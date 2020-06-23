Charlie Baker defends proposal for police bonuses within reform bill as criticism mounts

"I don’t expect many to do it but I think it’s important."

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference Tuesday. –Angela Rowlings/Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 23, 2020 | 4:01 PM

Related Links

Amid mounting criticism, Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday defended a proposal — tucked inside a larger bill to create a state certification system for law enforcement officers — to provide up to $5,000 bonuses for police to take on additional training.

“It’s for people who go above and beyond with respect to what they’re required to do under our proposal,” Baker said during a press conference. “And I don’t expect many to do it, but I think it’s important. If you want people to up their game, if you want people to perform at a higher level, if you want people to do a better job in serving the communities they represent and to be leaders with respect to the way they do that, it’s not unusual to create a modest incentive for them to do that.”

Advertisement

The proposal for bonuses was a particular point of contention for activists who protested Baker’s bill and rallied for racial justice outside the State House Monday, as they called on the governor to scale back law enforcement funding in the nationwide push to funnel that money into anti-violence and public health initiatives.

“In the environment where people are talking about defunding the police, these slick Willies figured out a way to get more money,” Jamarhl Crawford, a Boston community activist, told MassLive.

Under the bill, officers would be able to receive one-time bonuses if they go beyond the necessary minimum training and complete courses on topics such as advanced first aid; advanced domestic violence and sexual violence training; advanced de-escalation techniques; narcotics training; advanced training in bias-free policing; and foreign language proficiency “relevant to police work in the jurisdiction in which the individual licensed officer is employed.”

The offer came as a surprise to even law enforcement leaders, while activists have questioned its necessity.

“Nobody should have to pay you to not be racist, that’s not an incentive,” activist Monica Cannon-Grant said at Monday’s protest, according to WGBH News. “It’s disrespectful, it’s a slap in the face to every Black person in this city, to be paid for you to have cultural sensitivity, not be racist and to not kill us.”

Advertisement

At Tuesday’s press conference, Baker was repeatedly interrupted by a woman in the crowd who criticized the proposal and at one point said, “$5,000 for anti-racism training — who deserves that?”

Baker stressed the overall bill primarily aims to create a uniform system to de-certify officers who do not follow protocol, including when an officer engages in “biased behavior and activity” or uses a chokehold, among other practices.

“This law that we filed, in conjunction with our folks at the (Black and Latino Legislative) Caucus, is about delivering on not just an enhanced certification program, but also a process to de-certify officers who don’t live up to their oath,” the governor said. “And as part of that we included a modest bonus, not for those who actually did the training and did their continuing education training, but for those who went beyond the call and did additional work in this space so we can continue to enhance our capacity to provide people what they deserve on the streets, which is an accountable law enforcement community.”

Massachusetts is one of only four states in the country that does not have a police officer certification system. Baker’s bill, unveiled last week, would ensure officers face mandatory de-certifications if they violate certain standards, such as not intervening when a fellow officer uses illegal force or when they violate human rights, among others.

“There is no hard de-certification process in place currently for any of those things,” Baker said Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters Monday marched from Roxbury’s Reggie Lewis Center to the State House, honoring Black Americans killed by police officers, including Rayshard Brooks, the man shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta earlier this month, MassLive reports.

Advertisement

Cannon-Grant, standing on the steps of the state capitol, told demonstrators to call Baker’s office to ask he take money from law enforcement budgets and put it into community resources and services in Black communities, according to the news site.

“I need him to be uncomfortable … the kind of uncomfortable I feel every time I leave my house, the kind of uncomfortable I feel when my son says he’s going outside and I really want to keep him in the house, but I can’t, the kind of uncomfortable when my kids take public transportation, because one of two things is going to happen,” said Cannon-Grant, who is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Violence in Boston. “Either they’re going to die by somebody that looks like them, or they’re going to get killed by a police officer.”

“At this point, we’re literally trapped,” she added. “Being in our communities feels like being on house arrest.”

Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police violence Monday. —Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Gov. Charlie Baker Local Massachusetts Policy Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
coronavirus
TRANSMISSION TRENDS
As case numbers drop, Mass. shows lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the U.S. June 23, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Anthony Fauci during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci, other health officials urge masks, social distancing in congressional testimony June 23, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Kevin Peterson at Faneuil Hall on Monday
Local
A local activist is holding a hunger fast to call for the renaming of Faneuil Hall June 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha
Coronavirus
Harvard's Dr. Ashish Jha thinks the U.S. needs a national mask policy June 23, 2020 | 1:49 PM
People react during a quake at an open market in Mexico City Tuesday.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico June 23, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Protesters gather at the State House during a Juneteenth protest and demonstration in honor of Rayshard Brooks and other victims of Police violence Monday.
COVID TESTING
Charlie Baker announces results of coronavirus testing for people who participated in protests June 23, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Columbus in Worcester
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
Worcester Columbus statue splashed with red paint June 23, 2020 | 12:53 PM
.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Southborough police arrest man who allegedly stabbed sergeant inside public safety building lobby June 23, 2020 | 12:37 PM
FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that Columbia Gas Columbia agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following an investigation into the catastrophic gas explosions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sentenced for Merrimack Valley explosions June 23, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Daylan McLee stands on the porch of his home in Uniontown, Pa.
Police
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car June 23, 2020 | 10:58 AM
U.S. Army equipments sit in a field in Yeoncheon, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Friday, June 19, 2020. South Korea said Thursday it hasn't detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
'MASS CASUALTY' PLOT
U.S. soldier plotted with a satanic neo-Nazi cult to stage 'murderous ambush' on his own unit, feds say June 23, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Auburn, MA
DCF DEATH
Auburn woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care June 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer (at podium).
Coronavirus
Health officials had to face a pandemic. Then came the death threats. June 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Braintree
Photos: Over 1,000 gather for vigil in Braintree to honor nurse, mother Laurie Melchionda June 23, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Trump
Trump tweets videos of Black men attacking white people, asks ‘Where are the protesters?’ June 23, 2020 | 10:05 AM
AT-RISK RESIDENTS
Equity task force gives Gov. Baker failing grades for protecting marginalized groups during COVID-19 reopening June 23, 2020 | 9:52 AM
On Tremont Street during the march. Ricky Grant Jr. chanted, “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!”
Protest
Photos: Monday's Boston protest calling for racial justice June 23, 2020 | 9:40 AM
17 Jewish War Veterans Drive
BODY FOUND
Police seeking information on woman’s body found in Dorchester June 23, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Vandalism on the car (left) and on the road (right), which Revere police are investigating as a possible hate crime.
REVERE
Reward offered in vandalism to Muslim woman's car in Revere June 23, 2020 | 8:48 AM
From left, Hannah Ryou, Chelsea Oliveira and Patrick Jennings are greeted by a group of dogs while hanging out on Boston Common.
Coronavirus
Is it safe to form a COVID-19 'support bubble' with friends? June 23, 2020 | 3:32 AM
.
Flash Floods
Sudden isolated rainstorms in Mass. caused streets, highways to flash-flood Sunday night June 22, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Sosuda Tech LLC, 303 Cross St., Winchester
Crime
Feds: Winchester man attempted to fraudulently obtain over $13M in COVID-19 business relief June 22, 2020 | 11:06 PM
The new Orange Line train pulls out of Wellington Station on its first day of service. The long-awaited arrival of the new Orange Line trains was celebrated with a press conference inside the Wellington Car House in Medford. A new train was put into service and the entire fleet of Orange Line trains will be replaced by 2022 as four new cars a month are introduced. The new cars are expected to make the service more reliable, with more seats and shorter wait times. They are manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC in Springfield.
Local
MBTA says new Red and Orange line cars have been delayed June 22, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Boston, MA - 6/12/20 - University of Massachusetts Boston. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Local
UMass Boston announces plan to teach classes remotely this fall June 22, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Coronavirus
Marty Walsh's optimism for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is waning June 22, 2020 | 4:54 PM
BAD SANITIZER
FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers June 22, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cambridge, MA - 08/08/18 - Miles Dana, 4, jumps into the arms of his nanny Lily Barrera (both cq) at the DCR's Veteran Memorial Swimming Pool at Magazine Beach park along the Charles River in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07poolsplashlist)
Coronavirus
Want to go to a swimming pool this summer? Here’s what to know. June 22, 2020 | 3:06 PM
A nurse in Atlanta prepares a flu shot.
Health
Nearly 26 percent of parents are hesitant about flu shots for their children, study finds June 22, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain.
MBTA Transit Police
DA's office investigating transit officer who resigned after allegedly using excessive force against Black man at Forest Hills June 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website.
Local
Massachusetts is offering free REAL ID to residents who renew their license online June 22, 2020 | 2:36 PM