Trump campaign complains to debate commission about fairness

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to a bipartisan group of the nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BY ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE,
AP
6:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign raised concerns to the nonpartisan presidential debate commission about fairness and the selection of moderators for the 2020 general election cycle, the campaign and the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and senior adviser Michael Glassner last month met with Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-founder and co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, to echo the president’s complaints about the upcoming debates.

“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates,” Trump tweeted last month.

Advertisement

“The problem,” Trump claimed, “is that the so-called Commission on Presidential Debates is stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers. 3 years ago they were forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary. As President, the debates are up to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly & avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission.”

In actuality, the commission acknowledged after the September 2016 debate at Hofstra University in New York that “there were issues regarding Donald Trump’s audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall,” but it did not apologize.

The Trump campaign indicated to the commission in the Dec. 19 meeting that it planned to have the president participate in the debates but wanted reassurances about the fairness of the process and floated the idea of skipping them.

The campaign has held internal discussions about going around the Commission on Presidential Debates this cycle in organizing debates with other organizations, officials said. But it acknowledged the logistical and legal hurdles that would have to be surmounted for that to happen and expressed the preference of working through the commission’s process.

The commission has already selected venues and dates for the cycle, cross-referencing religious holidays, the sports calendar and venue availability to select nights for three debates between the presidential nominees and one for the vice presidential nominees. The moderators won’t be selected until August, but the Trump campaign is seeking to influence their selection in advance.

Advertisement

“We want to have debates that are fair and are more geared toward informing the American people than to boosting the careers of the moderators,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director.

Trump’s advisers have seen no downside in pushing the commission, believing that there is an opportunity to work the refs for a friendly moderator now, before the Democrats select a nominee.

Trump’s distrust of the commission began even before the first general election debate in 2016, when he worried that the nonpartisan organization made up of longtime political insiders would be out to get him. He believed those fears were confirmed when he experienced audio issues in the debate hall in his first contest with Democrat Hillary Clinton. The television feed was unaffected.

The Trump campaign and the commission clashed ahead of the second debate, when the Trump campaign, in a surprise move, sought to use tickets reserved for family to seat women who accused Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, of sexual misconduct in the front of the debate hall. The campaign ultimately relented, having the women sit elsewhere in the hall.

Trump also repeatedly complained about Megyn Kelly, the-then Fox News host who was one of the moderators for the first Republican primary debate in 2015, believing her questions to him in the non-Commission on Presidential Debates event were unfair.

In the meeting, Fahrenkopf walked the Trump officials through the neutrality requirements for commission board members. The campaign’s meeting with the commission was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Advertisement

It’s not unusual for campaigns to begin discussions with the Commission on Presidential Debates well before the quadrennial nominating conventions, as they seek to negotiate specific rules and influence the selection of moderators. To the commission, the Trump campaign effort is just a continuation of that tradition.

___

Lemire reported from New York.

