How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the race between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy

"We don't believe it is appropriate or wise to continue political activities."

Representative Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), left, and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), center left, square off in the first Senate primary debate hosted by WGBH News and moderated by Margery Egan and Jim Braude on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the WGBH Studios in Boston, Massachusetts. (Meredith Nierman/WGBH via AP, Pool)
Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey square off in the first Senate primary debate. –Meredith Nierman / WGBH via AP, Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
updated on March 13, 2020 | 7:02 PM

The coronavirus outbreak has ground the Senate primary race between Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III to a virtual halt, as the two campaigns turn their focus from each other to efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

Kennedy’s campaign announced Friday that his campaign was temporarily suspending activities for at least a week. Markey’s team is working remotely. And the debate next week between the two democrats was postponed Friday.

“We don’t believe it is appropriate or wise to continue political activities given the reality that Massachusetts families and communities are facing,” Kennedy’s campaign manager, Nick Clemons, in a statement Friday. “Our top priority is ensuring our staff, supporters, community, and the general public are safe.”

Advertisement

The Massachusetts congressman’s campaign said they were closing all five of their offices by the end of Friday, instructing staff to work from home, and suspending fundraising and voter contact. That means the ever-tactile aspects of campaigning, from door-knocking to town halls, are coming to a halt. And while the campaign will maintain its presence online and on social media, Clemons said “these channels will be used exclusively to share information related to COVID-19 and the work Joe is doing.”

Clemons said the campaign will reassess the decision to suspend its activities by next Friday, March 20.

During a press teleconference Friday afternoon, Markey told reporters that the coronavirus outbreak “transcends anything else,” including his re-election campaign.

“Our campaign staff has been working remotely for two days,” he said, according to Politico. “I’ve suspended all in-person activities. We are going to, without question, prioritize this. This is the only thing that I’m focused on.”

As local, state, and federal officials take aggressive action to slow the coronavirus’s spread, Markey has been relying on “friend-to-friend organizing,” in which supporters talk to people they know, as opposed to large-scale events, his campaign manager, John Walsh, told Politico earlier this week. However, Markey said Friday the campaign will “will continue to operate because an engaged democracy is important.”

Advertisement

“My campaign is committed to building, supporting, and strengthening connections to help people continue to feel a sense of community during this crisis,” the senator wrote in a Medium post Friday. “We are providing maximum accommodation for staff, volunteers, and supporters to take care of themselves, their families, and their loved ones as we have since the coronavirus became apparent.”

Markey and Kennedy had been scheduled to debate for the second time Wednesday night in Springfield. However, Markey told reporters Friday that he expected to be in Washington, D.C., next week, as Congress continues to negotiate a legislative package to respond to the growing crisis, and Kennedy’s campaign had said they were hopeful the event could be rescheduled.

Later on Friday, the consortium of media outlets sponsoring the event announced that it was indeed postponed and they planned to work with the campaigns to schedule a new time that would “best benefit the voters of the Commonwealth.”

Western Mass News, which was set to host the debate, had already announced Thursday that there would be no live audience and limited visitors, amid coronavirus concerns.

The Massachusetts Democratic Party also announced earlier this week that it would be suspending all caucuses — during which members elect delegates for the state convention in May — until further notice, after Gov. Charlie Baker announced a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. State officials say that at least 123 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the contagious disease.

Both candidates have said the pandemic highlights the fundamental need for the United States to improve its health care system and support for families. Kennedy has called for COVID-19 testing and treatment to be free for all Americans — as well as a national paid sick leave program, a cause once pushed by another member of his family, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. Markey has also called for the federal government to take more urgent action and said Friday he will introduce legislation to bolster emergency assistance, including free coronavirus treatment and emergency sick leave. He also reiterated his support for Medicare for All (which Kennedy also supports).

Advertisement

“You know what would make everyone feel better right now? A single payer healthcare system,” Markey tweeted.

