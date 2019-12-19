Charlie Baker was repeatedly asked if impeaching Trump was the ‘right decision.’ He refused to say.

"That's their call, Jim. Not mine. I wasn't there."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, front, faces reporters as National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson, right, looks on during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Boston, held to announce that the NAACP's 111th national convention is to take place in Boston, in July of 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker faces reporters during a news conference last week in Boston. –Steven Senne / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
4:33 PM

Did the House of Representatives make the “right” decision impeaching President Donald Trump?

Gov. Charlie Baker won’t say.

During his monthly appearance Thursday afternoon on WGBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” the Massachusetts Republican repeatedly declined to give his opinion on whether Trump’s efforts to use his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son — or his alleged obstruction of Congress — merited impeachment Wednesday night by the House.

Baker, who prefers not to wade into national politics but has at times criticized the Republican president’s divisive rhetoric and policies, reminded the show’s hosts Thursday that he supported the decision by Congress earlier this fall to investigate Trump’s alleged abuse of power. But when asked if the nearly party-line vote to impeach Trump was the “right decision,” the second-term governor initially sidestepped the question.

Advertisement

“I didn’t support the president in the Republican primary,” Baker said. “I didn’t support him in the general election, and I said that I didn’t think he had the temperament for the job, and there’s nothing that’s happened over the course of the past few years to change my mind.”

But was impeachment the “right” decision? WGBH co-host Jim Braude asked the question a second time.

“I think that’s ultimately going to be decided by the Senate and, ultimately, by the voters,” Baker replied.

Braude reiterated that he was referring to the House’s decision to impeach Trump, not whether he should be removed from office.

“Look, that’s the decision they made,” Baker said. “I wish it had been a little more bipartisan, but unfortunately we’re never going to get that out of this Washington.”

Braude, sounding somewhat exhausted, asked a fourth time: “Did they make the right decision?”

But Baker wasn’t budging on his refusal to weigh in on the matter.

“They made the decision that they made based on the information and based on what they thought the right vote was,” he said. “That’s their call, Jim. Not mine. I wasn’t there.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the interview, Baker lightly criticized both parties for their conduct during the process, in which only a few Democrats voted against impeachment (or, in the case of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present) and just one libertarian-leaning Republican-turned-independent, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, voted in favor.

Baker similarly declined to weigh in on whether the Republican-controlled Senate should vote to remove Trump from office, adding that his only hope is that the chamber holds a nonpartisan trial — which he found doubtful.

“I hope they do their job,” Baker said, noting that he made similar comments when asked in 2016 if Republican Senate leaders should hold confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland (they did not).

“I think the Senate should try to create a fair trial,” Baked added. “I talk to people on the street all the time and this is not one of the things that comes up. And when it does, it typically comes up around the notion that, ‘Boy, is this ever a partisan exercise?’ I would hope one way or another that they have what I would call a fair process over there.”

But again, he wasn’t getting his hopes up — nor should be, based on the statements of Senate leaders.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, noted earlier this week that he is “not an impartial juror” and that impeachment is “a political process.” And during Baker’s appearance on WGBH, co-host Margery Eagan argued that other Republicans were flatly ignoring basic facts about Trump’s wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Baker countered that “both sides” were acting politically.

“I think it’s unfortunate that some of the Senate folks have already, basically, said what they’re going to do before the thing even starts,” he said. “And that’s on both sides. If you’re going to be a juror in one of these things, the most important thing for you to do is say nothing and actually let the process and the House managers who pursue this do their work.”

While expressing disapproval of the conduct of some of his current fellow GOP members, the moderate Republican said he has no plans to leave the party, which — even in Massachusetts — has become increasingly loyal to Trump.

Baker said he first joined the Republican Party after graduating from college because he was a “big fan” of President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and former Massachusetts governors Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci in the 1990s (Weld, now one of Trump’s two long-shot challengers in the Republican presidential primary, has yet to receive the declared support of his protege for his 2020 campaign).

Baker added that he is “still a big fan of my brand of Republicanism,” which he has described as fiscally conservative and socially moderate.

