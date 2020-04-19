Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests being conducted daily

The Vice President said the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
By
The Associated Press,
AP
April 19, 2020 | 10:12 AM

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests are now being conducted daily in the U.S. but suggested that governors and not the federal government were to blame for numbers not being higher.

Pence tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “if states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight.”

He said the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week.

Governors from both parties have said that while they do have more labs that could increase testing in many areas, they often are unable to do so because of federal delays.

Pence was also asked about President Donald Trump tweeting that Democratic governors in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia should “liberate” their states — even though officials there are following many of the Trump administration’s own guidelines about slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Pence sidestepped those, saying, “This president wants to reopen the American economy as soon as we can safely and responsibly do it.”

