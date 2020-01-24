California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage

President Donald Trump arrives to the Miami International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR,
AP
10:56 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saying that California is violating a federal law, the Trump administration on Friday threatened the state with a potential loss of federal health care funds over its requirement that insurance plans cover abortions.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the anti-abortion March for Life in the nation’s capital, and came on a day when President Donald Trump became the first president to address the marchers in person. Religious conservatives are a core element of Trump’s political coalition, and his administration has gone out of its way to deliver on their demands.

The federal Health and Human Services Department said it is issuing a “notice of violation,” giving California 30 days to comply with a federal law known as the Weldon amendment. That law bars federal health care funding from being provided to states or entities that practice “discrimination” against a health care organization on the basis that it “does not provide, pay for, provide coverage of, or refer for abortions.”

Advertisement

The head of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Roger Severino, said California is violating that restriction by requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. According to Severino, 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans prior to the state’s requirements and have now lost that option. The federal government has received complaints from an order of nuns — the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit — as well as Skyline Wesleyan Church near San Diego.

“If states receive federal funds … they cannot discriminate against a health plan that declines to cover abortions,” said Severino.

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, alluded to the political overtones of the announcement and the Republican administration’s ongoing feud with California on numerous issues in denying that the state is doing anything wrong.

“Despite a federal opinion four years ago confirming California’s compliance with the Weldon amendment, the Trump administration would rather rile up its base to score cheap political points and risk access to care for millions than do what’s right,” Newsom said in a statement. “California will continue to protect a woman’s right to choose, and we won’t back down from defending reproductive freedom for everybody.”

Severino did not specify which of many streams of federal health care funds amounting to tens of billions of dollars might be in jeopardy for California. That could include money for community health centers, Medicaid health insurance for low-income people, and basic public health activities like educating parents about vaccines.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to seek compliance, and we are going to give them 30 days, so we do not have to cross that bridge,” said Severino. Other states could also face federal actions.

Federal law has long barred the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman. That bipartisan consensus could change if a Democrat wins the White House in November, since the Democratic candidates have pledged to take a more assertive stance on abortion rights.

The HHS civil rights office headed by Severino has traditionally mainly handled complaints about privacy violations. Under Trump, it added a new division to handle cases of alleged discrimination on the basis of religious or moral scruples.

But a federal judge in New York last year blocked a Trump administration rule that could have opened the way for more clinicians and health care workers to refuse to participate in abortions and other procedures because of religious or moral objections.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said the administration’s claim that there has been a significant increase in complaints about health care industry workers being forced to violate their conscience was “flatly untrue.”

