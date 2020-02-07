Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden refute Hillary Clinton’s claim that ‘nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders

"I hope that Secretary Clinton and all of us can come together," Sanders said.

Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidate Bernie Sanders make a point flanked by Joe Biden(left) and Amy Klobuchar. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Seven Democratic candidates for president debated Friday night at St. Anselm College. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 7, 2020

Hillary Clinton recently claimed that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders and that her 2016 primary opponent “got nothing done.”

But during the eighth debate of the party’s 2020 primary race Friday night, several of the Vermont senator’s more moderate rivals refuted that notion.

“I like Bernie just fine,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, despite her ideological differences with Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist.

The subject came up after the moderators of the ABC News debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire brought up the former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee’s remarks to ask whether the 2020 candidates running against Sanders thought he could get Republican support as president.

Advertisement

The question garnered chuckles from the audience and former vice president Joe Biden — who has also clashed with Sanders over healthcare and his “socialist” identification — and even walked over to put him arm around his former Senate colleague.

Klobuchar went on to note that she worked with Sanders on “a number of things,” including a 2017 budget amendment to allow less expensive prescription drugs to be imported from Canada. Even though a dozen Republicans signed onto the amendment, it ultimately failed due to opposition from 13 Democrats. But the Minnesota senator used it as evidence of where she — and Sanders — could work with Republicans.

“We actually had a vote late at night one time, Klobuchar-Sanders amendment,” she said.

“I thought it was Sanders-Klobuchar,” Sanders joked.

The light-hearted moment turned to what Klobuchar — the only person on stage who indicated she would be concerned about having Sanders leading the Democratic ticket — said was “an example” of the need for Democratic unity headed into the general election against President Donald Trump, even as the candidates clashed over who would be most capable of doing so. Klobuchar then pivoted to her own record of electoral success in Minnesota, including in “red districts.”

“I’ve been listening to this discussion,” she said. “I agree with my colleagues. We must unite. But the way that we unite is by having an optimistic economic agenda for America.”

Advertisement

Clinton’s comments in an interview last month — promoting an upcoming documentary about herself — reopened wounds from the bitter 2016 campaign, stoking still-heated tensions between the Democratic Party’s more moderate and progressive wings.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” the former U.S. secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee said.

Asked about Clinton’s remarks during the debate Friday night, Sanders noted that got 25 percent of the Republican vote in Vermont and passed more roll call amendments than any other member of Congress during his time in a GOP-controlled House. But he echoed the call for Democratic unity headed into the general election.

“Our job is to look forward, and not back to 2016, and I hope that Secretary Clinton and all of us can come together and move in that direction,” Sanders said.

TOPICS: Politics 2020 Election

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Politics
Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment February 7, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Logan Airport
Logan Airport
TSA: man found carrying loaded handgun at Logan checkpoint February 7, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Shooting scene along Route 9 in Chestnut Hill.
Brigham and Women's
Officials provide updates on shootings near Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Politics
Healthy US job market: How big a political edge for Trump? February 7, 2020 | 5:12 PM
2 Essex St. in Saugus, Mass.
Saugus Shooting
Suspect found dead after fatal Saugus shooting February 7, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, Thursday in Derry, N.H.
ELIZABETH WARREN
Warren apologizes to 6 women of color who left Nevada office February 7, 2020 | 2:48 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MA- NOVEMBER 17, 2017- : Lechmere Station on the Green Line in Cambridge, MA on November 17, 2017. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
MBTA
Here are the MBTA’s planned service shutdowns for 2020 on all subway lines, commuter rail February 7, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Items seized by police after arresting Weymouth man on numerous drug related charges.
Drug bust
Weymouth man arrested after Boston traffic stop leads to drug bust February 7, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
ELECTION 2020
Joe Biden elevates adviser Anita Dunn in staff shake-up February 7, 2020 | 12:44 PM
149 Magnolia Street in Dorchester.
Dorchester Shooting
Dorchester shooting turns fatal February 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Adams
CROSSBOW DEATH
Authorities release name of man killed by crossbow in Adams February 7, 2020 | 11:58 AM
squashed car
Crash
Close call as commuter rail train strikes empty car on Ashland tracks February 7, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Elizabeth Smart.
Elizabeth Smart
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight February 7, 2020 | 11:00 AM
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (
CORONAVIRUS
Boston officials holding community meeting in Chinatown on coronavirus February 7, 2020 | 10:51 AM
01/22/2020 Boston MA - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (cq) at a afternoon press-conference to discuss his $44.6 billion fiscal 2021 budget proposal for Massachusetts, that includes funding for the MBTA and the public education. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
IMPEACHMENT
Massachusetts Democrats blast Charlie Baker's response to Mitt Romney's impeachment vote February 7, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Shooting scene along Rte 9 Chestnut Hill area.
Brigham and Women's
2 shot, 1 fatally in incidents at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Devens
DEVENS, MASS.
Guards charged with beating inmate, destroying evidence February 7, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Missing Cambridge woman
Missing Woman Found
Cambridge police locate missing 34-year-old woman February 7, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn't think the president should be in office. 
IMPEACHMENT
Vermont's Republican governor: Trump shouldn't be in office February 7, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Caucus goers check in at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa.
Politics
Associated Press unable to declare winner of Iowa caucuses February 6, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A voter marks a ballot during the 2016 New Hampshire primary.
N.H. Primary
New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos February 6, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Policy
Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get Mass. driver's licenses advances February 6, 2020 | 6:10 PM
German Shepherd
Abandoned Dog
Police looking for suspect who abandoned German Shepherd in Salem February 6, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Entrepreneurs Kevin Hart, of Randolph, Mass., left, and Kobie Evans, of Boston, right, speak to reporters after attending a meeting of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Worcester, Mass. The commission voted in favor final approval of licenses for a number of cannabis shops, including Pure Oasis, a soon to open pot shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by Evans and Hart. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
State officials award final license to first Boston pot shop February 6, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration to open free-trade talks with Kenya February 6, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Magnolia Street.
Shooting
Police investigate Dorchester shooting that sent 1 man to the hospital February 6, 2020 | 3:07 PM
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. A task force will study the U.S. Postal Service under an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has spent weeks criticizing online retailer Amazon and accused it of not paying enough in shipping costs. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
STOLEN MAIL
Mass. mail collection box thieves have a task force on their tails February 6, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Crime
A N.Y. man was allegedly speeding. Then troopers found over 360 pounds of marijuana in his minivan, police say. February 6, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican to vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment on an abuse-of-power charge. Romney voted against the obstruction-of-Congress charge. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
Politics
'I don't want to be the skunk at the garden party' February 6, 2020 | 1:00 PM
23tankaway - The outside of Vermont's State House in Montpelier, Vt. (Bryan Marquard)
Vermont
Bill in Vermont would decriminalize prostitution February 6, 2020 | 12:30 PM