Joseph Kennedy III said to be eyeing Edward Markey’s Mass. Senate seat

Such a race could substantially alter the state’s political landscape.

Representative Joe Kennedy spoke during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Representative Joe Kennedy spoke during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. –Paul Sancya/AP/File 2016
SHARE TWEET
By
Jonathan Martin
The New York Times Company,
10:22 AM

WASHINGTON — Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III of Massachusetts is considering a primary challenge next year against Sen. Edward J. Markey, according to a senior Democratic official. Such a race could substantially alter the state’s political landscape and has the potential to elevate a fourth member of a Democratic dynasty to the Senate.

Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, had publicly indicated that he intended to run for reelection next year. But in a conversation this week with the Democratic official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations, Kennedy, 38, said that he was weighing a campaign against Markey, 73, and would decide in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

A contest between the two Massachusetts lawmakers could become the nation’s most high-profile primary race and would represent another test of the Democratic Party’s old guard. And while Kennedy and Markey are both committed progressives, the race would amount to a generational showdown between a scion of the state’s most famous family and a more than four-decade-long fixture of Massachusetts politics.

A spokeswoman for Kennedy did not immediately respond to an email or call seeking comment.

Paul Tencher, a senior adviser to Markey’s campaign, said the senator would not be chased into retirement.

“Ed is not going anywhere,” Tencher said. “He’s going to run, and he’s going to run no matter who is in this race.”

Speculation about Kennedy’s interest in the race began last month when a poll testing the four-term congressman’s prospects against the senator was reported by Politico. Kennedy’s aides would not deny that they had commissioned the poll, and on Friday, a Democratic official confirmed that Kennedy had paid for the survey.

The poll, which even Markey’s advisers acknowledged would most likely show the popular Kennedy leading, was followed by the creation of a group — Jump in, Joe! — aimed at drafting the congressman into the Senate race.

Advertisement

The group has already created a website and a Facebook page seeking supporters to sign a petition to nudge Kennedy into running.

“We think Congressman Kennedy should run for the United States Senate not simply to oppose any person or because his last name is Kennedy,” the group states on its website. “The congressman should run because our country is vulnerable, and he has demonstrated that he has the energy, courage, and progressive ideas to fight for the Commonwealth and put our nation on a more just course.”

Kennedy delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last year. But he has otherwise not cut a high profile in Washington since being elected in 2012, despite his political pedigree. But in recent days, he has started to speak out more, writing an opinion article this week about his grandfather for The Washington Post and sitting for an interview on the podcast of David Axelrod, the former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Kennedy’s moves have not gone unnoticed by Markey, who won a special election in 2013 to fill the seat vacated by John Kerry when he was appointed secretary of state. Markey has $4 million on hand, has hired a pollster and, moving to amplify his liberal credentials, has worked with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on the Green New Deal.

He also has also secured the support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has taped a video in support of his reelection, according to two Democrats. (Markey, who was already facing two lesser-known primary race challengers, endorsed Warren’s presidential bid when she entered the race this year.)

Advertisement

Markey has sought to flush out his would-be rival, releasing a list of endorsements from the state’s congressional delegation this week to The Boston Globe — a roster that notably did not include Kennedy. Also absent from the list was Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley, the Boston Democrat who won her own primary race last year against a longtime incumbent and is widely thought to also be eying a Senate bid, whether if against Markey or if Warren were to be elected president.

With a host of other Massachusetts Democrats, including the attorney general, Maura Healey, also weighing future bids for the Senate and governorship, Kennedy’s bid could change some of those calculations.

Markey and Kennedy have not seen each other of late, but they did talk last week on the phone, according to a Democrat familiar with the conversation. Markey called to offer his condolences to Kennedy in the days after Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Kennedy’s cousin, died of a drug overdose Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

The Senate race did not come up, but the two Democrats concluded their conversation by agreeing that they should meet soon.

