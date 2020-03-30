How dire projections, grim images dashed Trump’s Easter plan

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER,
AP
March 30, 2020 | 5:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two doctors spread out their charts on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

The projections were grim: Even if the U.S. were to continue to do what it was doing, keeping the economy closed and most Americans in their homes, the coronavirus could leave 100,000 to 200,000 people dead and millions infected. And the totals would be far worse if the nation reopened.

Those stark predictions grew even more tangible and harrowing when paired with televised images of body bags lined up at a New York City hospital not far from where Trump grew up in Queens.

Advertisement

The confluence of dire warnings and tragic images served to move the president off his hopes for an Easter rebirth for the nation’s economy.

But while Trump sided with the White House doctors over its economists, at least for now, the decision shed light on a West Wing beset with divisions and a commander-in-chief torn between an instinct to embrace the image of a wartime president fighting an invisible enemy and one protecting the nation’s bottom line as he barrels into a bruising reelection fight.

The abrupt change in Trump’s tone was startling: Easter was no longer going to be the sunrise after blackest night. Instead, it could be the darkest moment before dawn.

“We’re thinking that around Easter that’s going to be your spike. That’s going to be the highest point we think, and then it’s going to start coming down from there,” Trump said Monday on Fox & Friends. “The worst that can happen is you do it too early and all of a sudden it comes back. That makes it more difficult.”

The bleak forecasts were carried into the Oval Office by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who displayed to Trump projections that, on the low end, could yield 100,000 American deaths from COVID-19. One model showed that deaths could have soared past 2 million had there been no mitigation measures.

Advertisement

“We showed him the data. He looked at the data. He got it right away. it was a pretty clear picture,” Fauci told CNN on Monday. “Dr. Debbie Birx and I went into the Oval Office and leaned over the desk and said, ‘Here are the data, take a look.’ He just shook his head and said, ‘I guess we got to do it.’”

But as is often the case with Trump, it also took the power of images to prompt him to act.

Over the weekend, the death count in New York City skyrocketed, the silence of the city’s empty streets shattered only by ambulance sirens. Makeshift medical tents were hastily erected in Central Park. And hospitals, including Elmhurst Medical Center in Queens, not far from Trump’s childhood home, were so overwhelmed that patients were lying in hallways and corpses stowed in refrigerated trucks.

“This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York,” Trump said. “I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before.”

Aides likened Trump’s emotional response to his reaction to the 2017 pictures of dead Syrian children that prompted him to give the order for the first air strike of his presidency. Trump also invoked some friends, whom he did not identify, he said are battling the virus.

“I have some friends that are unbelievably sick,” he said Monday in a Rose Garden press conference. “We thought they were going in for a mild stay and in one case, he’s unconscious — in a coma.”

Advertisement

The weekend decision also revealed the sharp divides among those advising Trump, both inside and outside of the West Wing.

For weeks, those in the White House who warned that the doctors’ strict recommendations would cripple the economy — and Trump’s reelection chances — had the president’s ear and pushed him toward the idea of restarting business in the states where infections were low.

Trump’s decision to extend national guidelines to clamp down on activity left them disappointed.

Stephen Moore, a former Trump adviser who had been pushing the administration publicly and privately to roll back restrictions in places with low infection rates, said the economic impact would grow worse every day that the shutdown continues, with more bankruptcies and more jobs lost. He had urged Trump to begin to re-open in places like Idaho, Iowa and Nebraska, far from the infection hot spots.

But Trump was swayed by arguments that the fiscal pain would be worse if the economy was reopened and then forced to be shut again.

As in the early, chaotic days of his administration, Trump’s White House has become increasingly siloed in recent weeks, with different working groups functioning separately and sometimes in competition. Members of Trump’s coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence and including Fauci and Birx, did not know that Trump would be floating the idea of a quarantine of the New York area over the weekend — and then quickly moved to walk him back, according to three administration officials not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

The president is getting conflicting advice from outside the White House as well.

While some Republican governors, like Henry McMaster of South Carolina, have urged the president to reopen the economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida considered banning travelers from hot spots like New York from entering his state, which experts believe is poised to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

After speaking with DeSantis, Trump mused to reporters Saturday about a quarantine of New York, as well as parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, blindsiding the local governors and raising questions about federal authority.

Even if the measure was unenforceable, Trump thought it could be a signal to supporters elsewhere that he was walling off a virus hot zone comprised of three Democratic states. But Fauci and other advisers persuaded him that it would accomplish little except ignite worry.

Like forecasts for a monster hurricane, the pandemic projection models can disagree with one another. But the coronavirus models all agree that this outbreak and its consequences are extremely serious.

