As central banks intervene to calm markets, few see solution

Traders Edward Curran, left, and Jonathan Mueller work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER,
AP
March 12, 2020 | 6:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank moved Thursday to try to calm financial markets and restore some degree of confidence. It didn’t quite work. The central banks are facing a crisis only partly responsive to the medicine they can provide.

The Fed sought to ensure that the U.S. Treasury bond market — the world’s largest — can operate smoothly as demand for bonds spikes with investors desperately seek safe assets amid the carnage in stocks. The ECB sought to stimulate the European economy, which the coronavirus outbreak appears on the verge of sending into recession.

Advertisement

Decidedly unimpressed, traders sent the stock market into its worst plunge Thursday in more than three decades.

The primary tools of central banks — lower interest rates and easier access to credit — aren’t well-suited to address a crisis caused by a pandemic that has frightened consumers away from traveling, shopping or gathering in group settings. Economists are increasingly calling for governments to take the lead, through targeted loans to businesses, greater help for cash-strapped workers — particularly Americans without access to sick leave — and support for virus testing and other health measures.

On Thursday, the Fed unveiled a massive short-term lending program to try to help smooth trading in U.S. Treasurys. Through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, it will provide at least $1.5 trillion on Thursday and Friday for banks that are willing to swap short-term Treasury securities for cash. An additional $500 billion will be made available Monday.

The program will continue at about $1 trillion per week after that. The lending won’t all be cumulative. The loans will be paid back after one and three months.

And not all the money will necessarily be lent. It depends how much banks decide to borrow against the available funds.

The Fed also said it will broaden its $60 billion Treasury purchase program, launched last fall, from just short-term bills to all maturities, including 30-year bonds.

Advertisement

Both moves were a response to signs that the bond market was buckling under the strain of skyrocketing demand for Treasuries, which are widely considered the safest assets in the world. The jump in demand appeared to be outpacing supply. That pressure boosted the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 0.79% by Thursday afternoon, up from 0.68% two days earlier. Normally when stock markets plunge, bond yields also fall as investors buy more of them. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

The market for the 10-year bond affects the broader economy because it influences borrowing rates for homes, credit cards, and other interest rates in the U.S. and overseas. Because investors are confident the U.S. government would never default on its debt, the bonds issued by the government are used to price every other asset. The U.S. government debt market is the largest single pool of investment assets in the world.

“When that has some disruptions, watch out, that’s really worrisome,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Given the scope of the Fed’s action Thursday, many economists now expect the Fed to slash its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, to nearly zero, at its policy meeting next week. It may even launch a large bond-buying program intended to further lower interest rates. This would be similar to programs the Fed undertook during and after the financial crisis that were dubbed “quantitative easing.”

Still, the reaction in the markets suggested little faith that the Fed’s moves would do much to restore the confidence of investors and consumers in the face of travel disruptions, event cancellations and business closures. Some analysts said that governments in the U.S. and Europe needed to do more through tax and spending policies.

Advertisement

“What the Fed did today is not enough — it needs a partner,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “The Fed cannot do this alone.”

Earlier in the day, the ECB deployed targeted new stimulus measures to cushion the shock to the economy from the virus outbreak. But Christine Lagarde, the ECB’s president, said that monetary policy couldn’t do it alone and called for a “decisive and determined” response from governments. Lagarde said the economy was facing a “major shock” and that the central bank measures unveiled Thursday were “almost surgically” aimed only at areas where monetary policy might help.

More than a decade ago, central banks around the world slashed rates and began pumping trillions of dollars into banks to combat a global financial crisis. The coronavirus is presenting them with a very different challenge. The central banks in the U.S., the eurozone, Canada and Britain have all deployed stimulus. The Bank of Japan is signaling it is ready to act and monetary authorities in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia have cut rates.

Authorities are putting major economies, businesses and travel on lock down around the world, dimming prospects for the global economy. Consumers are starting to cut back on their spending in the U.S. and around the world.

Europe’s top monetary authority didn’t cut rates as investors had hoped — evidence that monetary policy is running low on ammunition with rates already very low. The ECB’s key policy rate on bank deposits is already at a record-low minus 0.6%.