TOPICS: Politics Massachusetts Joseph Kennedy III Ed Markey
Providence, R.I.
Local
School security guard accused of soliciting teen boy for sex August 17, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.
National
Barstool Sports founder railed against unions. Now his threats are under investigation. August 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
A shark was sighting off Orleans.
Local
Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after shark sighting August 17, 2019 | 11:19 AM
The Boston Poetry Marathon is hosted at the Community Church of Boston in Copley Square.
Local
125 poets in lineup for weekend Boston Poetry Marathon August 17, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Local
2 police officers struck by alleged drunken driver August 17, 2019 | 9:48 AM
An online petition signed by more than 300,000 people seeks to officially rename one block of Fifth Avenue as President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
Celebs
Obama watches Vineyard fireworks as #ObamaAve petition goes viral August 17, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Local
City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End August 17, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Politics
House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad August 17, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Scene in Sutton.
Local
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed jogger August 17, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Local
A Sturbridge man used fireworks to kill hornets and set his roof on fire August 17, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Passengers leave a departure area after arriving at Logan.
Logan Airport
What to expect from the major overhaul planned for Logan Airport August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
National
Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures August 16, 2019 | 8:53 PM
Crime
California man convicted of torture of pot dispensary owner August 16, 2019 | 8:11 PM
In this still image from video provided by WLNE-TV, protesters blocking an entrance to the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility begin to move as a pickup truck approaches, Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2019, in Central Falls, R.I.
Rhode Island
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest August 16, 2019 | 7:59 PM
Politics
AP Interview: Pelosi assails 'weakness' of Trump, Netanyahu August 16, 2019 | 7:58 PM
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein
Medical examiner rules Epstein death a suicide by hanging August 16, 2019 | 7:48 PM
A Trump supporter, center, tries to grab a protesters' sign as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New Hampshire
After Trump body shames him, supporter says ‘I love the guy’ August 16, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Politics
Pelosi: Gun action needed to ensure 'domestic tranquility' August 16, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Politics
Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020 August 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Edible medical marijuana products.
Marijuana
Officials: Rise in children ingesting marijuana products August 16, 2019 | 5:23 PM
FILE-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the crowd during a town hall event in Jefferson, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 2019. Warren on Aug. 16 laid out a collection of policy proposals intended to help Native Americans, pledging to protect tribal lands and to bolster funding for programs that serve Native people. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says the country continues to fail Native Americans. Here's her plan to help them. August 16, 2019 | 4:16 PM
A Red Line train derailed at JFK-Umass T stop during morning commute on June 11.
Timeline
Two months after the Red Line derailed, here's a look at what's happened since August 16, 2019 | 3:59 PM
BOSTON, MA - 07/29/2019 Former Governor Michael Dukakis speaks with reporters during a rally that took place before a North South Rail Link City Council hearing on Monday evening. During the hearing, the City Council would listen to a formal testimony given by Former Governor Dukakis.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Politics
Michael Dukakis is backing Elizabeth Warren for president. But he wants her to reconsider one thing. August 16, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Sea-cat is a two-month-old rockhopper penguin.
Baby Penguin
A ‘mischievous’ penguin chick named 'Sea-cat' has made its debut at the New England Aquarium August 16, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Politics
US tells Congress of plans to sell F-16 fighters to Taiwan August 16, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Mike Lynch
Watch Natalie Jacobson's message to Mike Lynch as he leaves the Channel 5 anchor desk August 16, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Newton
Newton PTO's former treasurer arrested for allegedly stealing funds August 16, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Albert Rose, owner of Allen's Seafood, talks on the phone while fishermen unload their catch last month in Harpswell, Maine. With a median age of 57, Harpswell is the oldest town in the oldest state, by population.
Maine
A 'catastrophic' trend in Maine: A shortage of caregivers August 16, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Local
MBTA ferry runs aground in Boston Harbor; 4 injured August 16, 2019 | 9:29 AM
Politics
Claims: Migrant children molested in U.S.-funded foster care August 16, 2019 | 1:43 AM