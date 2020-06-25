Ed Markey and Ayanna Pressley are proposing a federal ban on facial recognition technology

The bill would also withhold grant money from states that don't do the same.

FILE - In this April 14, 2014, file photo, a surveillance camera is attached to a light pole along Boylston Street in Boston. The Boston City Council voted unanimously, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by city government. The push against the technology is being driven both by privacy concerns and after several studies have shown current face-recognition systems are more likely to err when identifying people with darker skin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
A surveillance camera is attached to a light pole along Boylston Street in Boston. –Steven Senne / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 25, 2020 | 5:16 PM

A day after the Boston City Council passed an ordinance to ban the city from using facial recognition technology, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley are pushing to do the same at the national level.

The two Massachusetts Democrats, along with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkeley and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, introduced legislation Thursday to prohibit federal agencies from using biometric technology, including facial recognition tools, amid evidence that most systems disproportionately misidentify darker-skinned people.

It would also withhold federal criminal justice grants from state and local governments that do not impose their own moratoriums on such technology.

Markey, a long-time privacy advocate locked in a close re-election race against Rep. Joe Kennedy III, said that he had “spent years pushing back against the proliferation of facial recognition surveillance systems.” But in the wake of an energized racial justice movement following the killing of George Floyd by police, the senator said the “moment” called for an all-out ban on its use by the government, including the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

“Facial recognition technology doesn’t just pose a grave threat to our privacy, it physically endangers Black Americans and other minority populations in our country,” he said in a statement. “As we work to dismantle the systematic racism that permeates every part of our society, we can’t ignore the harms that these technologies present.”

In 2018, an MIT study on the three facial recognition programs developed and sold by Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM found that dark-skinned women were misidentified nearly 35 percent of the time, compared to an error rate of less than 1 percent for white men. And a wider government study last year of programs released by nearly 100 other developers found a similar racial disparity.

“Black and brown people are already over-surveilled and over-policed, and it’s critical that we prevent government agencies from using this faulty technology to surveil communities of color even further,” Pressley said.

Following the recent protests against police brutality, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM all announced they would not let law enforcement agencies use their programs until federal regulations are passed.

The new bill Thursday was endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which has campaigned for more than a year for a ban on facial recognition, at least until Congress passes additional laws to regulate its use. In addition to privacy concerns about the unregulated use of technology that can automatically track and surveil people based on physical features, the group has highlighted several instances in which Americans were wrongly arrested based on a misidentification.

Advertisement

“It’s past time Congress halted the use of face recognition and stopped federal money from being used to invest in invasive and discriminatory surveillance,” Neema Singh Guliani, a lawyer for the ACLU, said in a statement Thursday. “This bill should immediately pass.”

The legislation would not preempt any “more stringent” local laws; several cities in California and Massachusetts  have already passed their own moratoriums against face surveillance technology. On Wednesday, Boston became the latest city — and second-largest behind San Francisco — to approve a ban against city officials using such programs.

However, the legislation introduced Thursday goes further than just facial recognition programs. It would also prohibit the government use of biometric recognition technologies, based on a person’s voice, gate, or “other immutable physical characteristics.” It would also prohibit the government from paying third-parties for biometric surveillance systems and give citizens an explicit right to sue if officials are found to have violated the ban, which can only be lifted by additional legislation passed by Congress.

Upon passage of the bill, state and local governments that are not “complying with a law or policy that is substantially similar” would be ineligible to receive federal money under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (a tactic similar to how President Donald Trump’s administration has tried to put pressure on so-called sanctuary cities).

Law enforcement officials have said facial recognition technologies can be a useful tool for finding missing persons or identifying criminal suspects. However, several local police departments, including in Boston, have pledged not to use facial recognition until is it proven to be more reliable.

Advertisement

The FBI, which has its own in-house facial recognition systems, has said it “strictly governs” the use of programs and requires additional human review before any action is taken. At the same time, in congressional testimony last year, the agency noted that it has “no authority to set or enforce accuracy standards” of separate facial recognition technology operated by partner agencies.

