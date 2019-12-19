Deval Patrick is laying out a 4-part policy platform for his 2020 campaign

Patrick says that voters don't live in "abstractions," but at the point "where policy touches people.”

Gov. Deval Patrick tours a community garden Tuesday in Las Vegas. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
AP
12:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick on Thursday outlined a broad policy agenda Thursday while jabbing at his progressive rivals for proposals that he considers too ideologically inflexible.

“A politics that says we have to agree on everything before we can work together on anything, that offers government by slogan and short-term wins, that consistently puts power ahead of principle, is exactly the kind of politics that brought us to this point,” the former Massachusetts governor writes. He advocates for “leadership that builds bridges.”

It’s a shot at the progressive candidates in race for the nomination who have argued for a wholesale, systemic overhaul rather than incremental changes. But while Patrick lays out his position on a handful of hot-button issues, his 11-page proposal offers few specifics on policy. He says voters care less about “policy abstractions” and more about “where policy touches people.”

Advertisement

Patrick outlines four themes:

—“Opportunity Agenda,” focused on education, economic and infrastructure investment.

—“Reform Agenda,” focused on health care, criminal justice, immigration and tax policy.

—“Democracy Agenda,” with proposals to expand access to voting.

—“Leadership Agenda,” which focuses on his views on America’s role globally.

Patrick also expresses support for eliminating the Electoral College and backs a universal national service program — proposals that, early on, helped South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign stand out. Patrick proposes allowing individuals to receive free tuition and fees at a public college or university for every year they serve.

On health care, Patrick express support for providing a public option within the Obama-era health law, “one that is free to some and low cost to others, and that could even be modeled on Medicare.”

His education proposals include free schooling from prekindergarten to community college, or the first two years of a four-year college, and allowing people to refinance their student loan debt.

On some issues, such as taxes, he’s among the more conservative in the field.

Patrick expresses support for raising the corporate tax rate to 25%, a stand that aligns him with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar but puts him behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

On other topics, including criminal justice and gun control, Patrick aligns with party orthodoxy. He proposes ending private prisons, decriminalizing marijuana, putting in place background checks, enacting a ban on assault weapons and approving a voluntary buyback program.

On immigration, he expresses support for providing a legal pathway to citizenship for young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children and for others in the United States without legal status. He does not want to eliminate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as some of his rivals have suggested, but would “overhaul” the agency.

One of the central issues in the campaign is climate change, but Patrick offers few details. He says only that “developing solar, wind and other generation alternatives, as well as ever better strategies for energy efficiency, is essential to moving quickly to a carbon-free future.”

Patrick entered the primary in early November, long after his opponents had released detailed policy proposals. He has spent the past month building campaign staff and raising money. With about six weeks to go until the New Hampshire primary, where Patrick hopes for a strong showing, he faces a truncated window to catch up on policy and to get his name out to voters.

TOPICS: Politics Deval Patrick 2020 Election Education Massachusetts
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
12/17/2019 Boston Ma -Some of the activity at Dudley Square. Some would like to see a name change for Dudley Square to Nubian Square. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Local
It's official: Dudley Square has a new name December 19, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Taunton
Woman arrested for allegedly beating boyfriend’s 2-year-old son so badly he was hospitalized December 19, 2019 | 1:34 PM
Manchester
New Hampshire
Man sentenced to 45 years to life in toddlers' death December 19, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Wilmington
Wilmington police issue community alert after spate of break-ins December 19, 2019 | 12:42 PM
I-95
A woman was driving on I-95 when a piece of concrete fell through her windshield December 19, 2019 | 12:35 PM
BUS SIGHTING
Here's why an MBTA bus was spotted in Chicago traffic December 19, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Rhode Island
Rhode Island State Police: 1 dead, 2 others shot at Westerly housing complex December 19, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Norton
Norton Middle School cancels concert after staff finds bullets stored in lockers December 19, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Records on display at Skippy White's.
Local
Skippy White has been selling records in Boston for nearly six decades. But it's time to close up shop, he says. December 19, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Dorchester, MA--8/29/2018-- A school bus leaves Codman Academy in Dorchester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 30busses Reporter:
WRONG STOP
School bus dropped Boston 10-year-old off a mile from stop, says mom December 19, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Dewey at the last event he worked before falling ill, a Toys for Tots charity event in Acton.
RIP DEWEY
Dewey, a Massachusetts State Police horse, has died following a battle with colic December 19, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Vanessa Morales
CONNECTICUT
Father of missing 1-year-old girl named as suspect December 19, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Colin McGrath
FATAL CRASH
Driver involved in crash that killed 22-month-old South Boston boy charged, prosecutors say December 19, 2019 | 9:33 AM
John Dingell
White House: Trump 'just riffing' in swipe at late Rep. John Dingell December 19, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
IMPEACHMENT
Critics slam Trump for suggesting late congressman John Dingell is in hell December 19, 2019 | 9:05 AM
dog rescue
RESCUED
Maine firefighters rescue 11-year-old dog from storm drain December 19, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Politics
Legacy moment: Pelosi leads 'somber' Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard., D-Hawaii.
Impeachment
Defying party, Gabbard votes 'present' on Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:25 PM
President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Impeachment
'This is not a moment to celebrate': What the Mass. delegation is saying about Trump's impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:18 PM
cat finds home for holidays
Animals
This 19-year-old cat was abandoned, but found a new home in time for the holidays December 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Sharon Carrillo weeps as the prosecutor describes her alleged participation in the beatings and torture of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, as her murder trial got underway Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Belfast, Maine (Linda Coan O'Kresik/The Bangor Daily News via AP)
Sharon Carrillo
Jury finds Maine mother guilty in daughter's death December 18, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Local
Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of raping 5 women at gunpoint December 18, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Animals can appear healthy and clean while carrying germs that make people sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Health
Puppies may be behind outbreak that's sickened people in 13 states, officials say December 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)
IMPEACHMENT
Joe Kennedy addresses Trump impeachment speech to his kids December 18, 2019 | 2:39 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, smiles with Pete Frates and his wife, Julie during a birthday ceremony for Pete during a break in an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local
'I hauled myself out of bed this morning in our quiet house and thought, 'What would Pete do?'' December 18, 2019 | 2:35 PM
North Attleborough
Substitute teacher fired after allegedly smoking marijuana in classroom full of students December 18, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll during an interview Tuesday night on CNN.
Politics
Salem mayor responds to Trump's impeachment letter to Pelosi invoking 1692 witch trials December 18, 2019 | 1:38 PM
route 140
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
Driver, 2 students hurt when school bus crashes into truck in Taunton December 18, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon this past November.
Edward Snowden
Judge rules in favor of US effort to take Snowden book money December 18, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Wreath Thief
South End resident captures alleged wreath thief on video December 18, 2019 | 12:35 PM