Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable.”

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. –AP Photo/Alex Brandon
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE,
AP
April 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China.

Trump, who had telegraphed his intentions last week, claimed the outbreak could have been contained at its source and that lives could have been saved had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating the early reports coming out of China.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said at a briefing. He said the U.S. would be reviewing the WHO’s actions to stop the virus before making any decision on resuming aid.

Advertisement

There was no immediate comment from the Geneva-based organization on Trump’s announcement. But when asked about possible U.S. funding cuts during a regular U.N. briefing earlier Tuesday, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris responded, “Regardless of any issues, our work will go on.”

Trump said the U.S. will continue to engage with the WHO in pursuit of “meaningful reforms.”

The United States contributed nearly $900 million to the WHO’s budget for 2018-19, according to information on the agency’s website. That represents one-fifth of its total $4.4 billion budget for those years. The U.S. gave nearly three-fourths of the funds in “specified voluntary contributions” and the rest in “assessed” funding as part of Washington’s commitment to U.N. institutions.

A more detailed WHO budget document provided by the U.S. mission in Geneva showed that in 2019, the United States provided $452 million, including nearly $119 million in assessed funding. In its most recent budget proposal from February, the Trump administration called for slashing the U.S. assessed funding contribution to the WHO to $57.9 million.

More than 125,000 deaths worldwide, including more than 25,000 in the U.S., have been blamed on the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Trump blasted the WHO for being “China-centric” and alleging that it had “criticized” his ban on travel from China as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading from the city of Wuhan.

Advertisement

The WHO generally takes care not to criticize countries on their national policies, and it was not immediately clear what specific criticism Trump was alluding to.

Trump himself showed deference to China at the beginning stages of the outbreak.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” he tweeted Jan. 24. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

Asked Tuesday about the appropriateness of seeking to cut the WHO’s funding in the middle of a worldwide viral outbreak, Trump said the review would last 60 to 90 days.

“This is an evaluation period, but in the meantime, we’re putting a hold on all funds going to World Health,” Trump said.

Trump has also complained that other countries give substantially less than the U.S., singling out China.

The American Medical Association immediately called on Trump to reconsider his decision.

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier,” AMA President Patrice A. Harris said in a statement.

Harris said international cooperation is needed to fight the virus, along with science and data.

“Cutting funding to the WHO, rather than focusing on solutions, is a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world,” she said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover.

Advertisement

Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Hanover, MA: 04-13-20: A house at 258 Union Street was destroyed by a falling tree during Monday's windstorm.
Local
Here's some of the damage left behind after Monday's wild storm April 14, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Bourne 04/14/2020- Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito(rt) joined the Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary Keefe (2nd left) and Michael Lauf, (far left)President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare as they toured a field medical station in a gymnasium at Joint Base Cape Cod. The facility will handle certain cornavrius patients if needed. THe Gov spoke after the tour outside the gym. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
What we know about the regional pact to reopen the economy April 14, 2020 | 7:27 PM
A man's blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive-through testing site in Long Island.
Immunity
Coronavirus immunity remains big question mark for a country eager to reopen April 14, 2020 | 6:32 PM
City Councilor Matt O'Malley
Elections
City Councilor: Boston must be ready for elections during COVID-19 crisis April 14, 2020 | 6:03 PM
In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Roman Reigns holds up the championship belt after defeating Triple H during WrestleMania 32.
Wrestling
Pro wrestling 'essential' under Florida governor's order April 14, 2020 | 5:19 PM
BOSTON MA. APRIL 2: Mayor Marty Walsh, with Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, speaks during a media availability to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on April 2, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Local
Watch: Marty Walsh, police commissioner hold press conference after news of Boston officer's COVID-19 death April 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Politics
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit April 14, 2020 | 4:51 PM
The Newfound River in the center of Bristol.
Local
‘This is going to kill small-town America’ April 14, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Hano with 7 tablets he later donated to local hospitals.
Coronavirus
Families can't say goodbye to loved ones, so a volunteer is stepping in to deliver tablets April 14, 2020 | 4:08 PM
CNA Mass Joof adjusts the pillow for Eric McGuire, who is bedridden with several medical conditions and is on oxygen, in Franklin, MA on March 25, 2020.
Senior Care
Senior Care association calls for pay, staffing increases amid concerns at nursing homes April 14, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Shoppers practice social distancing while waiting in line to enter a Costco in Novato, California.
STAT
Some social distancing may be needed into 2022 to keep coronavirus in check, new study says April 14, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Local
Boston police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says April 14, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Local
Lottery sales are down ‘across the board’ in Massachusetts because of COVID-19 April 14, 2020 | 2:47 PM
District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
CRIME & COURTS
Murder suspect remains free, over D.A. Rollins' objections April 14, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, watches President Donald Trump address a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2020. The president’s insistence that only he can decide if the country should reopen for business was disputed by constitutional scholars and contrasted with his earlier message that it was not for the federal government to take the lead in fighting the virus. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Politics
Ed Markey introduces bill in response to #FireFauci movement April 14, 2020 | 2:29 PM
SOMERVILLE, MA: April 11, 2020: Massachusetts Charlie Baker wears a mask as he tours the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System setup to decontaminate N95 masks at Assembly Row Somerville, Massachusetts.(Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) Pool photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 14, 2020 | 1:55 PM
The National Guard arrived at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley to help out and perform COVID-19 tests on patients.
COVID-19 WHISTLEBLOWER
Nurse who died is recognized for speaking out about Littleton senior care facility April 14, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Politics
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy April 14, 2020 | 12:55 PM
BOSTON, MA - 01/20/2020 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is applauded by Governor Charlie Baker during a panel conversation at the annual MLK Memorial Breakfast Committee, the nations longest-running event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event hosted an audience of over 1,350 guests including business, civic, community and religious leaders. Erin Clark / Globe Staff
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
Ayanna Pressley urges Charlie Baker to rescind guidelines for potentially rationing COVID-19 care April 14, 2020 | 12:34 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, updates media on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Noem says she is activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. On Friday, April 3, 2020, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz he's worried about neighboring states, including South Dakota, that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)
National News
South Dakota's governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation's largest coronavirus hot spots. April 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Politics
'Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made' April 14, 2020 | 12:09 PM
Politics
States confront practical dilemmas on reopening economies April 14, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Politics
Video: CBS News reporter presses Trump on coronavirus response April 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Trump claims he has 'total' authority over reopening economy April 14, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Health
How much of the coronavirus does it take to make you sick? The science, explained. April 14, 2020 | 10:08 AM
National News
What day is it? You’re not the only one asking. April 14, 2020 | 9:52 AM
.
Cambridge
Cambridge police seek public's help identifying alleged armed wine and gum thief April 14, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Boston, MA - 2/21/19 Senator Ed Markey (cq) meets with The Boston Globe Editorial Board. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 22Markey Reporter: Matt Stout
CORONAVIRUS & PRIVACY
Privacy experts fear a boom in coronavirus surveillance April 14, 2020 | 9:24 AM
North Atlantic right whales were also seen south of Nantucket Island in January.
Local
More rare whales east of Boston prompt new protections April 14, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Local
Authorities: Victim found in burning car in Sharon had been shot April 14, 2020 | 9:10 AM