TOPICS: Politics Ed Markey Joseph Kennedy III Coronavirus Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Great Dome building on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., Oct. 12, 2018.
Colleges
Here's what community leaders and groups are doing to support college students in need due to coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Local
Massachusetts lawmakers, officials are calling for a pause on evictions amid COVID-19 March 13, 2020 | 6:29 PM
President Donald Trump addresses a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus
Trump says he's likely to be tested for coronavirus 'fairly soon' March 13, 2020 | 5:31 PM
A trader walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during President Trump's televised speech from the White House Friday.
Coronavirus
U.S. stocks rebound on hopes for policy responses March 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Coronavirus
Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency March 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
The 2020 Boston Flower & Garden Show at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston on opening day.
PANDEMIC CLOSURES
Boston Flower and Garden show comes to an end 2 days early as coronavirus concerns rise March 13, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Toilet paper shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. - Supermarkets and shops around Boston have been emptied by customers in fear of Covid-19.
PANIC BUYING
Pandemic panic: Why are people buying so much toilet paper? March 13, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Map: Copyright Bruce Jones Design 2011; Data: Mass. Department of Public Health
COVID-19
Map: Here's where coronavirus cases are reported in Massachusetts March 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Politics
Fed takes extra steps to sooth virus-rattled bond market March 13, 2020 | 1:57 PM
People wait in line to check bags at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The worst-case estimate for U.S. coronavirus deaths March 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Corrections officers move an inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Massachusetts state prisons suspend family visits amid virus outbreak March 13, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Bridgewater State
CAMPUS RAPE
Professor charged with rape now faces sex trafficking, other charges March 13, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lynn, Mass.
LYNN HOMICIDE
DA: Man found dead in Lynn hours after he was abducted, home robbed March 13, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Boston, MA - 3/2/20 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker pauses to look through his notes during a press conference held to speak to the State's Preparedness Planning on the coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
TIMELINE
Tracking key local developments in the coronavirus pandemic March 13, 2020 | 9:46 AM
National Guard troops give food to residents at Westchester Community Opportunity Program, Inc.(WestCOP) in New Rochelle, New York Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Efforts to control coronavirus could get even more extreme March 13, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Boston,MA - 3/11/2020: Tips to prevent spreading germs are posted on a message board at South Station in Boston, MA on March 11, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) (The coronavirus outbreak is having a global impact. Here are the most recent updates on what’s happening in the United States and around the world: - The World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time — the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe. - More than 400 Massachusetts residents are under quarantine or monitoring due to concerns that they may have the novel coronavirus, a sharp increase from last week.)
Coronavirus data
Charts: Tracking the number of coronavirus cases in every Massachusetts county March 12, 2020 | 10:36 PM
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario.
Coronavirus
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 10:09 PM
House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid March 12, 2020 | 9:19 PM
In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
Coronavirus
Disneyland closing in response to coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 8:25 PM
A person who visited Encore Boston Harbor has tested positive for coronavirus, the casino announced Thursday.
Coronavirus
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz star reported to have coronavirus, was at Encore Boston Harbor March 12, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Politics
As central banks intervene to calm markets, few see solution March 12, 2020 | 6:08 PM
President Donald Trump hosts President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020. A senior Brazilian government official who visited Mar-a-Lago days ago, and was in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to several Brazilian news outlets.
Coronavirus
Trump and Pence won't be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official March 12, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
CDC head pledges to cover coronavirus costs for uninsured, after pressure from Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy March 12, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, addresses a news conference at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden rebukes Trump and issues virus plan: 'We will lead by science' March 12, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Maine
International traveler is 1st case of coronavirus in Maine March 12, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines a plan for the city government to operate during the COVID-19 crisis at Pittsfield City Hall, Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
In Berkshire County, COVID-19 has taken on a different path. Here's what we know so far. March 12, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Politics
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as coronavirus spreads March 12, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Jose Jelgado, a homeless man originally from Guatemala, tried to rest in a warm place in South Station.
Homelessness
Here's how local organizations are continuing to help the homeless during coronavirus pandemic March 12, 2020 | 3:35 PM
University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler addresses a gathering of media regarding a patient being treated outside the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vermont Department of Health identified the patient as a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vermont
Vermont's 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition March 12, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jessica Wong of Fall River, front left, Jenny Chiang, of Medford, center, and Sheila Vo of Boston, from the state's Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest Thursday on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Asian-American leaders in Massachusetts decry racism amid global pandemic March 12, 2020 | 2:45 PM