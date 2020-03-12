Trump and Pence won’t be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, played down Trump’s level of exposure.

President Donald Trump hosts President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020. A senior Brazilian government official who visited Mar-a-Lago days ago, and was in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to several Brazilian news outlets.
President Donald Trump hosts President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020. A senior Brazilian government official who visited Mar-a-Lago days ago, and was in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to several Brazilian news outlets. –T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Annie Karni,
The New York Times Company
March 12, 2020 | 5:51 PM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will not be tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus just days after participating in meetings with him in Florida, the White House said Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, a top communications aide to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, tested positive days after accompanying him to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and posing for a photo with the president and Vice President Mike Pence. In the photo, which he posted on social media, Wajngarten is standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump, who is clutching a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” baseball cap.

Advertisement

A video from the event also showed Wajngarten standing directly behind Trump and Bolsonaro as they spoke to a crowd.

After his meeting with the Brazilian delegation, Trump hosted a dinner for Bolsonaro and his aides. But Pence did not stay for the dinner, an aide said, and had not received any guidance from his physician that he needed to be tested or quarantined.

Wajngarten also stopped by the birthday party of Kimberly Guilfoyle, an adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign and the girlfriend of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., a campaign aide said. President Trump also attended the party.

But the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, played down Trump’s level of exposure. “Both the president and vice president had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” Grisham said in a statement Thursday.

She also indicated that neither Trump nor Pence intended to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. “There is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine,” Grisham said. “Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

While the White House has indicated that its bar for testing the commander in chief is high, Dr. Judith N. Wasserheit, a professor of global health and medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, recommended otherwise. “Because of the critical roles that the president and vice president play, it would be wise to have a low threshold for testing regardless of symptom status,” she said.

Advertisement

Dr. Thomas File, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that anyone within 5 feet of an infected individual for five minutes or more had potential exposure to the virus. The recommendation for someone who had exposure would be to “stay home and monitor themselves” for 14 days, File said. “If they develop symptoms, they would be tested.”

In contrast to Trump and Pence, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced Thursday that he was self-quarantining after potential contact with Wajngarten.

Trump also chose not to get tested for the coronavirus last week after he had attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, where an attendee who was infected with the virus mingled with lawmakers. Four members of Congress — including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who traveled with Trump on Air Force One last week — announced they were self-quarantining, citing an abundance of caution after coming into contact with the infected individual at the conference.

Trump, however, did not choose to take any precautionary measures. “He has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed Covid-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Grisham said this week. “President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him.”

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” this week, Grisham dismissed the coronavirus as “something that is like a flu” and said that when it came to his own exposure, Trump was “not concerned about this at all” because he “uses hand sanitizer all the time.”

Still, some experts warned the risk was high. “Any public figure, including the president, who really doesn’t want to get infected has to understand: They can no longer be in the public domain with person-to-person contact like this and not get infected,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota. “This virus will penetrate into our population.”

Advertisement

In the past, presidents made a point of personally taking precautions as an example to the public. In 1976, when President Gerald Ford embarked on an ambitious crash program to vaccinate tens of millions of Americans against what was thought to be a dangerous new strain of influenza, he was photographed receiving the vaccine in the White House as part of a public awareness campaign.

In 2002, President George W. Bush was vaccinated against smallpox after American troops and civilian health care and emergency workers were ordered to have inoculations before the invasion of Iraq out of fear that the country’s leader, Saddam Hussein, had biological weapons.

Administration officials have said they would consider starting a public-relations campaign around testing if that becomes necessary. But they noted that the White House was not recommending mass testing across the country, focusing instead on older Americans with underlying health conditions.

