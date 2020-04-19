Pelosi calls state protests a ‘distraction’ as Congress appears close to $400 billion-plus coronavirus aid deal

"The president gets an 'F,' a failure, on the testing," Pelosi said of the administration's coronavirus testing efforts.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is interviewed by CNN earlier this month.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is interviewed by CNN earlier this month. –Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Kim Bellware, Meryl Kornfield, Marisa Iati and Adam Taylor,
The Washington Post
April 19, 2020 | 2:33 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday dismissed as a “distraction” the small groups of protesters across the country who are demanding governors reopen the American economy, later adding that the demonstrators were ignoring the advice of doctors and scientists.

Related Links

Her comments come as the Trump administration and congressional leaders say they are close to striking a $400 billion-plus deal to renew funding for a small-business loan program that ran out of money.

Pelosi panned President Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus testing across the nation, arguing that the steps the administration has taken are far from adequate.

“We’re way late on it, and that is a failure,” the House speaker said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “The president gets an ‘F,’ a failure, on the testing.”

Advertisement

Pelosi was responding to comments made by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on the White House’s unveiling last week of a proposal for states to reopen their economies in phases. Fauci had said: “If these things are done correctly, (which) I believe they can, we will have and there will be enough tests to allow us to take this country safely through Phase One.”

Pelosi on Sunday made note of Fauci’s use of the word “if.”

“Doctor Fauci’s right — ‘if it is done properly,'” Pelosi said. “It hasn’t been, and I think when he puts in the ‘if it’s done,’ (it) is an admission that it hasn’t been done.”

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that Trump’s “LIBERATE” tweets last week were meant to encourage governors to take steps to “safely and responsibly” reopen their states’ economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

In back-to-back tweets on Friday, Trump wrote, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and then, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and then, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

But the vice president did not say specifically whether the tweets were messages of encouragement for protesters in those states who defied social distancing orders to rally against the restrictions.

Advertisement

“The American people know that no one in America wants to reopen this country more than President Donald Trump. . . . And in the president’s tweets and public statements, I can assure you, he’s going to continue to encourage governors to find ways to safely and responsibly let America go back to work,” Pence said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Pence also said that the White House and congressional leaders were “very close” to a deal on replenishing the small-business loan fund. And he defended the administration’s efforts to expand coronavirus testing, saying that the United States is conducting 150,000 tests a day and that the number will soon be doubled.

Health officials in Florida and California this weekend published lists of nursing homes in their states that have had coronavirus cases, joining other states that have released at least partial lists.

While most states rely solely on the long-term-care facilities to notify residents and their families of the virus, officials in Florida and California made the nursing homes’ names public after facing pressure to be more transparent with families and to better understand the virus’s spread.

California officials said their list is only partial. Some other states, like New York and Georgia, also have released partial lists, while many others, such as New Jersey, have not publicly reported any nursing homes that have had cases.

Of more than 15,000 nursing homes in the United States, over 650 facilities have had infections, a review by The Washington Post found. Experts, noting inconsistent reporting to health officials, warn that the true number is probably higher. The virus has been especially deadly for older Americans.

Advertisement

Defending the limited data on nursing homes that New York has made public, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Saturday briefing that most nursing homes are private and that if the state received a complaint that a facility was not reporting cases and deaths, officials would investigate.

“Any nursing home that thinks they’re going to sit there and people are not going to figure out how many people passed away in that nursing home are kidding themselves,” he said. “More than anything, it’s that they are overwhelmed.”

More than a week after New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli warned nursing homes to be upfront with residents, staff members and families about cases and deaths, an anonymous tip led police to discover 17 bodies in an Andover nursing home’s small morgue.

The Navajo Nation, which has been hit harder by the novel coronavirus than any other Native American tribe, announced this weekend that it was ordering everyone on the reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the virus.

Issued by the Navajo Department of Health, the emergency health order for parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah comes as 1,197 tribe members have tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday. According to the tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, there have been 44 deaths among members, with the average age being 66.

In a statement late Friday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all members should either buy masks or make their own to go out in public.

“Some individuals think we’re using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I’m going to do everything I can to help save lives,” Nez said.

Already under a daily nighttime curfew, Navajo residents who break the stay-at-home order face fines of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail, according to the Associated Press.

