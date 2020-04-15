US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up

A voter wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus exits out to cast his vote for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations on Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, PAUL WISEMAN and KELLI KENNEDY,
AP
April 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday and sluggish sales at reopened stores in Europe and China made it clear that business won’t necessarily bounce right back when the crisis eases.

With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.

The world’s biggest economy began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with adults receiving up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help them pay the rent or cover other bills. The checks will be directly deposited into accounts or mailed to households in the coming weeks, depending on how people filed their tax returns.

Advertisement

Among those receiving a check was Jacqueline Gonzalez, a 32-year-old single mother who was laid off from her job as a bartender and lives with her mother, a teacher, in Miami Lakes, Florida. Gonzalez paid her car insurance and gave her mother $500 for rent. She has signed up for food stamps.

“There is no other form of income for us right now. We have no other choice. We can’t work from home,” she said. “We’re just sitting here. Bills are racking up.”

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the paper checks. Still, in some places under stay-at-home orders, frustrations began to boil over among those worried the economic toll is more crushing than the virus itself.

And elsewhere around the world, the first steps in lifting economically crippling restrictions are running into resistance, with customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid of risking their health.

In China, millions are still wary of spending much or even going out. Some cities have resorted to handing out vouchers and trying to reassure consumers by showing officials in state media eating in restaurants.

“I put off plans to change cars and spend almost nothing on eating out or entertainment,” said Zhang Hu, a truck salesman in Zhengzhou who has gone back to work but has seen his income plummet because few people are buying 20-ton rigs. “I have no idea when the situation will turn better.”

Advertisement

In Austria, Marie Froehlich, who owns a clothing store in Vienna, said her staff was happy to be back after weeks cooped up at home. But dependent largely on tourism, which has dried up amid the travel restrictions, she expects the business will take months to return to normal.

“Until then, we are in crisis mode,” she said.

Rome’s streets were also largely deserted despite the reopening of some stores.

Worldwide, deaths have topped 130,000 and confirmed infections 2 million, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The figures understate the true size of the crisis, in part because of limited testing, different ways of counting the dead, and concealment by some governments

The U.S. has recorded approximately 28,000 deaths — highest in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections, by Johns Hopkins’ count. Still, the nightmare scenarios projecting a far greater number of deaths and hospitalizations have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast.

In other developments:

— An investigation by The Associated Press found that six days of delays by China in alerting the public to the growing danger in mid-January set the stage for the global disaster.

— Millions of South Koreans wore masks and maintained social distancing as they voted in parliamentary elections, with turnout surprisingly high. The government resisted calls to postpone the balloting, seen as a midterm referendum on President Moon Jae-in.

— The death toll in Iran is probably almost twice the official figure of about 4,800 as a result of undercounting and because some patients were not tested, a parliamentary report said. The explosive allegation was buried in a footnote in the 46-page document.

Advertisement

— With deaths and hospitalizations stabilizing or dropping in Europe, Germany announced plans to let smaller shops reopen next week and for school to resume in early May. France reported a decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the time since the outbreak began there.

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people must wear face coverings when they are near others, such as on the street or subway platforms.

The economic damage from the effort to “flatten the curve” of infections has mounted alarmingly.

While grocery store sales in the U.S. jumped nearly 26% in March as Americans stocked up on food and other goods, auto sales plummeted by one-quarter and clothing store sales slid by more than half, the government reported. The category that mostly includes online shopping rose more than 3%.

“Clear signs of panic buying of necessities and the fact that lockdowns were introduced only around the middle of the month means that far worse is to come in April and the second quarter more generally,” said Michael Pearce, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics.

U.S. manufacturing output dropped 6.3% last month, led by plunging production at auto factories, which have shut down entirely.

As of last week, some 17 million Americans had been thrown onto the unemployment rolls.

At least one state, California, is providing its own stimulus to residents: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $500 payments for individuals, including the state’s estimated 2 million immigrants who are in the country illegally and ineligible for the federal payouts.

A day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his state’s idled economy was nowhere near a restart, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman made an impassioned plea for reopening her city, saying it is withering with tourists staying home and conventions and businesses closed.

“The longer we wait to do this, the more impossible it will become to recover,” Goodman said.

In Lansing, Michigan, hundreds of honking, flag-waving protesters drove past the Capitol in a snowstorm, bringing traffic to a near-standstill. “Gov. Whitmer We Are Not Prisoners,” one sign read, while another declared, “Michigander Against Gretchen’s Abuses.”

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster,” said Meshawn Maddock, a member of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which organized the rally. “And people are sick and tired of it.”

Whitmer said she was “really disappointed” to see protesters close together without masks.

“I saw someone handing out candy to little kids barehanded. … We know that this rally endangered people,” Whitmer said. “This kind of activity will put more people at risk and, sadly, it could prolong the amount of time we have to be in this posture.”

Where pushback is mounting, it’s happening regardless of political affiliation. Sisolak and Whitmer are Democrats; in Ohio, it’s Republican Mike DeWine who faces growing pressure to reopen the state and allow even nonessential businesses to resume.

