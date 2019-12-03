Trump against the world: A snapshot of his trade disputes

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Stocks fell broadly Tuesday after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
PAUL WISEMAN
AP,
4:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are lots of ways, it seems, to land on one of President Donald Trump’s tariff hit lists.

Countries can allegedly steal U.S. trade secrets. Or they can introduce a tax that the Trump administration doesn’t like. Or they can be unlucky enough to find themselves in such dire economic straits that their currencies go into a freefall.

Making good on his campaign pledge to upend decades of U.S. policy in favor of a pugnacious America-first approach, Trump has launched a series of protectionist broadsides against America’s trading partners. He’s also strived to replace a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with an updated version more to his liking. So far, though, he’s been stymied by the U.S. Congress.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some of the major items on Trump’s trade agenda:

___

A TRADE WAR WITH CHINA

For the past 17 months, the world’s top two economies have been locked in the biggest global trade war since the 1930s.

The Trump administration accuses Beijing of cheating in its quest to become the world’s supreme leader in such cutting-edge industries as robotics and driverless cars. The administration, backed by many U.S. business groups, alleges that China steals technology, forces U.S. companies to hand over trade secrets as the price of admission to its vast market and unfairly subsidizes China’s tech companies while hogtying their foreign competitors in red tape.

Trump has also railed against America’s gaping trade deficit with China: $380 billion last year.

The president has imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports and plans to tax an additional $160 billion in goods on Dec. 15 — a move that would extend his import taxes to just about everything China ships to the United States. Beijing has hit $120 billion in U.S. products with retaliatory tariffs.

Thirteen rounds of negotiations have failed to achieve even a preliminary breakthrough. Beijing is reluctant to make the kind of substantive policy reforms that might satisfy the administration.

Advertisement

In October, the two sides agreed to a modest deal that left the thorniest issues unresolved: Trump agreed not to proceed with plans to raise tariffs on some Chinese goods. Beijing agreed to buy large quantities of U.S. farm exports.

But they have failed to finalize that so-called Phase 1 agreement. And on Tuesday, Trump warned that an agreement might not be reached until after the 2020 presidential election.

___

METALS MAYHEM

Last year, Trump unsheathed a little-used weapon in U.S. trade policy — Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — to declare foreign steel and aluminum a threat to America’s national security. Using that justification, he imposed tariffs of 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on aluminum.

But he exempted several countries. Argentina and Brazil, for instance, avoided the tariffs by agreeing instead to accept quotas on their metal exports to the U.S.

With one early-morning tweet Monday, Trump demolished that arrangement. He accused Argentina and Brazil of manipulating their currencies lower in order to give their exporters an unfair price advantage in foreign markets.

It’s true that Brazil’s real and the Argentina’s peso have plummeted against the U.S. dollar. But it’s not because their governments have engaged in currency manipulation. Rather, it’s because their economies are in crisis:

Brazil is contending with double-digit unemployment and economic stagnation after two years of deep recession. Argentina is suffering from an economic crisis marked by runaway inflation, huge debts and widespread poverty.

___

NAFTA 2.0

Trump last year browbeat Mexico and Canada into agreeing to a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement. But his version — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — still awaits approval from the U.S. Congress.

Advertisement

Having taken effect in 1994, the original NAFTA erased most trade barriers between the three economies and created a powerful regional trade bloc. Many U.S. manufacturers moved factories south of the border to capitalize on low-wage Mexican labor and ship products back to the United States, duty-free. Trump and other critics accused NAFTA of wiping out American manufacturing jobs.

Trump warned that if he couldn’t negotiate a better deal, he’d kill NAFTA altogether. USMCA emerged after more than a year of contentious negotiations. The revamped deal is meant to return some factories and factory jobs to the United States.

Among other things, it requires that 40% to 45% of autos must be built where auto workers earn at least $16 an hour in order to qualify for the trade deal’s duty-free status.

But House Democrats, who must approve USMCA, insist that Trump’s version needs to be tweaked to ensure that it can be enforced. They’ve been negotiating changes with Trump’s top trade official, Robert Lighthizer, but have yet to resolve their differences.

___

FRANCE’S TECH TAX

The administration on Monday announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 100% on cheese, wine, lipstick and other French imports, collectively worth $2.4 billion. The reason: France last summer passed a digital services tax that targets American tech giants such as Amazon and Google.

The French tax is designed to prevent tech companies from dodging taxes by establishing their headquarters in low-tax European Union countries. It imposes a 3% annual levy on French revenue of digital companies with yearly global sales worth more than 750 million euros ($830 million) and French revenue exceeding 25 million euros.

The Trump administration has also criticized the French tax for targeting companies’ revenue, not their profits, and for being retroactive.

French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened a robust “response’’ from Europe if the U.S. proceeds with the tariffs.

___

TAXING FOREIGN CARS

At Trump’s request, the Commerce Department launched an investigation into auto imports — and then dutifully declared that they, too, posed a threat to America’s national security. That could clear the way for Trump to impose tariffs on foreign vehicles and auto parts.

Auto tariffs would mark a major escalation in Trump’s protectionist policies. The United States last year imported $192 billion worth of passenger vehicles and $159 billion in auto parts. Virtually no one outside the White House supports the tariffs. Imposing them would widen a rift with Europe and risk a backlash in Congress, where lawmakers are already considering scaling back the president’s power to impose tariffs on national security grounds.

