Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings

The judge blocked the governor's order that would limit attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 people or fewer, citing the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights.

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly faces a federal lawsuit filed by two churches and their pastors over an order she issued limiting religious gatherings to 10 or fewer congregation members. (AP Photo/John Hanna) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN HANNA,
AP
April 19, 2020 | 7:44 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Saturday blocked Kansas from limiting attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 people or fewer to check the spread of the coronavirus, signaling that he believes that it’s likely that the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly if pastors and congregations observe social distancing. The judge’s decision will remain in effect until May 2; he has a hearing scheduled Thursday in a lawsuit filed against Kelly by two churches and their pastors.

Advertisement

Kelly continued to defend her order in a statement: “This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis.”

Broomes’ action comes amid strong criticism of the Democratic governor’s order from the Republican-controlled Legislature and increasing pressure from GOP lawmakers to lift at least part of a stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents that took effect March 30 and is set to continue until May 3.

“Churches and religious activities appear to have been singled out among essential functions for stricter treatment,” Broomes wrote in his order.

COVID-19-related deaths rose Saturday by two, to 86, and confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 85 to 1,790. Kelly’s office said six deaths and 80 cases are tied to religious gatherings.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The lawsuit over church gatherings was filed Thursday by First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Pastor Stephen Ormond and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City and Pastor Aaron Harris. The lawsuit said both churches held indoor Easter services with 20 or more members of the congregation present.

Advertisement

Broomes’ order does not let the churches have services without any restrictions. Instead, he ordered them to abide by recommendations for social distancing that people stay 6 feet apart and to continue following other practices the lawsuit said they had imposed, such as not using collection plates.

“Public safety is important, but so is following the Constitution,” said Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel for the Christian-founded and conservative Alliance for Defending Freedom, which was involved in the case. “We can prioritize the health of safety of ourselves and our neighbors without harming churches and people of faith.”

Kelly’s order limited in-person religious services or activities to 10 congregation members but didn’t limit the number of pastors, choir members and others who could put on the service, so long as they practiced social distancing. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, warned that it would be unconstitutional to cite or fine churches and pastors for violating Kelly’s order.

“Ultimately, the people were forced to stop her,” Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said in a statement.

Many Kansas churches have moved services online, but the pastors and churches suing Kelly said they believe God calls them to engage in “corporate” prayer.

They argued Kelly could have imposed less restrictive measures on churches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. They also said that Kelly’s stay-at-home order had exceptions for numerous “essential” businesses, so her policies unfairly targeted and showed “hostility” toward churches.

Broomes noted the exceptions for some businesses, calling the different treatment of churches “arbitrary.”

Advertisement

But Kelly called the judge’s decision “preliminary” and some critics said it could be applied to only the two churches that sued.

“There is still a long way to go in this case,” Kelly said. “And we will continue to be proactive and err on the side of caution where Kansans’ health and safety is at stake,” Kelly said.

Top Republican legislative leaders moved last week to revoke Kelly’s order on church gatherings themselves, only to see the Democratic governor thwart their efforts by contesting their action before the Kansas Supreme Court. The state’s highest court let her order stand on technical grounds, without deciding whether it violated freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. or Kansas constitutions.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, texted that people need to stay home, but, “the state cannot and should not set up a double standard.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Health Crime Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Oct. 6, 2003, file photo, Ming, a mixed Siberian/Bengal tiger who was removed from a New York City apartment, lies tranquilized at Noah's Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in Berlin Center, Ohio, to move him from his transport cage into another cage. Ming, rescued from a Harlem apartment in 2003 and found a new home at the Ohio animal sanctuary died in February at around the age of 19.
Animals
A 425-pound tiger living in a Harlem apartment? Yes, it happened. April 19, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Ayanna Pressley.
Politics
Ayanna Pressley reacts to CDC sharing racial data in COVID-19 reports April 18, 2020 | 8:38 PM
College Street Springfield
Local
1 killed, 4 injured in Springfield backyard shooting April 18, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Jim Bello Hingham
CORONAVIRUS
A Hingham man's 'miracle' recovery from coronavirus after 32 days on life support April 18, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Sports News
Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty April 18, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Dr. Laura Dean is Pregnant
Pregnancy
What to know while pregnant in the coronavirus era April 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18, 2020. Gov. Baker and U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville spoke on the value of the Boston Hope Field Medical Station in relieving pressure off of near capacity hospitals across the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Charlie Baker
Gov. Baker detailed the state's response to COVID-19 vs. other tragedies April 18, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bonnie Jo Mount
Health
Will East Coast beaches open? Maybe, but with some changes. April 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks at White House
2020
The coronavirus in America: what the year ahead could look like April 18, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Politics
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president April 18, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second left, speaks to pupils during the reopening of Lykkebo School in Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Health
In glimpse of life after lockdown, some countries begin to reopen schools April 18, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Krispy Kreme No Longer in Maine
Krispy Kreme
Maine's only Krispy Kreme stores are gone for good April 18, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Pence
Vice President Mike Pence delivering Air Force Academy commencement address April 18, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Michael Robinson Chavez
CDC
Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests April 18, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 18, 2020 | 1:20 PM
In this March 20, 2002 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill holds a news conference at the U.N. Conference for Financing of Development in Monterrey, Mexico. O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was 84.
Obituary
Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84 April 18, 2020 | 1:00 PM
In this file photo President Donald Trump says goodbye to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, at the West Wing of the White House, Thursday June 20, 2019, after their meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. & Canada
Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days April 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Leon Marin
Local
‘We thought he was invincible’ April 18, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Crime
With no school, hotline calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus April 18, 2020 | 11:24 AM
The main entrance of the Trump hotel in downtown Washington, DC.
National News
The White House praised hotels for housing doctors. Cities say Trump's hotels aren't participating. April 18, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Andrea Lindley, an I.C.U. nurse at a Philadelphia hospital where scores of coronavirus patients have been admitted.
National News
How millions of women became the most essential workers in America April 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo shows talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw speaking during a ceremony awarding him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Pandemic
Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz aren't coronavirus experts. So why are they talking about it on TV news? April 18, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Actress Lori Loughlin leaves Moakley Federal Court Aug. 27.
Lori Loughlin
Judge overseeing Lori Loughlin's case calls investigators' alleged misconduct 'disturbing' April 18, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Crime
Vermont doctor charged after hidden camera found in UVM Medical Center staff bathroom April 18, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Worcester
Worcester memorial to WWI veteran may soon be moved April 18, 2020 | 8:42 AM
public health
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds April 18, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Economy
They filed for unemployment last month. They haven't seen a dime. April 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
nursing home
National News
‘They’re death pits’: Coronavirus claims at least 6,900 lives in U.S. nursing homes April 17, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Boston04/15/2020-Today is the seven-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing at the finish line on Boylston Street. Melissa Belovich from Boston, who ran last year's Boston Marathon wanted to run across the finish line this year, so she did after completing a 5-mile run. Boylston Street was deserted. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Marathon
'You’re not a champion': Marty Walsh implores runners to stay off the Boston Marathon route Monday April 17, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM