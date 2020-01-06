Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian

The former governor of Rhode Island moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

Lincoln Chafee.
Lincoln Chafee. –John Tlumacki / Boston Globe Staff
AP
9:20 AM

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.

The former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the “Lincoln Chafee For President” campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, online records showed.

A fundraising website linked to the FEC filing states, “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH.”

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006.

Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He did not run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

