AP-NORC/USA Facts poll: Americans struggle to ID true facts

In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In a sharply divided country, a new poll finds some things Americans can agree on. There’s widespread consensus on the importance of factual information being transparent and based in data, and Democrats and Republicans alike frequently find the current information environment challenging. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
NICHOLAS RICCARDI and HANNAH FINGERHUT
AP,
8:24 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharply divided country, here’s something many Americans agree on: It’s hard to know what’s a true and honest fact.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USA Facts finds that regardless of political belief, many Americans say they have a hard time figuring out if information is true. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they often come across one-sided information and about 6 in 10 say they regularly see conflicting reports about the same set of facts from different sources.

“It is difficult to get facts. You have to read between the lines. You have to have a lot of common sense,” said Leah Williams, 29, of Modesto, California. A Republican, Williams says she relies on like-minded friends and family to help sort through conflicting information. “There are wolves in sheep’s clothing everywhere.”

Advertisement

The poll found that 47% of Americans believe it’s difficult to know if the information they encounter is true, compared with 31% who find it easy to do so. When deciding whether something is factual, there is widespread consensus on the importance of transparency in how the information was gathered and if it is based on data. Democrats and Republicans alike frequently find the process challenging.

But as a president with a history of making false statements and repeating debunked conspiracy theories faces public hearings this week in only the fourth impeachment inquiry in the nation’s history, the poll finds that differing political beliefs led Americans down different paths as they try to determine what’s a unquestionable fact.

Democrats are more likely to say they rely on scientists and academics, while Republicans are more likely to trust what they hear from President Donald Trump.

“When I hear him on Fox News — that’s where I get all my information,” said Al Corra, a 48-year-old Republican from Midland, Texas. Trump, he said, is the easiest way to cut through an otherwise confusing information environment.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to put a great deal of trust in the president’s statements, 40% to 5%. Overall, a majority of Americans (61%) have little to no trust in information about the government when it comes from Trump,

Advertisement

Corra said he distrusts academics as too “liberal” and he’s not alone in that regard among Republicans. More Democrats than Republicans say they consider something to be factual if it’s been verified by scientists — 72% versus 40% — as well as academics — 57% versus 30%.

Scott Austin, a Democrat from Aurora, Colorado, says he generally trusts scientists, but checks their affiliations carefully because he believes fraudulent information abounds. “If I see something that some scientist from Stanford says, I’ll believe that because it’s Stanford,” he said.

Austin, a 52-year-old Army veteran, says he has to ping-pong from website to website to try to verify facts and has found himself increasingly skeptical of government information. Like 54% of Americans, he believes the president has a lot of sway over the information distributed by the government, and that’s made him increasingly skeptical given his lack of trust in what Trump says to be true.

“I never had a problem trusting the government under Democratic or Republican administrations — until this administration,” Austin said.

Close to half of Americans — 45% — also think members of Congress have a lot of influence on information that comes from the government, while just 3 in 10 say the same of federal agency employees.

When it comes to assessing whether information is factual, at least three-quarters of Americans think it’s very important for it to be accurate, and that sources provide all relevant information and explain the way that information was gathered. Smaller majorities say the information should include opposing viewpoints and be devoid of opinion.

Advertisement

About 6 in 10 say they are very likely to consider information factual if it is based on data.

Many Americans say they rely on government websites, as well as news sources and social media, to get information. In total, 54% say they get information about the government from social media at least once a day, 52% say that about local TV news, 50% from national TV news networks and 47% from cable news. About 6 in 10 also say they have used government websites to look up information.

And yet, poll found widespread skepticism about these sources — majorities say they have little to no confidence in information they get about the government from social media, the president, members of Congress and businesses.

Lynn Joseph, a retired artist in Las Vegas, tries to ferret information out on the internet, but is skeptical of just about all sources nowadays. “Do I trust anybody? No,” she said. “My philosophy is everybody’s guilty until proven innocent.”

Joseph, a Republican, is among the modest group of Trump supporters who don’t trust the accuracy of his statements. Overall, about a third of those who approve of the president say they trust information they get from him about the government only a moderate amount, and roughly another quarter say they have little to no trust.

“I’m a Trump supporter, but I know about him,” she said. “He speaks before he should.”

___

Riccardi reported from Denver, Colorado.

___

The AP-NORC/USA Facts poll of 1,032 adults was conducted Oct. 15-28 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points. Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods and later were interviewed online or by phone.

