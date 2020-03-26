What Tom Brady has to do with Trump’s coronavirus response

“That’s only fake news, and I like Tom Brady, spoke to him the other day, and he’s a great guy.”

Tom Brady has been friendly with Donald Trump for years.
Tom Brady has been friendly with Donald Trump for years. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
March 26, 2020 | 7:54 PM

What does Tom Brady have to do with the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic?

Let us explain.

President Trump brought up the ex-Patriots quarterback in his Thursday afternoon press briefing.

His comments were spurred by a report from The Washington Post about a conference call held with US governors about the Trump administration’s actions.

According to the Post, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington took issue with Trump’s statement on the call that “his administration was ready to be the ‘backup’ for states in crisis.”

“We don’t need a backup. We need Tom Brady,” Inslee said in response.

Later Thursday, Trump took the opportunity to take a stab at the press and work in a reference the NFL star.

“Somebody in the fake news said one of the governors said, ‘Oh, we need Tom Brady.’ I said yeah … he meant that in a positive way, he said: ‘We need Tom Brady.’

“He meant it very positively but they took it differently, they think that Tom Brady should be leading the effort,” Trump continued. “That’s only fake news, and I like Tom Brady, spoke to him the other day, and he’s a great guy.”

You can watch Trump’s comments about Brady here:

Brady, 42, recently signed a deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new quarterback. While he does not have any experience in leading a nation through a public health crisis, he does have experience in leading a football team to a Super Bowl title – six of them, in fact.

Brady and Trump have long been acquainted and the quarterback got caught up in a political firestorm in 2015 when a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in his locker.

It’s unknown if Trump spoke to Brady “the other day,” as the president claimed.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Advertisement



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Sports Tom Brady Donald Trump Coronavirus Health Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on.
Coronavirus
Connecticut to decrease COVID-19 testing, death toll at 21 March 26, 2020 | 7:31 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during coronavirus media briefing at the Statehouse.
Local
Mass. physicians petition Charlie Baker, demanding more action to slow coronavirus spread, increase equipment March 26, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Newborn baby in dad's arms
Coronavirus
As hospitals fight virus, expectant mothers face prospect of giving birth alone March 26, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Politics
Charlie Baker calls competition with Trump administration for medical supplies 'enormously frustrating' March 26, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Local
Most Boston city councilors have expressed support for a rent moratorium. A resolution still stalled. March 26, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
Local
Charlie Baker says construction can continue amid the COVID-19 emergency. But mayors say otherwise. March 26, 2020 | 5:44 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
New Hampshire orders nonessential businesses to close March 26, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Springfield, MA - 9/14/2019 - Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks during a panel discussion after the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party convention at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 15dems
Politics
Joe Kennedy calls for a national shelter-in-place order March 26, 2020 | 4:52 PM
A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus nasal swab test at a drive-thru testing site at ProHEALTH Urgent Care of Jericho in New York, March 18, 2020. A vast majority of those infected with the coronavirus will develop only mild to moderate symptoms, but many people remain frightened and wonder how and when to seek medical care.
BATTLING COVID-19
'I think it’s only going to get worse' March 26, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Boston, MA - 3/2/20 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (L) and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders arrive to speak to the State's Preparedness Planning on the coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 26, 2020 | 1:55 PM
A man walks in a business district in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged. STRINGER/GETTY IMAGES
STAT
What we’ve learned about the coronavirus — and what we still need to know March 26, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Media
Video: BBC News checks in with viral work-from-home dad and his family March 26, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa.
Business
Never fear, Peeps lovers: Production has stopped, but there should be plenty for Easter March 26, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren explains why she voted for 'insufficient' coronavirus bill March 26, 2020 | 12:54 PM
This gun was confiscated at Logan Airport Friday.
LOGAN AIRPORT
Loaded gun found in passenger's carry-on bag at Logan Airport March 26, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
BATTLING COVID-19
Fauci's coronavirus reality check: 'You don't make the timeline. The virus makes the timeline.' March 26, 2020 | 12:18 PM
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
More than 100 employees at Boston area hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 March 26, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Jack Allard
Former Bates College All-American lacrosse player, 25, in critical condition battling coronavirus March 26, 2020 | 12:05 PM
The internet is struggling with the massive onslaught of new demand, say providers.
TECH
Surging traffic is slowing down our internet March 26, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Politics
Trump's push to open economy could come at cost of lives March 26, 2020 | 8:13 AM
Eric Uelan­d, White House legis­lativ­e affai­rs direc­tor; incoming White House chief of staff, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.); and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS
Senate approves $2 trillion stimulus after bipartisan deal March 26, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Politics
Trump's Easter goal in war on virus a nod to faith, business March 26, 2020 | 12:28 AM
This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a man (R) who has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus infection donating plasma in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province, aimed at curing infected patients in severe and critical conditions. - The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,770 after 105 more people died, the National Health Commission said February 17. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Immunity?
Can you become immune to the coronavirus? March 25, 2020 | 10:36 PM
A doctor at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens said it had faced “the first wave of this tsunami.”
Elmhurst Hospital
13 deaths in a day: An ‘apocalyptic’ coronavirus surge at a New York City hospital March 25, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Ayanna Pressley
Massachusetts Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Seth Moulton show symptoms of coronavirus March 25, 2020 | 10:01 PM
A patient is removed from Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash.
Coronavirus
More than 140 nursing homes have reported coronavirus cases. Federal officials won't say which ones. March 25, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Chelsea, MA - 3-13-20 - A woman in a protective mask shops, as a line of shoppers stretch to the back of the store waiting to check-out at the Market Basket in Chelsea. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
Grocery shopping
Charlie Baker unveils new coronavirus rules for grocery stores March 25, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Politics
Senate passes $2.2T coronavirus aid plan, House votes Friday March 25, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.
Local
The push to reduce incarcerated populations in Mass. amid COVID-19 is growing. Here's how. March 25, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Packages move along a conveyor at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Hiring during COVID-19
While many file for unemployment, these companies are hiring thousands. Here's why. March 25, 2020 | 4:25 PM