___

Follow Miller on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@zekejmiller and Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Policy
Mass. police chiefs group backs bill to give undocumented immigrants driver's licenses January 24, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Vero Beach police and Indian River County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at the base of the Barber Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla.
Holy Cross
Holy Cross rowing coach made fatal turn into oncoming traffic, witnesses said January 24, 2020 | 5:09 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, in Des Moines, Iowa. Warren is creating a team of religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds to serve as an interfaith council for her presidential campaign. Her new slate of 16 interfaith advisers includes a Baptist pastor from Boston as well as a rabbi for a Reform Jewish congregation in North Carolina and a sensei in the Zen Buddhist tradition. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FINANCE
Former Wells Fargo execs were fined multi-million dollar sums. Elizabeth Warren isn't satisfied. January 24, 2020 | 3:12 PM
The funeral procession for Methuen resident and Lawrence DPW worker Marcos Ruiz, who was murdered while on the job, went by a massive line of DPW vehicles from many surrounding cities and towns as it made its way from the Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street, heading to the St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence for the service.
Lawrence
DPW workers turn out en masse for funeral of Lawrence worker shot to death January 24, 2020 | 2:55 PM
John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
Michelle Carter
What Conrad Roy’s family is saying about Michelle Carter’s early release from jail January 24, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Amherst bus incident screencap.
Amherst
'It would be nice if they spoke English': Woman's racist tirade aboard Amherst bus goes viral January 24, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein.
STUDENT DEPORTED
'This is shameful, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable' January 24, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Warren confronted by Iowa voter
Politics
Here's what Elizabeth Warren said about being confronted by a father upset about her college plan January 24, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Nurses work during a media tour at a designated treatment clinic for the Wuhan coronavirus in the Kowloon Bay district of Hong Kong on Jan. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus
Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China January 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Phoebe is freed after Hyannis Firefighter's cut through the drywall and pulled her out.
Trapped Cat
Hyannis firefighters rescue cat trapped in wall January 24, 2020 | 11:48 AM
This Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 photo provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department shows a moose on railroad tracks in Ludlow, Vt. A moose that was stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, according to state fish and wildlife officials. Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck. (Warden Kyle Isherwood/Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department via AP)
Local
A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont January 24, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Politics
California defies threat of fund loss over abortion coverage January 24, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Grace Rett's parents, Mary Jo and and Christopher, and younger sister, Brianne, leave the funeral Mass Tuesday.
HOLY CROSS
Photos: Mourners pay their respects to Holy Cross rower Grace Rett January 24, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Restaurants
Source of norovirus outbreak at popular N.H. restaurant remains a mystery January 24, 2020 | 10:50 AM
A penny was fused to the metal prongs of a phone charger after an incident at Plymouth North High School where two students performed a viral trend, which originated on the video app TikTok, on Tuesday.
TikTok fires
Plymouth students charged with attempted arson after mimicking a viral video January 24, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Location of the Lawrence fire on Thursday night.
Fire
Man killed in multi-family Lawrence house fire January 24, 2020 | 9:48 AM
If you get a text that looks like it's from FedEx, think twice before responding, say authorities.
SMISHING
Scam texts are impersonating FedEx to bilk victims January 24, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Actress Annabella Sciorra in January, 2019.
National
Annabella Sciorra testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her January 23, 2020 | 7:24 PM
A syringe with an influenza vaccine.
Influenza B
State confirms first child flu death of season January 23, 2020 | 5:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - 01/20/2020 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is applauded by Governor Charlie Baker during a panel conversation at the annual MLK Memorial Breakfast Committee, the nations longest-running event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event hosted an audience of over 1,350 guests including business, civic, community and religious leaders. Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Politics
Charlie Baker says calling Ayanna Pressley's remarks a 'rant' was an 'obviously terrible' word choice January 23, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Andrea Grocer
Crime
Natick police catch alleged serial defecator relieving herself in business's lot January 23, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Denis Coffey on Jeopardy!
Local
A Maine bartender remembered 2 local victims of the opioid crisis in his ‘Jeopardy!’ interview January 23, 2020 | 3:19 PM
CASINO ASSAULT
Four people indicted in connection to October assault at Encore Boston Harbor, prosecutors say January 23, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bryan Davila Martinez and Jan Rivera
Local
'2 very close stepbrothers' were the victims of the double-fatal crash in Braintree January 23, 2020 | 2:35 PM
BOSTON MA - 11/04/2019: Rte 93 northbound by Dorchester an aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
TRANSPORTATION
Do Massachusetts residents support the TCI? Depends how you ask the question. January 23, 2020 | 2:10 PM
The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, during an announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 23.
DOOMSDAY
The Doomsday Clock just moved as close to the apocalypse as its gotten in its 73-year history January 23, 2020 | 1:31 PM
State police reported found a Glock 27 with a round in the chamber and multiple knotted plastic bags containing a substance police believed to be fentanyl after investigating a crash in Taunton.
Crime
Taunton crash leads to plethora of drug and gun charges January 23, 2020 | 1:24 PM
City Councilor Julia Mejia
POLITICS
A caller told Julia Mejia she's a criminal 'pushing for a fight.' Then she released the voicemail message he left. January 23, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Travelers walk through the arrival hall at West Kowloon Station n Hong Kong, China on Jan. 23.
Coronavirus
9 people traveling from Hong Kong screened at Logan Airport for new virus January 23, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Wrong-Way Crash
3 vehicles involved, 4 taken to hospital in Route 128 wrong-way driver crash January 23, 2020 | 12:21 PM