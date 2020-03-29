Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads

“I want our life back again,” the president told reporters in the Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. –AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
ZEKE MILLER,
AP
updated on March 29, 2020 | 7:49 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bracing the nation for a grim death toll, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month, bowing to public-health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps significantly more, if not enough is done to fight it.

It was a stark shift in tone by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks. From the Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been “aspirational.”

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead he decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he’d been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

Advertisement

Trump’s impulse to restore normalcy met a sober reality check Sunday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, who said the U.S. could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the pandemic. Trump’s decision to extend the guidelines reflected a recognition that the struggle will take place over the longer haul and the risk of deaths spiraling into the hundreds of thousands is real.

“I want our life back again,” the president told reporters in the Rose Garden.

Trump, who has largely avoided talk of potential death and infection rates, cited projection models that said potentially 2.2 million people or more could have died had the country not put social distancing measures in place. And he said the country would be doing well if it “can hold” the number of deaths “down to 100,000.”

“It’s a horrible number,” Trump said, but added: “We all together have done a very good job.”

Brought forward by Trump at the outdoor briefing, Fauci said his projection of a potential 100,000 to 200,000 deaths is “entirely conceivable” if not enough is done to mitigate the crisis. He said that helped shape the extension of the guidelines, “a wise and prudent decision.”

Advertisement

The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home. People are urged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, non-essential travel and shopping trips.

The extension would leave the federal recommendations in place beyond Easter, April 12, by which time Trump had hoped the country and its economy could start to rev up again. Alarmed public-health officials said Easter was sure to be too soon.

The U.S. had more than 139,000 COVID-19 cases reported by Sunday evening, with more than 2,400 deaths. During the course of the Rose Garden briefing, reported deaths grew by several dozen and the number of cases by several thousand.

As some of his allies had predicted, Trump was clearly rattled by the haunting images coming out of New York, some from Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens.

“I’ve been watching that for the last week on television,” he said. ”Body bags all over, in hallways. I’ve been watching them bring in trailer trucks — freezer trucks, they’re freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them. This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York,” he continued. “I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before.”

One in 3 Americans remain under state or local government orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, with schools and businesses closed and public life upended.

Dr. Deborah Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said parts of the country with few cases so far must prepare for what’s to come. “No state, no metro area, will be spared,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Advertisement

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the most afflicted areas are straining to handle patients and some are short of critical supplies.

Fauci’s prediction would take the death toll well past that of the average seasonal flu. Trump repeatedly cited the flu’s comparatively much higher cost in lives in playing down the severity of this pandemic.

Trump had eyed a “reopening” of the U.S. economy by Easter, but in recent days medical professionals warned that would be far too soon for the nation’s heavily affected urban areas.

Just on Saturday, Trump was discussing tightening restrictions, suggesting then backing away from an “enforceable” quarantine of hard-hit New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Instead, the White House task force recommended a travel advisory for residents of those states to limit non-essential travel to slow the spread of the virus to other parts of the U.S.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump shouldn’t be so quick to reverse the social distancing guidelines, saying more testing needs to be in place to determine whether areas currently showing fewer infections are truly at lower risk.

Trump’s “denial” in the crisis was “deadly,” she told CNN.

“As the president fiddles, people are dying, and we have to take every precaution,” she said. She promised a congressional investigation once the pandemic is over to determine whether Trump heeded advice from scientific experts and to answer the question that resonates through U.S. political scandals: “What did he know and when did he know it?”

Trump minimized the gravity of the pandemic for weeks. Asked whether she is saying that attitude cost American lives, Pelosi said: “Yes, I am. I’m saying that.”

It put Pelosi out of lockstep with former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, who said he wouldn’t go so far as to lay the blame for deaths on the president. “I think that’s a little too harsh,” he told NBC.

Biden faulted Trump for holding back on using his full powers under the recently invoked Defense Production Act to spur the manufacture of the full range of needed medical supplies — and for making erratic statements about the pandemic.

“He should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, governors in other hotspots across the country were raising alarm that the spread of the virus was threatening their health-care systems.

“We remain on a trajectory, really, to overwhelm our capacity to deliver health care,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on ABC’s “This Week.” “By the end of the first week in April, we think the first real issue is going to be ventilators. And we think it’s about the fourth or fifth of April before, down in the New Orleans area, we’re unable to put people on ventilators who need them. And then several days later, we will be out of beds.”