Foreign leaders, meanwhile, rushed to the defense of the World Health Organization after Trump vowed to halt U.S. payments to the U.N. agency for not sounding the alarm over the virus sooner.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the WHO is needed now more than ever: “Only by joining forces can we overcome this crisis that knows no borders.”

—-

Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Business Health Politics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
After almost 78 years of marriage, Muriel and David Cohen died within hours of each other on April 10, 2020.
Local
World War II veteran, wife of 78 years die on same day, hours apart April 15, 2020 | 8:02 PM
BOSTON - 4/15/2020: ICU Nurse Manager Avital Rech places plastic over an unused ventilator while working on the MICU floor at Boston Medical Center. BMC has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting cases at the highest rate so far among major hospitals in the area, according to data tracked by the Globe. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
Local
Charlie Baker's old think tank takes issue with state's standards for rationing coronavirus care April 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Local
A map created by Harvard grad students records racist incidents against Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic April 15, 2020 | 6:16 PM
This April 8, 2020, file photo shows a patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif.
Nursing homes
Feds under pressure to publicly track nursing home outbreaks April 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Roy Halladay.
Fatal plane crash
Report: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed April 15, 2020 | 5:53 PM
People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. at the State Capitol.
Michigan
Thousands protest Michigan governor's social distance order April 15, 2020 | 5:38 PM
A polar bear climbs out of its den in the Moscow zoo on February 27, 2020. - International Polar Bear Day is an annual global event celebrated on February 27 that draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
World
Zoo in Germany may feed animals to animals as funds dry up in pandemic April 15, 2020 | 5:36 PM
ECONOMY & COVID-19
'Unprecedented' upheaval leaves hazy picture of state's post-coronavirus recovery, experts say April 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
BOSTON MA. APRIL 13: Gov Charlie Baker listens as Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders speaks during a media availability at the State House to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on April 13, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Local
For the first time, Mass. officials release town-by-town coronavirus numbers April 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM
A woman disembarks a Green Line train at the MBTA Hynes Convention Center Station in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020.
#SoundTheHorn
Here's why all the train and bus horns will sound at the same time Thursday April 15, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Local
Mass. General doctor pens moving essay on the sense of duty felt by health care workers April 15, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, 8.
One Boston Day
Martin Richard Foundation donates 350 meals to health care workers at North Shore Medical Center April 15, 2020 | 2:25 PM
Local
Explosion rocks paper mill in Maine; no injuries reported April 15, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito speak during a daily press conference on the state's coronavirus response on April 15, 2020 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
An emotional Charlie Baker says not to leave anything ‘unsaid’ with loved ones during pandemic April 15, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 11: Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld waves to voters at the Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
MARIJUANA
'Only Massachusetts has imposed this economic death sentence' April 15, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar homes, has purchased thousands of COVID-19 test kits for all of its residents and workers.
National News
Everyone wants an antibody test. Everyone on this private island can get one. April 15, 2020 | 12:44 PM
The rainbow flag flies over Boston during the Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony at City Hall on May 31, 2019.
QUEER LIFE DURING COVID-19
'Dysphoria can get worse when you’re not able to live in your truth' April 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Linda Onorato final phone call with her mother
FAREWELL
Natick woman has emotional final phone call with mother sick from coronavirus in viral TikTok April 15, 2020 | 11:46 AM
The Richard family
Local
‘You are once again choosing a selfless sacrifice to help people in need’ April 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bourne 04/14/2020- Governor Charlie Baker speaks after he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined the Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary Keefe(left) as they toured a field medical station in a gymnasium at Joint Base Cape Cod. The facility will handle certain cornavrius. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 15, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Jack Allard
Jack Allard
Former Bates College lacrosse player, 25, remains in medically induced coma fighting COVID-19 April 15, 2020 | 10:38 AM
JetBlue
Politics
Treasury and airlines agree on terms of industry bailout April 15, 2020 | 10:36 AM
According to a study, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates could afford to purchase every single-family home and condo in Boston.
POLITICS & COVID-19
Bill Gates: WHO funding cut during coronavirus pandemic 'as dangerous as it sounds' April 15, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Green Street and Sidney Place, Cambridge
Crime
Man in his 30s fatally stabbed in Cambridge's Central Square, found by jogger April 15, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Politics
Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in US April 15, 2020 | 10:11 AM
David and Muriel Cohen
LOVE STORY
'Their love story began in the summer of 1942 and continued until last Friday' April 15, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Healthcare And Medicine. Doctor using a digital tablet
Coronavirus
CDC says more than 9,000 health care workers have contracted coronavirus April 15, 2020 | 9:59 AM
ONE BOSTON DAY
Post-coronavirus PTSD? Lessons from a Boston Marathon bombing survivor April 15, 2020 | 9:52 AM
WESTWOOD - 4/4/2020: People line up exactly 6-feet-apart in front of a Westwood Wegmans store on Saturday afternoon. With the coronavirus expected to peak in mid-April, grocery stores have cracked down on social distancing guidelines throughout the Boston area. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
Health
Stay 6 feet apart, we’re told. But how far can air carry the coronavirus? April 15, 2020 | 9:36 AM
.
LOCAL
Watch: South End water main break floods streets, submerges cars April 15, 2020 | 9:26 AM