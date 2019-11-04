Trump administration eases Obama-era rules on coal pollution

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and TRAVIS LOLLER
AP,
10:42 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration accelerated the pace of its environmental rollbacks for the country’s coal-fired power plants Monday, proposing to weaken two Obama-era rules aimed at cleaning up dangerous heavy metals and ash from coal plants into groundwater and waterways.

The new proposals — the latest in a series of regulatory breaks granted by the administration for the sagging U.S. coal industry and for electric utilities using coal-fired power plants — reduces “heavy burdens on electricity producers across the country,” EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

One of the two proposals released by Wheeler on Monday would relax some 2015 requirements on coal-fired power plants for cleaning coal ash and toxic heavy metals — including mercury, arsenic and selenium — from plant wastewater before dumping it into waterways.

Advertisement

The other would give some utilities up to several years more to clean up or close the more than 400 unlined coal ash dumps around the country that lie within a few feet of groundwater.

The rewrite serves to “insert a grab bag of loopholes into what had been a strong national set of health protections,” Thomas Cmar, attorney for the coal program of the environmental advocacy group Earthjustice.

It’s “allowing the power industry to continue dumping toxic contaminants in our waterways at the expense of public health,” Cmar said.

President Donald Trump has embraced a series of regulatory breaks and boosts sought by the coal and utility industries, including overturning U.S. support of the Paris climate accord and scrapping a legacy Obama climate program aimed at pushing dirtier-burning coal plants out of the country’s electrical grid.

But coal production in the U.S. has continued falling amid a boom for natural gas and some renewable energy, and U.S. coal facilities are closing despite the proposed regulatory relief. Coal magnate Robert Murray, an influential Trump donor and fundraiser who had presented the new administration with a written “action plan” of desired breaks for the coal industry, sought bankruptcy protection for his Murray Energy last week.

Advertisement

The Trump EPA says the relaxed wastewater rule will save $175 million annually in compliance costs. It contends that discharge of toxic contaminants into rivers, streams and creeks and ponds would actually go down, owing to what it says will be increased, voluntary wastewater cleanups by utilities. Conservation advocates and EPA regulators from the time of President Barack Obama call that claim unproven and unlikely.

Wheeler said his agency was releasing two proposed coal regulatory rollbacks in one day “to provide more certainty to the American public.”

“These proposed revisions support the Trump Administration’s commitment to responsible, reasonable regulations by taking a commonsense approach, which also protects public health and the environment,” Wheeler said.

The nation’s largest public utility, the Tennessee Valley Authority, had been trying for years to win exemption from the wastewater treatment rules for its largest coal-fired facility, arguing that it would be too expensive to bring the Cumberland Fossil Plant into compliance.

The plant in Cumberland City, Tennessee, near the Kentucky border, accounts for up to one-sixth of the wastewater released in the country from cleaning out coal plant flues, millions of gallons per day more than any other plant.

The plant releases that water into a section of the Cumberland River designated an Outstanding National Resource Water containing lake sturgeon that the state considers endangered. It’s near the Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge. The river is also a drinking water source for downstream communities.

The EPA rejected an exception for TVA in its 2015 wastewater rules when it determined that the benefits to human health and the environment outweighed the costs of compliance. The proposed new rules reverse course, removing any limits on the amount of selenium and nitrate and nitrite the Cumberland plant can discharge into the river.

Advertisement

According to EPA statistics, the plant dumped 1,300 pounds of toxic selenium in the river in 2016, the most recently year available. While selenium is an essential nutrient at lower levels of exposure, high levels can disrupt the nervous system and cause kidney and heart failure, and even death.

The proposed rules state that the exception is based on cost because compliance “would likely put the facility at a competitive disadvantage with other coal-fired facilities.” The TVA said in a statement Monday that even without the selenium limits, treatment would remove some of the mineral from the wastewater being pumped downstream.

The U.S. coal industry, and utilities owning coal-fired power plants, have been hit hard on the market as natural gas and climate-friendly solar and wind power become dramatically cheaper.

Other administration coal proposals include easing restrictions on smokestack releases of toxic mercury and on handling of coal plant waste ash.

“In order to keep these plants alive they are literally gutting air and water quality protections for everyone in this country,” said Betsy Southerland, a science director in the EPA’s water office, who retired in 2017.