He said officials have orders out for more than 12,000 ventilators through the national stockpile and private vendors, but so far have only been able to get 192.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Andrea Napoli, 33, takes a selfie in a hotel being used for patients recovering from coronavirus, in Rome, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus
Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Hoop
Local
Marty Walsh says too many people are ignoring social distancing rules in parks March 29, 2020 | 3:29 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brescia, Italy. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)
Ventilators
The U.S. tried to build a new fleet of ventilators. The mission failed. March 29, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana
Hundreds at Louisiana church ignore COVID-19 gatherings ban March 29, 2020 | 2:12 PM
FILE - In this April 5, 2016, file photo, an excavator demolishes a building during an official groundbreaking Taunton, Mass., where the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was to build the First Light Resort & Casino. The project was halted shortly afterward when a group of residents sued, arguing the federal government couldn't take the land into trust for the tribe. A federal appeals court in Boston is hearing arguments Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the ongoing dispute. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local
'This is one of the most cruel and nonsensical acts I have seen since coming to Congress' March 29, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Local
2 teenagers die, 3rd injured in fiery Berkley crash March 29, 2020 | 12:57 PM
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is encouraging and Earth Day video challenge via their Instagram.
Environment
N.H. Dept. of Environmental Services encourages positive Earth Day video challenge for 50th anniversary March 29, 2020 | 11:51 AM
BOSTON, MA. - MARCH 27: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during his daily news briefing outside City Hall as the Coronavirus continues to spread on March 27, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/Pool)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 29, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a briefing on terrorism financing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington.
Economy
Mnuchin says reopening the country is a health decision March 29, 2020 | 11:11 AM
A medical worker screens people arriving at a special COVID-19 testing site in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The drive-thru testing site is only open to qualified first responders who meet the state criteria for testing. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Privacy
How much should the public know about who has the coronavirus? March 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to President Donald Trump speak about the coronavirus during a task force news conference at the White House in Washington, March 27.
Coronavirus prediction
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K U.S. deaths March 29, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Emergency medical technicians after transporting a possible coronavirus patient outside of New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)
New York City
‘War zone’: Ambulances in New York City are now as busy as on Sept. 11 March 29, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Rhode Island Air National Guard Tsgt. William Randall, left, and Westerly police officer Howard Mills approach a home while looking for New York license plates in driveways to inform them of self quarantine orders, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I. States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, and some say at least one state's measures are unconstitutional. Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures announcing she ordered the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Local
Rhode Island door knocks in search of fleeing New Yorkers March 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Iraq
US-led forces pull out of 3rd Iraqi base this month March 29, 2020 | 9:04 AM
In this March 24, 2012, file photo, a man holds elvers, young, translucent eels, in Portland, Maine.
Eel fishing
Maine's eel season, delayed by virus, slithers ahead March 29, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Women walk with dogs on the street in Glenview, Ill., Friday, March 27, 2020.
Virus
Dog-walking ban to fight virus causes outrage in Serbia March 29, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on.
Connecticut
Trump backs off quarantine idea, travel advisory for CT March 29, 2020 | 7:45 AM
This file photo from 2017 shows a detainee facing deportation at the Suffolk County House of Correction in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Immigration
ICE releases 2 detainees from Mass. facility for health concerns following pressure from ACLU March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, in Washington.
STIMULUS
When and how will I get that $1,200 stimulus payment? March 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
for Travel - 04vinalhaven - Fish houses on Indian Creek just east of Carvers Harbor on Vinalhaven. (Jonathan Levitt Photo)
Maine
Armed ‘vigilantes’ allegedly cut down a tree to force quarantine on Maine island March 28, 2020 | 5:59 PM
EVERYBODY CUT
'This guy HAS THE MOVES': Kevin Bacon praises 'Footloose' Cape Cod health care worker March 28, 2020 | 4:46 PM
President Donald Trump announces that additional coronavirus tests have been deployed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on March 6.
TESTING
The lost month: How a failure to test blinded the U.S. to COVID-19 March 28, 2020 | 3:49 PM
DEADLY CRASH
Two teenagers killed, one hospitalized in Berkley crash, prosecutors say March 28, 2020 | 2:57 PM
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort has been dispatched by President Trump to the New York City Harbor to provide hospitals take on the COVID-19 virus.
BATTLING COVID-19
Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut March 28, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo addresses the media during a press at the State House in Providence. At rear right is Behind the Governor is Col. Christopher P. Callahan of the Rhode Island National Guard.
Coronavirus in R.I.
Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Coronavirus Update
Watch: Gov. Baker promotes blood donation in March 28 coronavirus update March 28, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Isabelle Serrano, a senior at New York University, at Union High School in Union, N.J., March 26, 2020. As the economy barrels toward a recession, college seniors like Serrano fear they could become the next class of 2009, which entered the work force at the peak of the Great Recession as companies conducted mass layoffs and froze hiring.
Economy After COVID-19
For the Class of 2020, a job-eating virus recalls the Great Recession March 28, 2020 | 11:49 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020.
Massachusetts
President Trump approves Massachusetts disaster declaration March 28, 2020 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a task force news conference at the White House in Washington March 27.
COVID-19 FALLOUT
Inside Trump's risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis March 28, 2020 | 10:25 AM
The Orange Line at Downtown Crossing.
MBTA
MBTA Orange Line train taken out of service after passenger allegedly licks subway car March 28, 2020 | 10:00 AM