TOPICS: Health Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Nurses work during a media tour at a designated treatment clinic for the Wuhan coronavirus in the Kowloon Bay district of Hong Kong on Jan. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus
Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China January 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Phoebe is freed after Hyannis Firefighter's cut through the drywall and pulled her out.
Trapped Cat
Hyannis firefighters rescue cat trapped in wall January 24, 2020 | 11:48 AM
This Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shows a moose on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. A moose that was stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, according to state fish and wildlife officials. Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)
Local
A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont January 24, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Grace Rett's parents, Mary Jo and and Christopher, and younger sister, Brianne, leave the funeral Mass Tuesday.
HOLY CROSS
Photos: Mourners pay their respects to Holy Cross rower Grace Rett January 24, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Restaurants
Source of norovirus outbreak at popular N.H. restaurant remains a mystery January 24, 2020 | 10:50 AM
A penny was fused to the metal prongs of a phone charger after an incident at Plymouth North High School where two students performed a viral trend, which originated on the video app TikTok, on Tuesday.
TikTok fires
Plymouth students charged with attempted arson after mimicking a viral video January 24, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Location of the Lawrence fire on Thursday night.
Fire
Man killed in multi-family Lawrence house fire January 24, 2020 | 9:48 AM
If you get a text that looks like it's from FedEx, think twice before responding, say authorities.
SMISHING
Scam texts are impersonating FedEx to bilk victims January 24, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Actress Annabella Sciorra in January, 2019.
National
Annabella Sciorra testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her January 23, 2020 | 7:24 PM
A syringe with an influenza vaccine.
Influenza B
State confirms first child flu death of season January 23, 2020 | 5:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - 01/20/2020 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is applauded by Governor Charlie Baker during a panel conversation at the annual MLK Memorial Breakfast Committee, the nations longest-running event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event hosted an audience of over 1,350 guests including business, civic, community and religious leaders. Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Politics
Charlie Baker says calling Ayanna Pressley's remarks a 'rant' was an 'obviously terrible' word choice January 23, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Andrea Grocer
Crime
Natick police catch alleged serial defecator relieving herself in business's lot January 23, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Denis Coffey on Jeopardy!
Local
A Maine bartender remembered 2 local victims of the opioid crisis in his ‘Jeopardy!’ interview January 23, 2020 | 3:19 PM
CASINO ASSAULT
Four people indicted in connection to October assault at Encore Boston Harbor, prosecutors say January 23, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bryan Davila Martinez and Jan Rivera
Local
'2 very close stepbrothers' were the victims of the double-fatal crash in Braintree January 23, 2020 | 2:35 PM
BOSTON MA - 11/04/2019: Rte 93 northbound by Dorchester an aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
TRANSPORTATION
Do Massachusetts residents support the TCI? Depends how you ask the question. January 23, 2020 | 2:10 PM
The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, during an announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 23.
DOOMSDAY
The Doomsday Clock just moved as close to the apocalypse as its gotten in its 73-year history January 23, 2020 | 1:31 PM
State police reported found a Glock 27 with a round in the chamber and multiple knotted plastic bags containing a substance police believed to be fentanyl after investigating a crash in Taunton.
Crime
Taunton crash leads to plethora of drug and gun charges January 23, 2020 | 1:24 PM
City Councilor Julia Mejia
POLITICS
A caller told Julia Mejia she's a criminal 'pushing for a fight.' Then she released the voicemail message he left. January 23, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Travelers walk through the arrival hall at West Kowloon Station n Hong Kong, China on Jan. 23.
Coronavirus
9 people traveling from Hong Kong screened at Logan Airport for new virus January 23, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Wrong-Way Crash
3 vehicles involved, 4 taken to hospital in Route 128 wrong-way driver crash January 23, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Southborough map
Southborough
A man allegedly flashed a Southborough student after school January 23, 2020 | 12:19 PM
pregnant dolphin rescued
SEA LIFE
Pregnant dolphin rescued after becoming stranded in Wellfleet January 23, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Leominster High School.
Leominster
Video shows Leominster High School student slap another teen in class January 23, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Job cuts
TripAdvisor is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs January 23, 2020 | 10:47 AM
This poster released by the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Kingsville, Texas, shows James and Michelle Butler, of Rumney, N.H., who have been reported missing along with their vehicle. Relatives last heard from them Oct. 14, 2019, and believe the pair visited Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The sheriff's office said remains of a man and woman were found in a shallow grave on Padre Island, and have been transported to a medical examiner to be identified. (Kleberg County Sheriff's Office via AP)
N.H. COUPLE
New charges filed in case linked to New Hampshire couple's deaths in Texas January 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Piano Row
RACIST GRAFFITI
Swastikas found in Emerson College dormitory January 23, 2020 | 9:53 AM
John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
Michelle Carter
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, released from jail January 23, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Boston, MA - 4/26/18 - Kids walk in a light rain, toward the Mildred Avenue Middle School. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: standalone rain Reporter: XXX
DISAPPEARING KIDS
Boston’s 'becoming a city of high-income, childless professionals' January 23, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Author Salman Rushdie.
BABSON CONTROVERSY
Prominent authors defending Babson employee fired for Facebook post January 23, 2020 | 9:05 AM