Bracing for more COVID-19 patients, Charlie Baker says obtaining crucial gear has been ‘difficult’

"You don't have a confirmed order until it actually shows up."

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing Monday on the state's response to COVID-19. –Sam Doran / Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM

President Donald Trump says the country’s governors are “happy” with the support his administration has provided in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s not necessarily the word Gov. Charlie Baker would use.

Asked during a press briefing Monday if he was “happy’ with how the federal government had distributed the protective gear, like masks and gloves, needed by health care workers to treat people with the highly contagious virus, Baker said the subject has “been a difficult one” for governors like himself.

“I’ve made that clear to the people in the administration,” he added.

The difficulties are two pronged.

Advertisement

In the midst of a national shortage, the Baker administration said last week that 17 percent of their requests for personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the National Strategic Stockpile had been fulfilled. And the Republican governor has also expressed growing frustration over losing orders to the federal government when the state — at Trump’s urging — has tried to independently procure equipment on the private market, rather than rely on the strained stockpile.

“I stand here as someone who has had confirmed orders for millions of pieces of gear evaporate in front of us, and I can’t tell you how frustrating it is,” he said during a press conference last Thursday.

In a New York Times opinion piece Friday, Baker and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on the Trump administration to “get out of the way of states when we seek private-sector suppliers and release more materials from the national stockpile to meet our pressing needs.”

To that end, Baker did acknowledge a “big, positive step forward” on Monday, as the state works to prepare for an anticipated “surge” in cases next month.

During the press briefing, he announced that the Trump administration had approved the state’s request for “at least 1,000” ventilators, another crucial piece of equipment in short supply in the fight against the respiratory virus. Baker said they expect the ventilators to arrive by the first week of April.

Advertisement

He also said the state received a shipment of PPE from the stockpile over the weekend, though his office didn’t immediately disclose the quantity. As of last Monday, the state had requested 4.5 million pieces of equipment from the stockpile — including respiratory masks, gloves, and gowns — according to The Boston Globe. In total, they had reportedly received 750,000 pieces of gear.

As The Washington Post recently reported, the Trump administration’s distribution of gear from the stockpile has been uneven, with Florida getting everything it had requested while other states, like Massachusetts, receive just a fraction. Baker said Monday that he had been told by federal officials that distribution is “based on a set of calculations and projections” around local need, noting that Washington state, California, and the New York City area — where COVID-19 cases have been concentrated — have been viewed as “primary areas of concern.”

“That said, many governors, including me — on the calls we’ve had with both the president and the vice president and folks on their team — have pointed out that the number of communities and the number of areas and counties and states, where the numbers have been moving pretty quickly, is growing,” Baker said.

Massachusetts health officials announced 797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, bringing the total to 5,752 — which is the fifth-most in the country — along with 56 deaths.

Baker also said that the state is bracing for a “surge” in patients between April 7 and April 17. According to the governor, the state has placed $50 million in orders for additional supplies.

Advertisement

“But obviously, we will need more,” he said.

The Baker administration announced an online process Sunday in which local organizations and businesses can donate or sell PPE, including masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizer. And the governor said Monday that the state will “continue to chase PPE through a whole variety of alternative supply chains.” But after repeatedly losing what were thought to be “confirmed” orders to the federal government, Baker said he remains circumspect.

“I know I speak for most governors when I say this — you don’t have a confirmed order until it actually shows up,” he said.

Baker said he did “appreciate the fact that the stockpile did send us some additional gear over the weekend” and said there were additional PPE orders with scheduled delivery dates this week.