As The Washington Post reported, experts say the more than 5 million people who identify as American Indian and Alaskan Native are especially vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you look at the health disparities in Indian Country — high rates of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, asthma and then you combine that with the overcrowded housing situation where you have a lot of people in homes with an elder population who may be exposed or carriers — this could be like a wildfire on a reservation and get out of control in a heartbeat,” said Kevin Allis, chief executive of the National Congress of American Indians.

Allis added, “We could get wiped out.”

Europe has more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 100,000 deaths, according to figures released Sunday by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The ECDC, an independent agency of the European Union, published data on its website that listed 1,018,221 confirmed cases on the continent and 98,852 deaths.

The announcement came while national governments released their own figures on new cases and deaths, as experts watched closely to see whether the strict lockdown measures in many Western European nations were slowing the outbreaks.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency announced 433 new deaths on Sunday, its second-lowest daily tally this month, bringing the total death toll in the country to 23,660. A total of 3,047 new cases were confirmed, bringing the number in the country to 178,972.

Meanwhile, Britain announced 596 new deaths from the coronavirus as the country’s death toll from the pandemic reached 16,060. The number of new deaths was down significantly from Saturday, when 888 were announced. The government also announced 5,850 new cases, bringing the total to 120,067.

Spain, which a few weeks ago was struggling with an unbearable daily death toll, reported Sunday that 410 people had died of covid-19, down from 565 the day before, according to authorities. It is the lowest daily increase in a month and a far cry from a high of 950 two weeks earlier.

Spain has been one of the hardest hit countries, with more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak started more than a month ago. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that despite the falling numbers, the lockdown would continue, though with more flexible restrictions.

In contrast, Russia reported Sunday a jump in cases, with some 6,060 new infections over the previous 24 hours. Its nationwide tally is at 42,853, with a total of 361 dead, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said according to Reuters.

The Moscow Times reported Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed holding a video summit of key U.N. Security Council members to discuss the pandemic. The Russian leader also canceled a landmark military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in World War II.

Doubts linger in many countries about the full extent of the outbreak, and when the lockdowns can be relaxed is a matter of dispute.

Italy’s representative to the World Health Organization said Sunday that it was too early to lift restrictions. “We have to wait until we can count the number of new cases on one hand, not the four-digit growth that we are having,” Walter Ricciardi told SKYTG 24, the Associated Press reported.

Senior British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Sunday confirmed a report by the Sunday Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed five consecutive meetings of the national crisis committee as the coronavirus crisis started to unfold in the United Kingdom, according to British media reports.

Gove initially refused to comment on the report that Johnson, who contracted the virus in late March and spent three nights in intensive care, was absent from the high-level meetings known as “Cobras,” short for cabinet office briefing rooms. On the BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show,” however, Gove, who holds the cabinet role of chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the claims were accurate.

Gove said missing Cobra meetings was normal for a prime minister, the Guardian reported.

“Most Cobra meetings don’t have the prime minister attending them,” he said, according to the Guardian.

The Times report said the committee, which includes ministers, intelligence chiefs and military generals and meets at times of great peril, is usually chaired by the prime minister. The article said that during most of February, Johnson was preoccupied with Brexit and vacationing at a country retreat.

As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Britain continues to rise, the government has faced criticism over its initial response to the pandemic. The opposition Labour Party has accused Johnson of being “missing in action” during the crucial weeks when the first cases of the virus emerged in the country.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, ventured outside the Vatican for the first time in more than a month to give a sermon this Divine Mercy Sunday.

At the Santo Spirito in Sassia church in Rome, the pope spoke at length about the coronavirus pandemic and inequality, warning that forgetting the less fortunate during a recovery would be a “worse virus” than the outbreak itself.

“The risk is that we may then be struck by an even worse virus, that of selfish indifference,” Francis said, according to a translation from Crux. This attitude is spread “by the thought that life is better if it is better for me, and that everything will be fine if it is fine for me,” he continued.

“It begins there and ends up selecting one person over another, discarding the poor, and sacrificing those left behind on the altar of progress,” Francis said, later adding that the “time has come to eliminate inequalities, to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family.”

The Mass at the church, a few blocks from the Vatican, was lightly attended but also live-streamed around the world. Francis had last visited Rome on March 15, when he prayed at two shrines for an end to the pandemic.

The pope used much of his homily to talk about Thomas, the disciple who did not believe Jesus Christ had been resurrected as described in the Bible’s New Testament. Jesus had been patient with Thomas, Francis said, because he would not abandon someone who had been left behind.

