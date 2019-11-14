Senate confirms White House lawyer as appeals court judge

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, White House lawyer Steven Menashi, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed him for a federal appeals court post despite complaints about his refusal to answer questions about his record at the Education Department and the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MATTHEW DALY
AP,
2:24 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House lawyer won Senate confirmation as a federal appeals court judge Thursday despite complaints by lawmakers from both parties about his record on immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.

Steven Menashi, an associate White House counsel, was confirmed by a 51-41 vote for a seat on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the sole Republican to oppose Menashi, a 40-year-old New Yorker who has never tried a case or argued an appeal.

Republicans and Democrats complained that Menashi failed to answer questions at his nomination hearing, and Collins joined Democrats in criticizing Menashi’s record on a range of issues, including immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.

Advertisement

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called Menashi a “disgrace” and “one of the most contemptible nominees to come before the Senate” in more than 20 years.

As a lawyer for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Menashi “helped cook up an illegal scheme to use the Social Security data of students swindled by for-profit colleges in order to deny them debt relief,’’ Schumer said, noting that a federal judge ruled the plan violated federal privacy laws.

Schumer, who has railed against many judicial appointments by President Donald Trump, said Menashi stands out as extreme, unqualified and “almost craven. If there was ever anyone who was too far, it’s Menashi.’’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Menashi an “impressive nominee,’’ citing his degrees from Dartmouth College and Stanford Law School, clerkships for federal judges including Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and experience teaching and practicing law.

Other Republicans were more skeptical.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Menashi “has written some really weird stuff” and is “different than I would have chosen,” but is qualified for the federal bench.

Graham was one of several senators who expressed frustration at Menashi’s refusal to answer questions about his record at the White House and the Education Department during his confirmation hearing in September.

Advertisement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the committee’s top Democrat, said Menashi’s silence made it difficult for senators to fulfill their constitutional role to provide advice and consent on presidential nominees.

She and other Democrats were especially unhappy about Menashi’s role in denying debt relief to thousands of students swindled by for-profit colleges. “Mr. Menashi should not be rewarded for providing such bad legal advice with a lifetime appointment to the federal bench,’’ Feinstein said.

Menashi’s “troubling record of undermining critical rights and questions surrounding his involvement in Secretary DeVos’s shameful efforts to ignore the law” disqualify him from a lifetime judgeship, added Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Collins said Menashi’s past writings, particularly about women, LGBTQ advocates and racial diversity, raise questions about whether he has the appropriate judicial temperament.

Collins, one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents next year, said it was inappropriate for Menashi to refuse to answer questions about his work in the Trump administration during his confirmation hearing.

“His reluctance to answer questions about the family separation policy made it difficult for me to assess his record and impeded my constitutional duty to evaluate his fitness to serve as a judge,’’ she said in a statement. “After careful consideration … I do not believe he is well-suited to serve on the federal bench.”

Menashi is among more than 150 federal judges nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, including at least 46 appeals court judges. About one-quarter of federal appeals court judges were nominated by Trump.

TOPICS: Politics
Orange Line crash video
MBTA
A new video shows the Orange Line construction crash that disrupted a morning commute last month November 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Willie McFarland.
cold case cracked?
Connecticut man arrested, charged in 'heinous' double-slaying from 1987 November 14, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Media
CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Kellyanne Conway about her husband. 'I’m embarrassed for you,' she said. November 14, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Roslindale
13 people taken to hospital after pepper spray incident at Roslindale middle school November 14, 2019 | 1:41 PM
Winthrop-10/07/2016- A jet lands on a runway at Logan Airport that takes the jet over South Boston on it's approach. Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
AIR SAFETY
2 jets approaching Logan Airport report green laser lights November 14, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Crime
Teenagers accused of multiple carjackings in the Merrimack Valley November 14, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Politics
The Latest: Trump campaign raises $3M amid impeachment probe November 14, 2019 | 12:46 PM
East Bridgewater
Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving 2 kids on horses November 14, 2019 | 12:44 PM
What: One of the world’s most famous treks, the 2,184-mile trail passes through 14 states and a wide variety of terrains: valleys, hills, streams, and woodlands. According to Van Tilburg’s book, the whole trip takes 3 to 7 months, depending on rugged you are. Where: The Appalachian trail starts in Springer Mountain, Ga., and ends at Maine’s Mount Katahdin. When: Most hikers begin in Georgia around March and finish in September.
RESCUED
'Injured and ill-equipped' Massachusetts hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail November 14, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Peabody
COURTS
Massachusetts officers cleared in excessive force suit November 14, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Politics
GOP senators confronted Erdogan over video, participants say November 14, 2019 | 12:14 PM
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that deputies are responding to the high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school. (KTTV-TV via AP)
National
2 dead in Southern California high school shooting November 14, 2019 | 12:10 PM
PITTSFIELD, Mass.
WESTERN MASS.
Massachusetts high school shocked by death of teacher who collapsed in classroom November 14, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Politics
AP source: 2nd US official heard Trump call with Sondland November 14, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Firefighter Chris Pace
WORCESTER FIRE
'He will always be our hero': Family of hospitalized Worcester firefighter says fallen lieutenant saved his life November 14, 2019 | 11:43 AM
Politics
Pelosi says Trump’s Ukraine actions amount to ‘bribery’ November 14, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Deval Patrick on CBS This Morning
Politics
How Deval Patrick drew contrasts with Elizabeth Warren in his first interview as a presidential candidate November 14, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Politics
New acting DHS head takes over; hard-liner named as deputy November 14, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Politics
US presses European countries to take Islamic State fighters November 14, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Politics
Charges against GOP operative Roger Stone now before jury November 14, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Crime
Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly slamming cruiser head-on with vehicle 3 times November 14, 2019 | 10:41 AM
A hat and fire fighting uniform lay on the ground before a procession for fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard passes outside of the Worcester Fire Department Wednesday.
WORCESTER FIRE
Photos: Comrades and neighbors pay tribute to Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard November 14, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Superbugs
Deadly superbugs pose greater threat than previously estimated November 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz
Prosecutors: 126 women complain about Virginia gynecologist November 14, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Politics
AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: Americans struggle to ID true facts November 14, 2019 | 8:24 AM
06/02/2012 SPRINGFIELD, MA Governor Deval Patrick (cq) speaks during the 2012 Massachusetts Democratic Endorsing Convention (cq) held at the MassMutual Center (cq) in Springfield. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
ELECTION 2020
Deval Patrick officially announces presidential bid November 14, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. speaks during the House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children at Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley releases a sweeping vision for criminal justice reform November 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Next up in impeachment hearings: A parade of key witnesses November 14, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Politics
Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment inquiry goes public November 14, 2019 | 12:13 AM
This Nov. 14, 2007 file photo shows Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, N.Y. DiMarzio, named by Pope Francis to investigate the church’s response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo, New York, has himself been accused of sexual abuse of a child, an attorney for the alleged victim notified the church in November 2019.
National
Bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse November 13, 2019 | 9:39 PM