“If those orders actually get delivered, that will make a really big difference,” he said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Gov. Charlie Baker Donald Trump Coronavirus Health National Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Health
As COVID-19 spreads, Massachusetts hospitals see decline in visits for other illnesses March 30, 2020 | 5:38 PM
In an undated handout image, a screenshot from the livestream of the Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne, the pastor at the River at Tampa Bay Church, speaking to his congregation in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2020.
Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne
Florida sheriff charges megapastor who kept church open, said closings are for 'pansies' March 30, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stacked newspapers
Media
In a time when people are relying on the news, numerous New England newspapers are resorting to layoffs. Here's why. March 30, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Politics
How dire projections, grim images dashed Trump's Easter plan March 30, 2020 | 5:06 PM
PRIVACY
Who has COVID-19? DPH asks cities, towns to consider resident privacy if releasing case numbers March 30, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Boston, MA 3/29/2020 Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh (cq) gives a COVID-19 update outside City Hall. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey pledge to fight 'craven' move to 'disestablish' reservation March 30, 2020 | 3:03 PM
A mostly empty Boston Common.
VIDEO
Video: See a 'wicked vacant' Boston in this aerial footage March 30, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Medical assistant Eileen Monagle works in a personal protective equipment distribution area at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on March 25, 2020.
COLLECTING PPE
What you need to know about the state's COVID-19 PPE procurement and donation program March 30, 2020 | 2:56 PM
City Councilor Michelle Wu
Local
Michelle Wu launches 'Boston Stays Home' challenge to bring together communities amid social distancing March 30, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Dan Doherty (middle), vice president and director of operations for Kelly's Roast Beef, informed people on Revere Beach that the restaurant was no longer offering takeout service because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Revere Beach
Restaurants along Revere Beach are now delivery-only or have closed after attracting pick-up crowds March 30, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Coronavirus
Macy's will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers March 30, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Risk factors
Age isn't the only risk for a severe case of COVID-19. Here are the other factors involved. March 30, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Sweden
'Sweden is an outlier on the European scene' March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
PPE SHORTAGE
Donald Trump defends response to Massachusetts orders for more coronavirus gear March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Coronavirus
How would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first? March 30, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael S. Williamson
PARENTING & COVID-19
He's 18 and wants to hang with 'his boys.' His mom hasn't been able to stop him. March 30, 2020 | 11:08 AM
A group of nurses protests for more personal protective equipment at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, March 28, 2020. Several Democratic governors said on Sunday that they feared hospitals in their states would soon be overwhelmed with patients sick with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the blame for the nationÕs flawed response to the pandemic squarely on President Trump. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)
New York City
Nurses die, doctors fall sick, and panic rises on virus front lines March 30, 2020 | 10:56 AM
A medical worker screens people arriving at a special COVID-19 testing site in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The drive-thru testing site is only open to qualified first responders who meet the state criteria for testing.
Local
On Friday, a round of applause for doctors, nurses, grocery workers, and others on the front lines of coronavirus March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Crime
Wareham man faces arraignment on murder charge in woman's death March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
A New York Fire Department ambulance outside Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.
CRIME & COVID-19
86-year-old patient dies after possible 'social distancing'-related assault in N.Y. hospital, police say March 30, 2020 | 8:43 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
Live updates
Mass. officials report 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 797 new cases March 30, 2020 | 8:26 AM
POLITICS & COVID-19
Local elections have been pushed back by coronavirus. But what about signature gathering? March 30, 2020 | 8:13 AM
Officials light a lantern from the Olympic Flame at the end of a flame display ceremony in Iwaki, northern Japan.
Japan
Tokyo's infection spike after Olympic delay sparks questions March 29, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Angus Mordant
Amazon
Amazon workers to strike at New York site over virus concerns March 29, 2020 | 9:14 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Politics
Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads March 29, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Andrea Napoli, 33, takes a selfie in a hotel being used for patients recovering from coronavirus, in Rome, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus
Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Hoop
Local
Marty Walsh says too many people are ignoring social distancing rules in parks March 29, 2020 | 3:29 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brescia, Italy. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)
Ventilators
The U.S. tried to build a new fleet of ventilators. The mission failed. March 29, 2020 | 3:00 PM