Photo ops of Trump or Pence getting tested, they said, would be inconsistent with a message that people should follow the recommendations of their doctors and that healthy Americans are likely to stay healthy.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:



 

TOPICS: Politics Coronavirus Health National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
CDC head pledges to cover coronavirus costs for uninsured, after pressure from Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy March 12, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, addresses a news conference at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden rebukes Trump and issues virus plan: 'We will lead by science' March 12, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Maine
International traveler is 1st case of coronavirus in Maine March 12, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines a plan for the city government to operate during the COVID-19 crisis at Pittsfield City Hall, Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
In Berkshire County, COVID-19 has taken on a different path. Here's what we know so far. March 12, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Politics
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as coronavirus spreads March 12, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Jose Jelgado, a homeless man originally from Guatemala, tried to rest in a warm place in South Station.
Homelessness
Here's how local organizations are continuing to help the homeless during coronavirus pandemic March 12, 2020 | 3:35 PM
University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler addresses a gathering of media regarding a patient being treated outside the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vermont Department of Health identified the patient as a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vermont
Vermont's 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition March 12, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jessica Wong of Fall River, front left, Jenny Chiang, of Medford, center, and Sheila Vo of Boston, from the state's Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest Thursday on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Asian-American leaders in Massachusetts decry racism amid global pandemic March 12, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Politics
Trump economic team grasps for credibility with outbreak March 12, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The scene following the shooting at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Juston Root
Family of man shot to death by police in Brookline say they have 'significant concerns' March 12, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Guilherme Gomes sanitizes a nurses station at the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rockland, Mass. Staff at the 96-bed nursing home held an informational meeting for residents and have been stockpiling supplies, stepping up their daily disinfection routine and screening visitors for potential illness in recent days.
CORONAVIRUS IN MASS.
Nursing home residents are among those most at-risk for COVID-19. Here's how Mass. is responding. March 12, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The scene outside of Brigham and Women's Hospital, where ambulances arrive.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Massachusetts viral outbreak may soon look a lot like Italy's March 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Coronavirus
Dow ends 11-year win streak as coronavirus outbreak menaces economy March 11, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Coronavirus
Trump restricts travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days March 11, 2020 | 9:13 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with banking industry executives about the coronavirus, at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington.
Health
Watch live: President Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 8:58 PM
Boston, MA 3/11/2020: Traffic was low on Congress Street as Bostonians deal with the Corona virus. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Local
Here's how much Boston's rush hour traffic has dropped in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
'Pandemic'
The coronavirus outbreak is now a 'pandemic.' Here's what that means. March 11, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Two girls in Syria wear masks as a preventive measure. Children have been mysteriously untouched by the virus worldwide.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus is mysteriously sparing kids and killing the elderly. Understanding why may help defeat the virus. March 11, 2020 | 3:44 PM
.
Arrest
Lack of inspection sticker leads state trooper to arrest in Mattapan March 11, 2020 | 3:12 PM
CORONAVIRUS
Sneezing? Sweating? A thermometer awaits you at Encore casino March 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Sterling Airport
PLANE CRASH
State police responding to reported plane crash March 11, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA. 3/9/20 Bob Lupien (cq), of IUOE Local 4, holds up a sign as Lee Matsueda (cq), with Community Labor United, speaks. Workers and riders protest MBTA cuts in workforce maintenance, in front of the Transportation Building. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Adam Vaccaro
MBTA
The MBTA says it's hiring at an 'unprecedented' rate. So why are some workers protesting? March 11, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Students walk across campus at MIT University on Tuesday afternoon. Soon, many will have to vacate in light of the growing number of Coronvirus cases in the state of Massachusetts.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Here's how Boston-area colleges are approaching refunds after asking students to vacate campus housing March 11, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Orange Line
Orange Line
Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at Mass. Ave. station March 11, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Commuters fill the platform as they arrive during the morning rush at South Station in Boston on July 24, 2019.
COMMUTER RAIL
Running late? At South Station, don't count on the last-minute track listing anymore March 11, 2020 | 1:14 PM
MBTA steps up cleaning to defend against coronavirus.
MBTA
Amid coronavirus concerns, is it safe to ride the T? March 11, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Kim Sun-woong/Newsis via AP)
Coronavirus
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11, 2020 | 12:30 PM
.
MISSING TEEN
Authorities seek help locating missing Boston 14-year-old March 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Report: Biogen employees who sought coronavirus tests in days after meeting were denied March 11, 2020 | 10:53 AM
coronavirus
Coronavirus
Why ‘flattening the curve’ may be the world’s best bet to slow the coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 10:50 AM