Birx singled out one by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, suggesting it’s close to how government experts see things. That model forecasts predicts more than 82,000 total U.S. deaths through early August, with the highest number of daily deaths — an estimated 2,271 — occurring April 15.

That would be three days after Easter.

___

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar contributed reporting from Washington.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Business Health Politics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Politics
Bracing for COVID-19 surge, Charlie Baker says obtaining crucial gear has been 'difficult' March 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Health
As COVID-19 spreads, Massachusetts hospitals see decline in visits for other illnesses March 30, 2020 | 5:38 PM
In an undated handout image, a screenshot from the livestream of the Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne, the pastor at the River at Tampa Bay Church, speaking to his congregation in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2020.
Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne
Florida sheriff charges megapastor who kept church open, said closings are for 'pansies' March 30, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stacked newspapers
Media
In a time when people are relying on the news, numerous New England newspapers are resorting to layoffs. Here's why. March 30, 2020 | 5:15 PM
PRIVACY
Who has COVID-19? DPH asks cities, towns to consider resident privacy if releasing case numbers March 30, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Boston, MA 3/29/2020 Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh (cq) gives a COVID-19 update outside City Hall. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey pledge to fight 'craven' move to 'disestablish' reservation March 30, 2020 | 3:03 PM
A mostly empty Boston Common.
VIDEO
Video: See a 'wicked vacant' Boston in this aerial footage March 30, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Medical assistant Eileen Monagle works in a personal protective equipment distribution area at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on March 25, 2020.
COLLECTING PPE
What you need to know about the state's COVID-19 PPE procurement and donation program March 30, 2020 | 2:56 PM
City Councilor Michelle Wu
Local
Michelle Wu launches 'Boston Stays Home' challenge to bring together communities amid social distancing March 30, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Dan Doherty (middle), vice president and director of operations for Kelly's Roast Beef, informed people on Revere Beach that the restaurant was no longer offering takeout service because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Revere Beach
Restaurants along Revere Beach are now delivery-only or have closed after attracting pick-up crowds March 30, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Coronavirus
Macy's will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers March 30, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA - 3/26/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker holds a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at The State House on March 26, 2020. Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders addressed attempting to secure more pieces of personal protection equipment and mobile schooling concerns. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe) Reporter: Topic:
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 30, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Risk factors
Age isn't the only risk for a severe case of COVID-19. Here are the other factors involved. March 30, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Sweden
'Sweden is an outlier on the European scene' March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
PPE SHORTAGE
Donald Trump defends response to Massachusetts orders for more coronavirus gear March 30, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Coronavirus
How would overwhelmed hospitals decide who to treat first? March 30, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael S. Williamson
PARENTING & COVID-19
He's 18 and wants to hang with 'his boys.' His mom hasn't been able to stop him. March 30, 2020 | 11:08 AM
A group of nurses protests for more personal protective equipment at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, March 28, 2020. Several Democratic governors said on Sunday that they feared hospitals in their states would soon be overwhelmed with patients sick with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the blame for the nationÕs flawed response to the pandemic squarely on President Trump. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)
New York City
Nurses die, doctors fall sick, and panic rises on virus front lines March 30, 2020 | 10:56 AM
A medical worker screens people arriving at a special COVID-19 testing site in Boston, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The drive-thru testing site is only open to qualified first responders who meet the state criteria for testing.
Local
On Friday, a round of applause for doctors, nurses, grocery workers, and others on the front lines of coronavirus March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Crime
Wareham man faces arraignment on murder charge in woman's death March 30, 2020 | 10:50 AM
A New York Fire Department ambulance outside Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.
CRIME & COVID-19
86-year-old patient dies after possible 'social distancing'-related assault in N.Y. hospital, police say March 30, 2020 | 8:43 AM
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
Live updates
Mass. officials report 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 797 new cases March 30, 2020 | 8:26 AM
POLITICS & COVID-19
Local elections have been pushed back by coronavirus. But what about signature gathering? March 30, 2020 | 8:13 AM
Officials light a lantern from the Olympic Flame at the end of a flame display ceremony in Iwaki, northern Japan.
Japan
Tokyo's infection spike after Olympic delay sparks questions March 29, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Angus Mordant
Amazon
Amazon workers to strike at New York site over virus concerns March 29, 2020 | 9:14 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Politics
Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads March 29, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Andrea Napoli, 33, takes a selfie in a hotel being used for patients recovering from coronavirus, in Rome, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus
Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Hoop
Local
Marty Walsh says too many people are ignoring social distancing rules in parks March 29, 2020 | 3:29 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brescia, Italy. World War II references are now heard daily, not because another momentous 75th anniversary, Victory in Europe Day approaches in May but because of the coronavirus. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)
Ventilators
The U.S. tried to build a new fleet of ventilators. The mission failed. March 29, 2020 | 3:00 PM