Pelosi couldn’t resist a dig.

“We will not engage in the same disrespectful behavior that the Senate did in ignoring the House priorities,” she said. “In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly put the Senate bill on the floor.”

House Democrats were riven internally, with moderates saying liberals were living in a dream world if they thought they could force Republicans to alter the bill.

Veteran Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said the outcome had long been obvious, comparing it to Western movies with a predictable outcome. “But there were some in our caucus who didn’t like the ending that was inevitable,” he said.

Countered Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., a top liberal, “Our efforts to try to make this bill much more humane than it is now were basically thrown under the bus” by moderates.

Progressives wanted to buttress the measure with provisions preventing Trump from transferring money to toughening border security or buying more beds so authorities could detain more migrants. They also sought language strengthening requirements for how migrants are cared for and making it easier for members of Congress to make snap visits to holding facilities.

Advertisement

But swing district moderates, worried they’d be accused of weakening immigration law enforcement and needlessly delaying the aid, warned early Thursday that they would oppose adding such provisions to the bill.

It was already clear that any House changes would die in the Senate, where overpowering bipartisan support for the Senate bill made it what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called “the only game in town.” Holding almost no cards, Pelosi abruptly brought the Senate-approved bill to the House floor, without the revisions, infuriating progressives.

“I honestly think they do not understand, or they are callous to, the needs of holding the administration accountable,” said Jayapal, expressing her rage at Senate Democrats.

Spotlighting Democrats’ internal turmoil, 24 members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus voted against the measure and only eight supported it. The group, for whom immigration and improving the treatment of migrants are top priorities, called the bill “a betrayal of our American values” in a statement.

“We have a president who is very untrustworthy, and giving him a blank check is very frightening for me,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who opposed the measure. In an indication that the fight could have personal repercussions among Democrats, Escobar said of moderates, “I wish even one of them had spoken to me.”

When it was over, moderates reveled in the clout they’d wielded over the more highly publicized progressive wing of the party and said the day had delivered a message to leaders about issues lying ahead.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., said of his fellow centrists, “their votes are needed and their thoughts are needed.”

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Taylor and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Politics
Jordan Lindsey.
National
21-year-old Californian killed in shark attack was college honor student June 28, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Samuel Caruthers.
Crime
Doctor sentenced in 'ski rage' attack on 12-year-old boy June 28, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Politics
Supreme Court agrees to hear 1998 embassy bombings case June 28, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Local
Man hospitalized after stabbing near Boston City Hall, police say June 28, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Crime
Haverhill suspect arrested in murder of 82-year-old Groveland man June 28, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Politics
Supreme Court to decide on Trump bid to end DACA June 28, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Politics
Justices won't revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure June 28, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Democratic presidential hopefuls (fromL) former US Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders and US Senator for California Kamala Harris speak during the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
5 takeaways from the second night of the first Democratic debate June 28, 2019 | 12:38 AM
Politics
'That little girl was me' June 27, 2019 | 11:22 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Dems on migrant kids, the rich and climate June 27, 2019 | 9:33 PM
The stage is seen prior to the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Livestream: The second night of the Democratic debate June 27, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Politics
Court decision could set up fights over race gerrymandering June 27, 2019 | 7:49 PM
This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of carrying out the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260.
Local
Feds urge court to reject Boston Marathon bomber's appeal June 27, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Pete Buttigieg (left) and Brad Stevens (right), in case you can't tell them apart.
Politics
Brad Stevens has a lot of nice things to say about his doppelgänger Pete Buttigieg June 27, 2019 | 5:55 PM
From left: Azariah Harley Long and Jay'dha Rackard at the Poor People's Campaign in Washington, D.C.
Local
2 Boston students asked Marianne Williamson how she’d address discarded needles from the opioid crisis. Here’s how it went. June 27, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Politics
Tillerson says Kushner conducted foreign policy without him June 27, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Politics
Trump's tough talk on Iran prompts Senate vote on war powers June 27, 2019 | 5:10 PM
National
A teen traded naked selfies with girls his age. A court is making him register as a sex offender. June 27, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Veronica Ruiz
Crime
A New Jersey mother reported a teen bully for racially taunting her son. Then he beat her unconscious, attorney says. June 27, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Anna Ramirez.
Crime
A woman was fatally stabbed in the chest. Her identical twin sister has been charged. June 27, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Marshae Jones.
National
A woman's fetus died when she was shot. She's been charged with manslaughter. June 27, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
Man sues Kevin Spacey over alleged groping at Nantucket bar June 27, 2019 | 3:50 PM
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)
Local
Mass. company in deadly N.H. motorcycle crash has a history of violations June 27, 2019 | 3:45 PM
Politics
Seth Moulton let loose on Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic debate — while watching from an Airbnb couch June 27, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Singer Taylor Swift and Sen. Ed Markey
Politics
Taylor Swift shouted out Ed Markey in an Instagram story. Here's why. June 27, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Mac surette
Local
17-year-old dead following motorcycle crash in Waltham June 27, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Politics
US to China: Fix tech policies. China's retort: Drop tariffs June 27, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Politics
The Latest: Trump tweets that census should be delayed June 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.
Local
The Essex District Attorney’s office is investigating the deaths of 3 babies involved with DCF June 27, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Crime
A Lowell police officer repeatedly raped a 16-year-old homeless girl while on duty, prosecutors allege June 27, 2019 | 1:09 PM