___

AP Business Writers David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, and Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Business Health Politics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump hosts President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020. A senior Brazilian government official who visited Mar-a-Lago days ago, and was in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to several Brazilian news outlets.
Coronavirus
Trump and Pence won't be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official March 12, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
CDC head pledges to cover coronavirus costs for uninsured, after pressure from Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy March 12, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, addresses a news conference at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden rebukes Trump and issues virus plan: 'We will lead by science' March 12, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Maine
International traveler is 1st case of coronavirus in Maine March 12, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines a plan for the city government to operate during the COVID-19 crisis at Pittsfield City Hall, Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
In Berkshire County, COVID-19 has taken on a different path. Here's what we know so far. March 12, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Politics
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as coronavirus spreads March 12, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Jose Jelgado, a homeless man originally from Guatemala, tried to rest in a warm place in South Station.
Homelessness
Here's how local organizations are continuing to help the homeless during coronavirus pandemic March 12, 2020 | 3:35 PM
University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler addresses a gathering of media regarding a patient being treated outside the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vermont Department of Health identified the patient as a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vermont
Vermont's 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition March 12, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jessica Wong of Fall River, front left, Jenny Chiang, of Medford, center, and Sheila Vo of Boston, from the state's Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest Thursday on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Asian-American leaders in Massachusetts decry racism amid global pandemic March 12, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Politics
Trump economic team grasps for credibility with outbreak March 12, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The scene following the shooting at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Juston Root
Family of man shot to death by police in Brookline say they have 'significant concerns' March 12, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Guilherme Gomes sanitizes a nurses station at the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rockland, Mass. Staff at the 96-bed nursing home held an informational meeting for residents and have been stockpiling supplies, stepping up their daily disinfection routine and screening visitors for potential illness in recent days.
CORONAVIRUS IN MASS.
Nursing home residents are among those most at-risk for COVID-19. Here's how Mass. is responding. March 12, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The scene outside of Brigham and Women's Hospital, where ambulances arrive.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Massachusetts viral outbreak may soon look a lot like Italy's March 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Coronavirus
Dow ends 11-year win streak as coronavirus outbreak menaces economy March 11, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Coronavirus
Trump restricts travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days March 11, 2020 | 9:13 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with banking industry executives about the coronavirus, at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington.
Health
Watch live: President Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Boston, MA 3/11/2020: Traffic was low on Congress Street as Bostonians deal with the Corona virus. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Local
Here's how much Boston's rush hour traffic has dropped in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
'Pandemic'
The coronavirus outbreak is now a 'pandemic.' Here's what that means. March 11, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Two girls in Syria wear masks as a preventive measure. Children have been mysteriously untouched by the virus worldwide.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus is mysteriously sparing kids and killing the elderly. Understanding why may help defeat the virus. March 11, 2020 | 3:44 PM
.
Arrest
Lack of inspection sticker leads state trooper to arrest in Mattapan March 11, 2020 | 3:12 PM
CORONAVIRUS
Sneezing? Sweating? A thermometer awaits you at Encore casino March 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Sterling Airport
PLANE CRASH
State police responding to reported plane crash March 11, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA. 3/9/20 Bob Lupien (cq), of IUOE Local 4, holds up a sign as Lee Matsueda (cq), with Community Labor United, speaks. Workers and riders protest MBTA cuts in workforce maintenance, in front of the Transportation Building. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Adam Vaccaro
MBTA
The MBTA says it's hiring at an 'unprecedented' rate. So why are some workers protesting? March 11, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Students walk across campus at MIT University on Tuesday afternoon. Soon, many will have to vacate in light of the growing number of Coronvirus cases in the state of Massachusetts.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Here's how Boston-area colleges are approaching refunds after asking students to vacate campus housing March 11, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Orange Line
Orange Line
Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at Mass. Ave. station March 11, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Commuters fill the platform as they arrive during the morning rush at South Station in Boston on July 24, 2019.
COMMUTER RAIL
Running late? At South Station, don't count on the last-minute track listing anymore March 11, 2020 | 1:14 PM
MBTA steps up cleaning to defend against coronavirus.
MBTA
Amid coronavirus concerns, is it safe to ride the T? March 11, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Kim Sun-woong/Newsis via AP)
Coronavirus
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11, 2020 | 12:30 PM
.
MISSING TEEN
Authorities seek help locating missing Boston 14-year-old March 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Report: Biogen employees who sought coronavirus tests in days after meeting were denied March 11, 2020 | 10:53 AM