“This is not some ideology; it is Christianity,” the pontiff said.

The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez, Ruth Eglash and Timothy Bella contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito speak during a daily press conference on the state's coronavirus response on April 15, 2020 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston.
Homeless during COVID-19
After spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among homeless, state releases plan to help April 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus April 19, 2020 | 2:41 PM
The crash occurred near the Hermon line in Bangor, Maine.
Maine
1 killed in Bangor crash involving car and 2 motorcycles April 19, 2020 | 2:04 PM
The National Guard arrived at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley to help out and perform COVID-19 tests on patients.
LLC of Nashoba Valley
'We hope you die' April 19, 2020 | 2:01 PM
In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left, and other protesters stand outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen during the State of Ohio's Coronavirus response update at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The unprecedented national effort to shut down much of daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19 is prompting a growing number of protests. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
Stay-at-home Protests
Md., Va. governors blast Trump over protests and lack of coronavirus testing as cases continue to rise in the capital region April 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Politics
Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing April 19, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Baker on FTN
CHARLIE BAKER
Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker touts role of contact tracing in coronavirus battle on 'Face the Nation' April 19, 2020 | 12:55 PM
It was an emotional scene as Boston police investigate the scene of a reported child shot at 21 Nazing St. near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue.
Crime
10-year-old girl shot in Roxbury Saturday evening April 19, 2020 | 12:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/31/2020: The Massachusetts State House in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Safety Net Bill
Mass. lawmakers OK safety net bill that would ban evictions, foreclosures due to coronavirus economic strain April 19, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Miriam Figueroa, a dialysis nurse at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The coronavirus is also shutting down some patients’ kidneys, posing yet another series of life-and-death calculations for doctors who must ferry a limited supply of specialized dialysis machines from one patient in kidney failure to the next.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
An overlooked, possibly fatal coronavirus crisis: A dire need for kidney dialysis April 19, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Trump team sees edge in linking Biden to China April 19, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Coal Industry
Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry April 19, 2020 | 11:42 AM
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi.
North Korea
North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' April 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
White House
Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests being conducted daily April 19, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Antibody test cartridges of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus move along on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Antibody testing
Dozens of coronavirus antibody tests on the market were never vetted by the FDA, leading to accuracy concerns April 19, 2020 | 9:39 AM
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans.
Economy
How COVID-19 payment accommodations may affect your credit April 19, 2020 | 8:43 AM
People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.
#FloridaMorons
#FloridaMorons trends after people flock to reopened Florida beaches April 19, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Social Distancing
Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings April 19, 2020 | 7:44 AM
In this Oct. 6, 2003, file photo, Ming, a mixed Siberian/Bengal tiger who was removed from a New York City apartment, lies tranquilized at Noah's Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in Berlin Center, Ohio, to move him from his transport cage into another cage. Ming, rescued from a Harlem apartment in 2003 and found a new home at the Ohio animal sanctuary died in February at around the age of 19.
Animals
A 425-pound tiger living in a Harlem apartment? Yes, it happened. April 19, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Ayanna Pressley.
Politics
Ayanna Pressley reacts to CDC sharing racial data in COVID-19 reports April 18, 2020 | 8:38 PM
College Street Springfield
Local
1 killed, 4 injured in Springfield backyard shooting April 18, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Jim Bello Hingham
CORONAVIRUS
A Hingham man's 'miracle' recovery from coronavirus after 32 days on life support April 18, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Sports News
Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty April 18, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Dr. Laura Dean is Pregnant
Pregnancy
What to know while pregnant in the coronavirus era April 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18, 2020. Gov. Baker and U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville spoke on the value of the Boston Hope Field Medical Station in relieving pressure off of near capacity hospitals across the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Charlie Baker
Gov. Baker detailed the state's response to COVID-19 vs. other tragedies April 18, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bonnie Jo Mount
Health
Will East Coast beaches open? Maybe, but with some changes. April 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks at White House
2020
The coronavirus in America: what the year ahead could look like April 18, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Politics
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president April 18, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second left, speaks to pupils during the reopening of Lykkebo School in Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Health
In glimpse of life after lockdown, some countries begin to reopen schools April 18, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Krispy Kreme No Longer in Maine
Krispy Kreme
Maine's only Krispy Kreme stores are gone for good April 18, 2020 | 3:10 PM