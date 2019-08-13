Curt Schilling says he might run for Congress in Arizona. Donald Trump loves the idea.

The former Red Sox pitcher says it's something he is "absolutely considering."

Curt Schilling Donald Trump
Curt Schilling during a 2016 rally in New Hampshire to stump for the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET
By
12:17 PM

Curt Schilling is, once again, floating a run for Congress — this time in Arizona — and President Donald Trump is rooting him on.

“Terrific!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, calling Schilling a “great pitcher and patriot.”

The president’s tweet comes after the outspokenly conservative former Red Sox pitcher told a radio host over the weekend that he was considering returning to his native Arizona to launch a congressional campaign against one of the state’s incumbent Democrats. Schilling confirmed his interest in an email Monday to the Arizona Republic, though he didn’t say where or when he might run.

“Not ready to do any of that right now,” he wrote. “If/When things solidify I will but right now it’s something in the ‘I’m considering it’ stage.”

Advertisement

Schilling has lived in Medfield since retiring from baseball in 2009 and reportedly still considers himself a Massachusetts resident, but told the paper that “state is not the state I grew up in.” While he was born in Alaska, the 52-year-old spent the first two decades of his life in Arizona and also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks for three and a half years, including their World Series-winning season in 2001. He also visited the state last week to support a local Republican candidate for Congress and call for tougher immigration laws.

“Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling told the Republic. “When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

After getting fired from ESPN in 2016 for sharing a transphobic meme, Schilling joined the conservative website Breitbart to host a fledging political podcast. Since then, he has repeatedly come under criticism for promoting inflammatory content and conspiracy theories on social media.

A longtime Republican and Trump supporter, Schilling has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a Senate seat in Massachusetts, first in 2009 after the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy and again in 2016 ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s re-election.

Advertisement

“I’ve made my decision. I’m going to run,” Schilling said in 2016, adding that he still had to clear the idea with his wife, Shonda.

However, his 2018 Senate campaign failed to ever materialize and Schilling eventually endorsed Shiva Ayyadurai’s quixotic bid against Warren, before later campaigning for the Republican nominee, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl.

Apparently, Schilling is still working on getting his wife on board with the idea of his future political career.

“It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential,” he said in an interview this past weekend with Armed American Radio, referring to his potential congressional campaign in Arizona. “Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

TOPICS: Politics Sports Red Sox Curt Schilling Donald Trump
Politics
Unified Dems press Trump, GOP on curbing guns August 13, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Politics
Trump insists he and GOP want stronger gun background checks August 13, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Politics
US delays tariffs on some Chinese goods, drops others August 13, 2019 | 11:42 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump - tariff delay lessens impact on holidays August 13, 2019 | 11:32 AM
Sharks
Watch as a great white shark brushes by a boat off Cape Cod August 13, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Politics
Pew survey: 60% in US hold dim view of China amid trade war August 13, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Politics
US delays tariffs on some Chinese goods, drops others August 13, 2019 | 10:41 AM
New Hampshire
Man arraigned in shooting death of his wife August 13, 2019 | 10:08 AM
New Hampshire
3-year-old injured in fall from window August 13, 2019 | 10:04 AM
This undated X-ray image provided by the BMJ in August 2019 shows dentures stuck in the throat of a 72-year-old patient. They became lodged in his throat during surgery and weren’t discovered until eight days later. (BMJ via AP)
Health
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery August 13, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Media
CNN's Chris Cuomo threatened to throw a man down stairs for calling him 'Fredo,' comparing it to the n-word August 13, 2019 | 9:33 AM
The crash happened north of exit 35 on Route 95.
Woburn
Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Woburn August 13, 2019 | 8:56 AM
Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide brings another mystery to investigate: How did he end up dying in jail?
Jeffrey Epstein
Questions swirl around Epstein's monitoring before suicide August 12, 2019 | 9:39 PM
Local
Attleboro official criticized for taking suicidal man to hospital August 12, 2019 | 6:28 PM
BOSTON, MA - JULY 24, 2019: Sara Gautier, of Cambridge, waits for her Red Line train at South Station in Boston, MA on July 24, 2019. On January 1, 1899, South Station opened to the public as one of the world’s largest rail stations. It became one of the busiest in the country in the early 1900s. The bustling station that was first home to train service now also gives access to the MBTA subway and bus terminal. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
MBTA
MBTA announces new weekend station closures on Green, Orange, and Red lines August 12, 2019 | 5:40 PM
MBTA
6 new Orange Line cars are expected to go live on Wednesday August 12, 2019 | 4:49 PM
Boat Crash
Officials identify R.I. woman who was killed when boats collided during regatta August 12, 2019 | 4:25 PM
'Open me'
Tin boxes prompted police responses in Boston and Cambridge. Inside each was cash and a note. August 12, 2019 | 3:59 PM
-Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Crime
Arrests made after 3 early morning fights at Encore Boston Harbor August 12, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Early study results suggest 2 Ebola treatments saving lives August 12, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Politics
US budget deficit grows 27% through July August 12, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Dunkin's fall menu of pumpkin- and apple cider-flavored items return August 21.
Food
Dunkin's fall menu returns a week early this year — with a new pumpkin drink August 12, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Sandra Crispo.
Sandra Crispo
Police are searching for a missing Hanson woman August 12, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Politics
Barr defends police, takes swipe at progressive prosecutors August 12, 2019 | 1:24 PM
'Freak accident'
4 injured, 1 critically, after horse-drawn carriage crash in Maine August 12, 2019 | 11:32 AM
Local
The Latest: States vow suit over endangered species rollback August 12, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Politics
The Latest: Medical group says rules hamper health care August 12, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Garcia Lewis.
MBTA
A man repeatedly punched a Silver Line bus driver who didn't stop where he wanted, police say August 12, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Politics
US government weakens application of Endangered Species Act August 12, 2019 | 10:54 AM
The reported incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Clarence Street.
Stabbing
Roxbury man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing woman to death August 12, 2019 | 10:45 AM