John Kerry compares Joe Biden to Tom Brady and the Patriots

"Come February, I like having an experienced quarterback like Tom Brady calling those plays."

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden listens while John Kerry, the former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)
Joe Biden listens while John Kerr speaks at a campaign event Sunday in Nashua, New Hampshire. –Cheryl Senter / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
12:28 PM

As if electoral politics hasn’t already become enough like rooting for a sports team, John Kerry made an appeal to New England Patriots fans on the 2020 campaign trail Sunday.

Kerry endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary last week. And during a campaign appearance Sunday in Nashua, the former Massachusetts senator and U.S. secretary of state compared Biden to the region’s favorite football team and quarterback.

“Call it whatever you want: experience, wisdom, muscle memory; Joe Biden is a little bit like the New England Patriots, I think,” Kerry said.

“Fun to watch the promise and potential of young quarterbacks,” he continued. “But come February, I like having an experienced quarterback like Tom Brady calling those plays.”

Advertisement

Kerry argued that the policy debates between Biden and his Democratic opponents were trivial compared to the difference between whoever the party nominates and President Donald Trump. Given those stakes and their longtime relationship in the Senate and Obama administration, he made the case for Biden as the candidate best equipped to win the general election and start making progress in office from “day one.”

The Patriots comparison could have come at a better time. The team, which started out the season strong, has stumbled in recent weeks, losing two straight games and three of their last five. Similarly, Biden himself has seen his support dip in early-voting states, though he remains the frontrunner in national polling.

But Kerry’s remarks also raise a pressing question: Who are the NFL equivalents of the other leading Democratic primary candidates?

If Biden is Brady, which young quarterback is Pete Buttigieg? Lamar Jackson? Jimmy Garopollo? Jared Goff? It probably depends on how favorably you view the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Not everyone in the race is a “young” quarterback, to use Kerry’s metaphor.

Bernie Sanders could perhaps be Drew Brees, the 40-year-old leader of the New Orleans Saints — a fellow septuagenarian in NFL years — whose loyal fans will tell you how his most recent Super Bowl/Democratic nomination run was undercut by a supposedly neutral third-party, whether it be the NFC championship referees last January or the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

Advertisement

Where does that leave the policy-armed Elizabeth Warren among the top-tier quarterbacks? Aaron Rodgers, a seasoned yet controversial veteran, or the talented but unproven Patrick Mahomes?

If anything’s for certain, it’s that, for better or worse, Tulsi Gabbard is probably Colin Kaepernick. But if you have any better comparisons, tell us in the comments below.

TOPICS: Politics NFL John Kerry 2020 Election Tom Brady Patriots
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Students and activists take part in a sit-in at Gov. Charlie Baker's office Friday morning in an act to demand action to reduce carbon emissions.
CLIMATE CHANGE
27 arrested after activists demand Gov. Baker take 'bold, transformational steps' on climate crisis December 9, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Charlie Gryska and his family
Charlie Gryska
Waltham police officer and father of 3 dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’ December 9, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Politics
Trump, Dems in tentative deal on North American trade pact December 9, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Tammie Galloway, left, is seen entering the court room for her arraignment in the murder of Laura Shifrina, an 81- year old who was found dead in her elderly housing apartment on Linden Street in Needham, on May 31, 2017.
Mistrial
Mistrial declared in Needham murder trial after defense attorney hit by car December 9, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Plainville
Passenger injured after ‘exiting’ through window of car on Route 495; car’s driver charged with OUI December 9, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds up 2 fingers as she talks about her two cent tax as she campaigns Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
2020
Elizabeth Warren says voters are ready for a female ticket December 9, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Gardner
GARDNER
Man arrested after crashing into snowbank, fighting police December 9, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Vermont
19-year-old woman dies in Vermont crash December 9, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Media
Reporter blasts man who assaulted her: 'To the man who smacked my butt on live TV...' December 9, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Field's Corner
DORCHESTER
Boston neighborhood considers 'Little Saigon' designation December 9, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Court weighs whether Boston Marathon bomber got a fair trial December 9, 2019 | 9:00 AM
New Zealand
5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano December 9, 2019 | 8:48 AM
Nobel Laureates in Economic Sciences Michael Kremer (left), Esther Duflo (center), and Abhijit Banerjee (right) at a press conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.
Local
3 Nobel winners will donate prize money to support research December 8, 2019 | 12:57 PM
The entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla. 
Crime
Naval base shooter watched shooting videos before attack December 8, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Photo by White Elm Photograpy
Health
She was pregnant and terribly itchy. Something was going very wrong. December 8, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Old Bass River Road Bridge in Dennis.
Local
2 people hurt after truck strikes a Cape Cod bridge December 8, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Interstate 495 southbound in Plainville.
Local
Taunton woman injured after climbing out car window on highway December 8, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Housing
Boston awarded $1.8M in federal funding for housing vouchers December 8, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury.
Local
21-year-old dies after rescued from car in a Shrewsbury pond December 8, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Recount workers were busy Saturday at Boston City Hall.
Politics
City Council election recount is underway in Boston in contest separated by eight votes December 8, 2019 | 7:43 AM
The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Bridge connects Campobello Island, New Brunswick, left, with Lubec, Maine, right.
National
To reach this Canadian island, mail crosses through Maine. Now U.S. agents are opening it. December 7, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Hundreds of educators, policymakers, parents and students are meeting to discuss ways to improve public education in Rhode Island.
Education
Meeting held to discuss education reform in Rhode Island December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Tesla company logo shines off the front end of an unsold 2019 Model S at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Local
Tesla driver who hit 2 cars says he used autopilot December 7, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Mount Lafayette in Franconia, N.H.
Local
Mother, daughter rescued from White Mountains during whiteout conditions December 7, 2019 | 10:39 AM
Nearly one in three high school students has reported using a tobacco product recently, according to a new federal survey released on Thursday.
Health
Nearly one-third of teens use one or more tobacco products December 7, 2019 | 10:26 AM
Edward McMullen greets Xiyue Wang in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday.
World
Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held scientist December 7, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth
Local
Grid operator predicts there will be adequate electricity this winter December 7, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Media
The Peloton ad angered America. That’s why Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin ad is so brilliant December 7, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Ansonia police report missing 1-year-old.
Connecticut
Search continues for missing 1-year-old in Connecticut December 7, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Man who offered $500 for killing an ICE agent is acquitted.
Local
Man who offered $500 for killing an ICE agent is acquitted December 7, 2019 | 8:33 AM