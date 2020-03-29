Mnuchin says reopening the country is a health decision

Mnuchin tells “Fox News Sunday” and CBS’ “Face the Nation” that his own top focus is getting stimulus money from the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid package from Congress immediately into the hands of workers and businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a briefing on terrorism financing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a briefing on terrorism financing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington. –(Evan Vucci /The Associated Press)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
The Associated Press
March 29, 2020 | 11:11 AM

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a decision whether to reopen the nation back for business as early as Easter will be a health decision not an economic one.

Mnuchin acknowledges surging unemployment numbers and declining GDP as 1 in 3 Americans remain under government orders to stay at home to slow the coronavirus that has killed over 2,000 Americans.

But he says President Donald Trump’s top objective is the health of the American public.

Mnuchin tells “Fox News Sunday” and CBS’ “Face the Nation” that his own top focus is getting stimulus money from the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid package from Congress immediately into the hands of workers and businesses.

Advertisement

He said American workers will get direct deposits of money in three weeks, while a federal program aimed at helping half the workforce by encouraging small business to take out loans to hire back their workers for eight weeks will be up and running by Friday.

He said the stimulus package should help keep the economy and workers afloat for 10 weeks, and if more time is needed to stem the coronavirus, the administration will assess what else is needed at that time.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A medical worker screens people arriving at a special COVID-19 testing site in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The drive-thru testing site is only open to qualified first responders who meet the state criteria for testing. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Privacy
How much should the public know about who has the coronavirus? March 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to President Donald Trump speak about the coronavirus during a task force news conference at the White House in Washington, March 27.
Coronavirus prediction
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths; Spain, Italy demand help March 29, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Emergency medical technicians after transporting a possible coronavirus patient outside of New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)
New York City
‘War zone’: Ambulances in New York City are now as busy as on Sept. 11 March 29, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Rhode Island Air National Guard Tsgt. William Randall, left, and Westerly police officer Howard Mills approach a home while looking for New York license plates in driveways to inform them of self quarantine orders, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I. States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, and some say at least one state's measures are unconstitutional. Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures announcing she ordered the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Local
Rhode Island door knocks in search of fleeing New Yorkers March 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Iraq
US-led forces pull out of 3rd Iraqi base this month March 29, 2020 | 9:04 AM
In this March 24, 2012, file photo, a man holds elvers, young, translucent eels, in Portland, Maine.
Eel fishing
Maine's eel season, delayed by virus, slithers ahead March 29, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Women walk with dogs on the street in Glenview, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020.
Virus
Dog-walking ban to fight virus causes outrage in Serbia March 29, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on.
Connecticut
Trump backs off quarantine idea, travel advisory for CT March 29, 2020 | 7:45 AM
This file photo from 2017 shows a detainee facing deportation at the Suffolk County House of Correction in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Immigration
ICE releases 2 detainees from Mass. facility for health concerns following pressure from ACLU March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, in Washington.
STIMULUS
When and how will I get that $1,200 stimulus payment? March 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
for Travel - 04vinalhaven - Fish houses on Indian Creek just east of Carvers Harbor on Vinalhaven. (Jonathan Levitt Photo)
Maine
Armed ‘vigilantes’ allegedly cut down a tree to force quarantine on Maine island March 28, 2020 | 5:59 PM
EVERYBODY CUT
'This guy HAS THE MOVES': Kevin Bacon praises 'Footloose' Cape Cod health care worker March 28, 2020 | 4:46 PM
President Donald Trump announces that additional coronavirus tests have been deployed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on March 6.
TESTING
The lost month: How a failure to test blinded the U.S. to COVID-19 March 28, 2020 | 3:49 PM
DEADLY CRASH
Two teenagers killed, one hospitalized in Berkley crash, prosecutors say March 28, 2020 | 2:57 PM
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort has been dispatched by President Trump to the New York City Harbor to provide hospitals take on the COVID-19 virus.
BATTLING COVID-19
Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut March 28, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo addresses the media during a press at the State House in Providence. At rear right is Behind the Governor is Col. Christopher P. Callahan of the Rhode Island National Guard.
Coronavirus in R.I.
Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Coronavirus Update
Watch: Gov. Baker promotes blood donation in March 28 coronavirus update March 28, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Isabelle Serrano, a senior at New York University, at Union High School in Union, N.J., March 26, 2020. As the economy barrels toward a recession, college seniors like Serrano fear they could become the next class of 2009, which entered the work force at the peak of the Great Recession as companies conducted mass layoffs and froze hiring.
Economy After COVID-19
For the Class of 2020, a job-eating virus recalls the Great Recession March 28, 2020 | 11:49 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020.
Massachusetts
President Trump approves Massachusetts disaster declaration March 28, 2020 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a task force news conference at the White House in Washington March 27.
COVID-19 FALLOUT
Inside Trump's risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis March 28, 2020 | 10:25 AM
The Orange Line at Downtown Crossing.
MBTA
MBTA Orange Line train taken out of service after passenger allegedly licks subway car March 28, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Politics
Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative' March 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Boston Police officer Scott MacIsaac on Dorchester Avenue in the Field's Corner neighborhood of Boston last week.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
Ed Davis on police and COVID-19: 'We're in unprecedented territory here' March 28, 2020 | 9:45 AM
In this Sept. 14, 2011 file photo, fresh fries are scooped into containers during lunch at Gardiner, Maine. Maine is known for its potato crop.
Local
Truck with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturns on Maine turnpike March 28, 2020 | 8:10 AM
In January 2019, Reynold Buono leaves Norfolk County Superior Court after a judge dismissed child rape charges against the former Milton Academy teacher. The alleged crimes were committed 36 years ago. The charges were reinstated in March 2020.
Crime
Mass. highest court reinstates rape charges against former Milton Academy teacher March 28, 2020 | 7:33 AM
In this Aug. 12, 2009, file photo, President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery n the East Room of the the White House in Washington. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, March 27, 2020, a family statement said. He was 98.
Obituary
Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98 March 28, 2020 | 5:40 AM
Politics
'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier March 28, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Police officers outside of the 110th Street Central Park North stop in New York, Friday, March 27.
Manhattan
Subway operator killed, 17 others injured in NYC train fire believed to be arson March 27, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Cambridge, MA - 3/15/20 - Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel speaks at a press conference in the State House over new regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Mass. public health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 8:18 PM
Trish Regan.
Media
Trish Regan, Fox Business host who dismissed virus concerns, will depart March 27, 2020 | 6:33 PM