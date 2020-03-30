Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley are calling for racial data on coronavirus tests

Here's why.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on stage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley at a presidential campaign event last month in Charleston, South Carolina. –Patrick Semansky / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
AARON MORRISON,
AP
March 30, 2020 | 5:52 PM

Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter sent Friday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, both from Massachusetts, said comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the virus that causes COVID-19 does not exist. Over the weekend, cities with large black and nonwhite Hispanic populations emerged as new hot spots for the spread of the virus.

“Any attempt to contain COVID-19 in the United States will have to address its potential spread in low-income communities of color, first and foremost to protect the lives of people in those communities, but also to slow the spread of the virus in the country as a whole,” the lawmakers wrote to Azar.

Advertisement

“This lack of information will exacerbate existing health disparities and result in the loss of lives in vulnerable communities,” the letter warned.

Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois also signed the letter. It was shared exclusively with The Associated Press on Monday.

The lawmakers urged the HHS secretary to direct the department’s sub-agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, to work with municipalities, states and private labs to ensure that racial and ethnic data are being collected.

Spokespeople for HHS and CDC did not immediately respond to the AP’s requests for comment on Monday.

“Decades of structural racism have prevented so many Black and Brown families from accessing quality health care, affordable housing, and financial security, and the coronavirus crisis is blowing these disparities wide open,” Warren said in a statement. “We need the government to step up in a big way to ensure that communities of color have equal access to free testing and treatment. Congresswoman Pressley and I aren’t going to let up until we see solid data and real progress.”

According to the CDC’s website, the agency had run 4,760 COVID-19 tests, while U.S. public health labs had run 128,684 tests as of Monday. The CDC data doesn’t include tests processed by private labs, which have been ramping up their work.

Advertisement

U.S. cities with large black and brown populations such as Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee and New Orleans have emerged as hot spots of the coronavirus outbreak. New York City remained the national epicenter of the outbreak, reporting more than 36,000 confirmed cases and 790 deaths on Monday.

The coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 775,000 and killed more than 36,000 globally. It has crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading farther and overwhelming health care systems. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In the letter, the U.S. lawmakers cited chronic health conditions and health care access disparities between white people and people of color “that experts have identified as risk factors for complications from COVID-19.” According to the CDC, black and nonwhite Hispanic adults are more likely to be obese and are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic white adults are. Asthma is more prevalent among nonwhite adults and children, the lawmakers noted.

People of color and immigrants are also less likely to be insured, leaving many without access to quality health care providers, the lawmakers said.

“Furthermore, a history of discrimination and marginalization has left some people of color distrustful of the medical system, making them less likely to seek out timely care,” they wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that about half of the state’s deaths and total cases were in Milwaukee, a city of 600,000 residents that is more than a third black. All eight people who have died from the coronavirus in Milwaukee County were black, and seven of them lived in the city.

“The severity of this disease in the African American community is a crisis within a crisis,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said Friday.

___

Aaron Morrison reported from New York. He is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Science Coronavirus Elizabeth Warren Ayanna Pressley

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Politics
Bracing for COVID-19 surge, Charlie Baker says obtaining crucial gear has been 'difficult' March 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Health
As COVID-19 spreads, Massachusetts hospitals see decline in visits for other illnesses March 30, 2020 | 5:38 PM
In an undated handout image, a screenshot from the livestream of the Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne, the pastor at the River at Tampa Bay Church, speaking to his congregation in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2020.
Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne
Florida sheriff charges megapastor who kept church open, said closings are for 'pansies' March 30, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stacked newspapers
Media
In a time when people are relying on the news, numerous New England newspapers are resorting to layoffs. Here's why. March 30, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Politics
How dire projections, grim images dashed Trump's Easter plan March 30, 2020 | 5:06 PM
PRIVACY
Who has COVID-19? DPH asks cities, towns to consider resident privacy if releasing case numbers March 30, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Politics
Conditions for companies that get virus aid: Room for abuse? March 30, 2020 | 3:46 PM
Boston, MA 3/29/2020 Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh (cq) gives a COVID-19 update outside City Hall. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey pledge to fight 'craven' move to 'disestablish' reservation March 30, 2020 | 3:03 PM
A mostly empty Boston Common.
VIDEO
Video: See a 'wicked vacant' Boston in this aerial footage March 30, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Medical assistant Eileen Monagle works in a personal protective equipment distribution area at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on March 25, 2020.
COLLECTING PPE
What you need to know about the state's COVID-19 PPE procurement and donation program March 30, 2020 | 2:56 PM
City Councilor Michelle Wu
Local
Michelle Wu launches 'Boston Stays Home' challenge to bring together communities amid social distancing March 30, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Dan Doherty (middle), vice president and director of operations for Kelly's Roast Beef, informed people on Revere Beach that the restaurant was no longer offering takeout service because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Revere Beach
Restaurants along Revere Beach are now delivery-only or have closed after attracting pick-up crowds March 30, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Coronavirus
Macy's will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers March 30, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Risk factors
Age isn't the only risk for a severe case of COVID-19. Here are the other factors involved. March 30, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Sweden
'Sweden is an outlier on the European scene' March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
PPE SHORTAGE
Donald Trump defends response to Massachusetts orders for more coronavirus gear March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Coronavirus
How would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first? March 30, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael S. Williamson
PARENTING & COVID-19
He's 18 and wants to hang with 'his boys.' His mom hasn't been able to stop him. March 30, 2020 | 11:08 AM
A group of nurses protests for more personal protective equipment at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, March 28, 2020. Several Democratic governors said on Sunday that they feared hospitals in their states would soon be overwhelmed with patients sick with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the blame for the nationÕs flawed response to the pandemic squarely on President Trump. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)
New York City
Nurses die, doctors fall sick, and panic rises on virus front lines March 30, 2020 | 10:56 AM
A medical worker screens people arriving at a special COVID-19 testing site in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The drive-thru testing site is only open to qualified first responders who meet the state criteria for testing.
Local
On Friday, a round of applause for doctors, nurses, grocery workers, and others on the front lines of coronavirus March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Crime
Wareham man faces arraignment on murder charge in woman's death March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
A New York Fire Department ambulance outside Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.
CRIME & COVID-19
86-year-old patient dies after possible 'social distancing'-related assault in N.Y. hospital, police say March 30, 2020 | 8:43 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
Live updates
Mass. officials report 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 797 new cases March 30, 2020 | 8:26 AM
POLITICS & COVID-19
Local elections have been pushed back by coronavirus. But what about signature gathering? March 30, 2020 | 8:13 AM
Officials light a lantern from the Olympic Flame at the end of a flame display ceremony in Iwaki, northern Japan.
Japan
Tokyo's infection spike after Olympic delay sparks questions March 29, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Angus Mordant
Amazon
Amazon workers to strike at New York site over virus concerns March 29, 2020 | 9:14 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Politics
Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads March 29, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Andrea Napoli, 33, takes a selfie in a hotel being used for patients recovering from coronavirus, in Rome, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus
Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 3:36 PM