___

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/

TOPICS: Politics
06/02/2012 SPRINGFIELD, MA Governor Deval Patrick (cq) speaks during the 2012 Massachusetts Democratic Endorsing Convention (cq) held at the MassMutual Center (cq) in Springfield. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
ELECTION 2020
Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick officially announces presidential bid November 14, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. speaks during the House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children at Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley releases a sweeping vision for criminal justice reform November 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Next up in impeachment hearings: A parade of key witnesses November 14, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment inquiry goes public November 14, 2019 | 12:13 AM
This Nov. 14, 2007 file photo shows Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, N.Y. DiMarzio, named by Pope Francis to investigate the church’s response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo, New York, has himself been accused of sexual abuse of a child, an attorney for the alleged victim notified the church in November 2019.
National
Bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse November 13, 2019 | 9:39 PM
Crime
2 officials, teacher charged in autistic student’s death November 13, 2019 | 9:30 PM
The ban approved by the Massachusetts House would include menthol cigarettes.
Flavored tobacco
Mass. House passes flavored tobacco ban, 75 percent vaping tax November 13, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Politics
Timeline: The curious release of military aid to Ukraine November 13, 2019 | 8:24 PM
FILE - This file booking photo provided by Pinal County Sheriff's Office shows Machelle Hobson. Hobson, accused of abusing her adopted children who starred on her popular YouTube channel has died, authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Maricopa Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado said Wednesday that Hobson died Tuesday at a Phoenix-area hospital. Alvarado had no information on the circumstances of Hobson’s death. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Machelle Hobson
YouTuber accused of abusing kids for poor performance dies November 13, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Politics
Court rejects Trump’s appeal in fight over financial records November 13, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Politics
House mostly behaves during TV debut of impeachment hearings November 13, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Taunton
Fisherman apparently drowns after slipping down embankment November 13, 2019 | 7:12 PM
Local
UConn student seeks to have racist slur charge erased November 13, 2019 | 7:03 PM
Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Boston crash November 13, 2019 | 6:32 PM
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, a trail map and ski slopes await the ski season at Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vt. In the tight labor market, ski areas are having a tough time hiring seasonal workers so they're upping the ante by boosting wages, offering more worker housing and other incentives. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Skiing
Denver's Alterra Mountain Company is planning to buy this Vermont ski resort November 13, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Alejandra St. Guillen, left, and Julia Mejia
Politics
Updated results show only 5 votes separate two Boston City Council candidates November 13, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Athol
Woman found dead near Athol wastewater plant identified November 13, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Politics
US budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October November 13, 2019 | 3:20 PM
06/02/2012 SPRINGFIELD, MA Governor Deval Patrick (cq) speaks during the 2012 Massachusetts Democratic Endorsing Convention (cq) held at the MassMutual Center (cq) in Springfield. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Deval Patrick
Deval Patrick has reportedly decided to run for president. Here's what we know so far. November 13, 2019 | 3:13 PM
Sky Bar is back, but not from Necco.
SKY BAR IS BACK!
Iconic Sky Bar candy, once thought gone, being made again in Mass. November 13, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: GOP presses empty Ukraine meddling theory November 13, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Sarah Ryan, a freshman at Boston College, speaks in favor of a ban on all flavored tobacco products at a rally inside the State House.
Politics
'Our generation was targeted by an industry that doesn’t care about us' November 13, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Wareham stabbing
2 Wareham men driving to work got into a 'traffic confrontation,' authorities say. Then there was a deadly stabbing. November 13, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Politics
Takeaways so far from House public impeachment hearings November 13, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Politics
US government says Roger Stone 'undermined' Russia inquiry November 13, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Chris Mason to head Mass. State Police
STATE POLICE
Governor names new head of Massachusetts State Police November 13, 2019 | 12:56 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: The iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XS on display at the Apple Regent Street store during their launch on September 21, 2018 in London, England. Apple have today launched their new mobile phones: the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the Apple Watch Series 4 across 30 countries. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
National
An Apple store employee ‘helped’ a customer — by texting himself an intimate photo from her phone November 13, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Vermont State Police are attempting to ID silver pickup truck seen here, believed to be a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma.
DELIVERY DRIVER DEATH
Vermont police investigating Boston delivery driver's shooting death seek info on pickup November 13, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Lake Winnipesaukee.
Boat Crash
Police identify 2 men killed over the weekend in Lake Winnipesaukee boating accident November 13, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Boston, MA - 04/05/18 - A commuter rail line conductor watches the platform as his train leaves Back Bay Station. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Andrea Estes) Topic: (08railengineers)
OPEN DOOR POLICY?
'Sorry for the uncomfortable commute': Video shows MBTA commuter rail train traveling with open door November 13, 2019 | 11:46 AM