Trump has sought to use the tariff threat to wring trade concessions out of Japan and the European Union. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that Trump vowed to forgo tariffs on Japan’s cars as part of a mini-trade deal the two countries reached earlier this year.

In May, Trump delayed the tariffs for six months while continuing negotiations with Japan and the EU. As mid-November approached, Trump said he’d decide on the tariffs “very soon.’’

But the deadline came and went with no comment from the administration.

___

Follow Paul Wiseman on Twitter at @PaulWisemanAP

TOPICS: Business Politics
Peloton ad
Peloton’s infamous (and extremely viral) ad features ‘Grace in Boston’ December 3, 2019 | 3:29 PM
FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart announced new moves Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, to speed up the return process for online purchases, including letting some shoppers keep the stuff they don‚Äôt want and still get a refund. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
shoplifting?
Blind N.H. Walmart shopper blames inacessible self-checkout for shoplifting, is found guilty anyway December 3, 2019 | 3:11 PM
On Dec. 10, 1999, a firefighter pauses while searching for the remains of four Worcester firefighters, who along with two other firemen, lost their lives last Friday in a warehouse blaze the prior week.
SOMBER ANNIVERSARY
20 years later: Remembering the Worcester 6 December 3, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Fire
Trapped 2-year-old dropped from second-floor window to escape fire December 3, 2019 | 2:07 PM
PUBLIC HEALTH
A new study from MGH appears to have found the brain link between noise and cardiovascular disease December 3, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign December 3, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anyone with information on Anneliese Henning’s whereabouts should call Richmond police at 207-737-8518.
MISSING PERSON
Police in Maine hunting for woman, 37, who went missing last week December 3, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Boston Herald editor-in-chief Joe Sciacca in 2010.
Media
The Boston Herald's editor-in-chief is jumping to 7News December 3, 2019 | 12:42 PM
FILE-- The Johnston gate frames the entrance to Harvard Yard, part of the Harvard University campus, in Cambridge, Mass., April 30, 2018. The Justice Department argued that a court should deny Harvard University’s request to dismiss a lawsuit before trial brought by students claiming the school uses affirmative action policies that they claim discriminate against Asian-American applicants. (Hadley Green/The New York Times)
LABOR
Harvard grad students strike over pay, health, protections December 3, 2019 | 12:23 PM
COURTS
Mistrial declared in Worcester murder case December 3, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Boston,MA 07/19/07 In the Fenway, Globewatch complainant points out that open and overflowing dumpsters behind Queensberry Street apartment complexes are attracting winged and four-legged scavengers. Adult and juvenile rat emerge from under dumpster. Dumpsters here are directly behind 104 and 106 Queensberry in a common parking lot, but service several apartment complexes around this lot. (George Rizer/globe staff) section:metro Complaints about Norway rats wiht small ears sharp claws and long tail have doubled. Library Tag 10172007 Library Tag 12232010 Globe North 1,2
RATS!
He says his boss told him to ignore the ceiling with a rat infestation. Then it fell on him. December 3, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Sergiu Parfeni
Logan arrest
Well-known Malden business owner arrested after incident at Logan Airport December 3, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Two of the suspects.
Apple store heist
Marlborough Apple store robbed twice in two days, loses over $17,000 in merchandise December 3, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Natick, MA., 11/29/2019, The first storm of the season arrived and Jazzy, the eleven month old Labrador Retriever, was thrilled with the cold snow. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
STORM SHOTS
Photos: Boston digs out, and enjoys some snow-day fun December 3, 2019 | 10:58 AM
MBTA crash
MBTA bus slides into Chelsea home during slick conditions December 3, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Conways
Kellyanne Conway tweeted about Joe Biden and Ukraine. Then her husband replied. December 3, 2019 | 10:42 AM
SPRINGFIELD
1 person confirmed dead in early morning house fire December 3, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Local
'Forever chemicals' were found in MWRA fertilizer. Here's what to know. December 3, 2019 | 9:19 AM
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR?
Police searching for driver in South Boston hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 60-year-old woman December 3, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Sheamus Newell, 5, uses an inflatable flamingo while sledding at Marine Park in South Boston, MA on February 18, 2019.
Weather
Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday December 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Brandon James Ziobrowski.
Brandon Ziobrowski
Trial opens for man who offered $500 for killing ICE agents December 2, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Worcester, MA - Senator Edward J. Markey speaks during the town hall discussion in regards to the Green New Deal at Atwood Hall on Clark University's campus in Worcester, Mass. on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 04greendeal
Politics
Joe Kennedy and Shannon Liss-Riordan signed a People's Pledge. Ed Markey is proposing something different. December 2, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Politics
The Latest: GOP report calls Trump actions ‘prudent’ December 2, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Milton
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Milton yard December 2, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Deerfield Elementary in Cedar Hills, Utah
LGBTQ
He gave thanks for his 2 dads. His teacher condemned gay couples. December 2, 2019 | 3:13 PM
Arthur Schroeder.
Taunton
This Taunton veteran outlived his whole family. When he died at 99, his community packed the funeral. December 2, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Gary Gilreath
Obituary
'He had such a big heart, and he wanted to help anybody he could' December 2, 2019 | 2:44 PM
Lisa Page
POLITICS
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page ends silence, slams Trump's 'sickening' attacks December 2, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Politics
Trump administration quietly releases Lebanon military aid December 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Gigi
Franklin Park Zoo
'We are all going to miss her': Gigi, a 47-year-old 'grandmotherly' gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo, has died December 2, 2019 | 1:46 PM