“I have no trouble being a Republican defined the way I want to define it,” Baker added. “And look, there’s more than enough blame to go around in Washington. Yeah, there are plenty of Republicans that have not exactly lived up to what I would call the standards that we electeds should live up to, but there’s plenty of Democrats, too.”

TOPICS: Politics National Donald Trump Local Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Franklin
Video: Franklin Police Department's therapy dog turns out to be an adorable petty thief December 19, 2019 | 3:05 PM
12/17/2019 Boston Ma -Some of the activity at Dudley Square. Some would like to see a name change for Dudley Square to Nubian Square. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Local
It's official: Dudley Square has a new name December 19, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Taunton
Woman arrested for allegedly beating boyfriend’s 2-year-old son so badly he was hospitalized December 19, 2019 | 1:34 PM
Manchester
New Hampshire
Man sentenced to 45 years to life in toddlers' death December 19, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Wilmington
Wilmington police issue community alert after spate of break-ins December 19, 2019 | 12:42 PM
I-95
A woman was driving on I-95 when a piece of concrete fell through her windshield December 19, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Politics
Deval Patrick is laying out a 4-part policy platform for his campaign December 19, 2019 | 12:25 PM
BUS SIGHTING
Here's why an MBTA bus was spotted in Chicago traffic December 19, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Rhode Island
Gunman kills 1, shoots 2 others at Westerly, R.I., housing complex before killing self, police say December 19, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Norton
Norton Middle School cancels concert after staff finds bullets stored in lockers December 19, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Records on display at Skippy White's.
Local
Skippy White has been selling records in Boston for nearly six decades. But it's time to close up shop, he says. December 19, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Dorchester, MA--8/29/2018-- A school bus leaves Codman Academy in Dorchester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 30busses Reporter:
WRONG STOP
School bus dropped Boston 10-year-old off a mile from stop, says mom December 19, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Dewey at the last event he worked before falling ill, a Toys for Tots charity event in Acton.
RIP DEWEY
Dewey, a Massachusetts State Police horse, has died following a battle with colic December 19, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Vanessa Morales
CONNECTICUT
Father of missing 1-year-old girl named as suspect December 19, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Colin McGrath
FATAL CRASH
Driver involved in crash that killed 22-month-old South Boston boy charged, prosecutors say December 19, 2019 | 9:33 AM
John Dingell
White House: Trump 'just riffing' in swipe at late Rep. John Dingell December 19, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
IMPEACHMENT
Critics slam Trump for suggesting late congressman John Dingell is in hell December 19, 2019 | 9:05 AM
dog rescue
RESCUED
Maine firefighters rescue 11-year-old dog from storm drain December 19, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Politics
Legacy moment: Pelosi leads 'somber' Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard., D-Hawaii.
Impeachment
Defying party, Gabbard votes 'present' on Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:25 PM
President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Impeachment
'This is not a moment to celebrate': What the Mass. delegation is saying about Trump's impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:18 PM
cat finds home for holidays
Animals
This 19-year-old cat was abandoned, but found a new home in time for the holidays December 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Sharon Carrillo weeps as the prosecutor describes her alleged participation in the beatings and torture of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, as her murder trial got underway Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Belfast, Maine (Linda Coan O'Kresik/The Bangor Daily News via AP)
Sharon Carrillo
Jury finds Maine mother guilty in daughter's death December 18, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Local
Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of raping 5 women at gunpoint December 18, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Animals can appear healthy and clean while carrying germs that make people sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Health
Puppies may be behind outbreak that's sickened people in 13 states, officials say December 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)
IMPEACHMENT
Joe Kennedy addresses Trump impeachment speech to his kids December 18, 2019 | 2:39 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, smiles with Pete Frates and his wife, Julie during a birthday ceremony for Pete during a break in an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local
'I hauled myself out of bed this morning in our quiet house and thought, 'What would Pete do?'' December 18, 2019 | 2:35 PM
North Attleborough
Substitute teacher fired after allegedly smoking marijuana in classroom full of students December 18, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll during an interview Tuesday night on CNN.
Politics
Salem mayor responds to Trump's impeachment letter to Pelosi invoking 1692 witch trials December 18, 2019 | 1:38 PM
route 140
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
Driver, 2 students hurt when school bus crashes into truck in Taunton December 18, 2019 | 1:32 PM