‘This is not a moment to celebrate’: What the Mass. delegation is saying about Trump’s impeachment

Rep. Richard Neal

Impeachment is reserved for moments of grave danger, when the constitutional order becomes dangerously out of balance. Moments like this one. And that is why I will cast my vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/h25mLqFzJl — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) December 19, 2019

Read Neal’s full statement.

Rep. Jim McGovern

Rep. McGovern: “This isn’t about siding with your team. I didn’t swear an oath to defend a political party. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/y9P61IvYAm — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 18, 2019

As stewards of the people’s power, each of us now faces a simple choice: protect the president, or uphold our oath. For the sake of our republic, I hope and pray that my colleagues will make the right decision. https://t.co/IoYMTEdf0S — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 19, 2019

Rep. Lori Trahan

We owe it to future generations to transcend personal interest and party loyalty and vote to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/fe8clhKOVC — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) December 18, 2019

When he got caught, he engaged in a second impeachable offense by launching a campaign to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight into the matter. 2/4 — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) December 19, 2019

This moment required all of us to prioritize the Constitution and our democracy above all else, and history will remember those who sought to set the precedent that this president or any other is above the law. 4/4 — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) December 19, 2019

Rep. Joe Kennedy III

Dear Ellie and James, today justice will win. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/DDAU0Wkg0Q — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 18, 2019

This is not a moment to celebrate. But it is a moment to be grateful that our system worked as it should, flexing muscle against those who sought to corrupt and abuse it for personal gain. (2/6) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 19, 2019

By withholding evidence, threatening witnesses and silencing accomplices, his obstruction only further defined a man who fundamentally believes laws do not apply to him. (4/6) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 19, 2019

If Senate Republicans choose complicity in his crimes against the American public, there will be damage to our government that lasts generations. History will harshly judge those who chose power over justice. (6/6) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 19, 2019

Rep. Katherine Clark

To borrow from our founding mother Abigail Adams, “A people may let a President fall, yet still remain a people, but if a President lets his people slip from him, he is no longer a President.” Donald Trump has let the people slip from him. #ForthePeople #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/rghcXLqWpU — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) December 18, 2019

Tonight, I voted to impeach Donald J. Trump. Our Constitution and the future of our democracy demand accountability. My full statement below. #DefendOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentDay #IMPEACHMENTVOTE #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/5Asi71QJCl — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) December 19, 2019

Rep. Seth Moulton

The Constitution gives us not only the right to impeach the president, but the solemn responsibility. This has never been about politics or partisanship—it is about upholding our oath to protect and defend the Constitution. The president has given us no choice. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 18, 2019

History will judge whether, in this time of division, our leaders put our country first and upheld the American principles of our government: that all are created equal, that no one is above the law, and that we are all responsible for building a freer and more perfect union. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 19, 2019

We have to put in the work now so that we win the future. We have to do everything we can to get our country back on track, to rebuild the institutions Trump has attacked, and to ensure that only men and women of the highest character become our elected leaders. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 19, 2019

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Rep. Stephen Lynch

After quiet and studied consideration of the charges against the President, when called upon tonight, I will vote to support the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump, thereby referring them to the Senate for trial and possible removal. My full statement is here: pic.twitter.com/BNdZXcmXCd — Rep. Stephen Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) December 18, 2019

Rep. Bill Keating

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain. By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I'm ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 19, 2019

US Senators take an oath to support & defend the Constitution, not the President of the United States. The Constitution requires the Senate to conduct a fair & honest impeachment trial, & that’s what the American people expect. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2019

Sen. Ed Markey