“In the end I think it will only add a few years to the lives of these plants,” Southerland said.

The administration plans a 60-day period for public comment on the two rule rewrites.

___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

TOPICS: Business Politics Science Environment
Jacque's
3 men say they were assaulted, called homophobic slurs outside Boston gay bar November 4, 2019 | 3:04 PM
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to guests during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Event Center on November 02, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
ELECTION 2020
Here's what Elizabeth Warren's rivals are saying about her plan to pay for Medicare for All November 4, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Persons of interest murder investigation James and Michelle Butler
Crime
Authorities release image of persons of interest in murders of N.H. couple found dead in Texas November 4, 2019 | 2:27 PM
Braintree
Braintree police looking for shoplifting suspect who allegedly hit officer with SUV November 4, 2019 | 2:09 PM
A small remote-controlled drone hovers in the sky near its operators during a meet-up of the DC Area Drone Users Group.
FOLLOW THAT DRONE!
Drones used in crime fly under the law's radar November 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
New Hampshire
A transgender woman used the women's locker room at a N.H. Planet Fitness. Then a man threatened to kill her, court finds. November 4, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Politics
World Series champ Nationals take celebration to White House November 4, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Defendant David Njuguna is removed from Worcester Superior Court in Worcester, Massachusetts after a rambling outburst before closing arguments were set to begin in his trial Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Njuguna is charged in a 2016 crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton that claimed the life of Mass. State Trooper Thomas L. Clardy.(Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
David Njuguna
Lawyers for suspect in Trooper Thomas Clardy's death withdraw from case November 4, 2019 | 1:38 PM
09/07/2017 CAMBRIDGE, MA Cambridge Police officers arrest Harvard professors after they locked arms and shut down Massachusetts Avenue next to Harvard University while protesting the removal of DACA by the White House. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
OPIOID EPIDEMIC
‘A whole unit has been employed to combat this epidemic’ November 4, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Politics
Why Trump tariffs haven't revitalized American steelmakers November 4, 2019 | 12:53 PM
Acid attack
Police believe Milwaukee acid attack was a hate crime November 4, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Politics
US issues $20 million reward for American missing in Iran November 4, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Politics
Former US envoy says she was warned she was being targeted November 4, 2019 | 12:09 PM
Politics
Why Trump tariffs haven't revitalized American steelmakers November 4, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw the produce truck on Route 103 Friday afternoon and anyone who saw anything suspicious involving the truck.
Katsiroubas Produce
Boston-based company 'heartbroken' after delivery driver found apparently shot to death in truck November 4, 2019 | 11:48 AM
VAPE BAN
An East Bridgewater vape shop was given a cease and desist order for allegedly selling products amid ban November 4, 2019 | 11:29 AM
Crime
3 Springfield men were arrested after they allegedly opened fire in front of a state trooper on I-91 November 4, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Inclined sleeper
WARNING TO PARENTS
Stop using all inclined sleepers, warns federal safety agency as death toll hits 73 November 4, 2019 | 10:39 AM
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service November 4, 2019 | 9:58 AM
CHURCH SCANDAL
Diocese of Fall River places two priests on leave following misconduct allegations November 4, 2019 | 9:50 AM
A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Valrico, Fla. Fast food chain Arby's is buying Buffalo Wild Wings. The deal is expected to close in 2018's first quarter. It still needs the approval of Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings asked a group to move because a customer didn’t ‘want black people sitting near him.’ The staff has been fired. November 4, 2019 | 9:46 AM
MAJOR DISCOVERY
UMass alums discover never-before-seen 'monster galaxy' November 4, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Politics
The Latest: Schiff says 2 transcripts to be released Tuesday November 4, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Politics
From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems November 4, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Politics
Trump: Whistleblower 'must be brought forward to testify' November 4, 2019 | 12:52 AM
Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Trump can begin steps to pull US out of Paris climate deal November 4, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Politics
Impeachment inquiry: How we got here and where we're going November 4, 2019 | 12:35 AM
Ali Meyer
She live-streamed her mammogram to raise awareness. Then she got the diagnosis. November 3, 2019 | 6:30 PM
In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017, file photo, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange.
McDonald's
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee November 3, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Politics
Democrats prepare for open hearings, seek Bolton testimony November 3, 2019 | 2:41 PM