Merkley, the co-sponsor of the Senate version of the bill with Markey, said the government shouldn’t be operating such technology “until we have confidence that it doesn’t exacerbate racism and violate the privacy of American citizens.”

“Between the risks of sliding into a surveillance state we can’t escape from and the dangers of perpetuating discrimination, this technology is not ready for prime time,” he said.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Policy Ed Markey Ayanna Pressley Technology Racial Justice National Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Governor Charlie Baker answers questions on plans to reopen schools this fall.
Charlie Baker
Here's what Charlie Baker and other state officials said about reopening schools this fall June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Tattoo artist Alexander Lawrence covers a tattoo that contained the image of a swastika on the arm of Dylan Graves in Bellows Falls, Vt. Lawrence said he has always covered up or removed offensive tattoos for free, but the demand has increased since the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Racial Justice
Tattoo artist sees bump in desire to erase hateful skin art June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Elijah McClain in an undated photo.
Elijah McClain
An unarmed 23-year-old black man died after police stopped him. The governor wants a new probe. June 25, 2020 | 3:43 PM
.
CRIME
24 alleged Boston-area gang members, associates arrested on cocaine charges June 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: A sign reading, ' I can't breath', is seen in a vehicle during the viewing for Rayshard Brooks at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Brooks was killed more than a week ago by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot. Brooks' death came not long after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, causing nationwide protests over racial injustice and brutality by police officers (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
To protest face masks, Arizona city councilman uses George Floyd's words: 'I can't breathe' June 25, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Hingham
Hingham man, 20, arrested on dozens of firearms charges after police raid June 25, 2020 | 2:54 PM
BOSTON BUDGET
'I am no longer interested in having drip-drop incremental changes' June 25, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Boston06/02/2020-Elected officials of color in Massachusetts government marched from the African Meetiing House on Joy Street to the nearby Mass. State House to hold a press conference to voice support for those protesting against police brutality against Black Americans. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks before the group. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls for a quarter-trillion dollars to support transit agencies and subsidize fares June 25, 2020 | 1:53 PM
A man raises his fist in the Black Power salute as workers behind him disassemble the remains of a large Confederate memorial on the grounds of the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
North Carolina
Three North Carolina cops fired after racist talk of killing Black residents June 25, 2020 | 12:51 PM
.
Police
Crowd reportedly opens hydrant, dumps water on police trying to make arrest in Roxbury June 25, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Boston, MA - 4/23/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Gardner Auditorium at the Massachusetts State House on April 23, 2020.
Education
Livestream: Charlie Baker, education officials on school reopening guidance June 25, 2020 | 12:25 PM
A Crosstown Brigham and Women’s Hospital shuttle on the evening of June 22.
CORONAVIRUS
Nurses at Brigham and Women’s raise concerns about crowded hospital shuttles June 25, 2020 | 11:21 AM
.
Death Investigation
Police seek person of interest in relation to body found near Dorchester golf course June 25, 2020 | 10:08 AM
POLICE
Salem police officer demoted for tweet slamming Walsh and Baker June 25, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Back to School
Districts urged to prioritize physical return to school this fall. Here's what the new guidelines say. June 25, 2020 | 10:01 AM
Museum visitors stand near a portrait of author Louisa May Alcott by American artist George Healy at Orchard House in Concord, Mass.
'Aunt Nellie's Diary'
Early, rarely seen Louisa May Alcott story published in Strand Magazine June 25, 2020 | 9:43 AM
East Boston, MA - 3/16/20 - Students head for the school bus after leaving Samuel Adams Elementary School as Boston Public Schools close to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Education
Read the full Massachusetts 'Initial Fall School Reopening Guidance' June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) leaves the U.S. Capitol after the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was adjourned for the day on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.
ED MARKEY
Where's Markey? Senator misses dozens of votes in pandemic June 25, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Christa McAuliffe Charter School
Framingham
Police investigating after noose found outside Framingham charter school on Juneteenth June 25, 2020 | 9:07 AM
East Brookfield, MA., 09/05/18, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., center, held a press conference about an arrest and arraignment in the murders of Sara Bermudez and her three children in West Brookfield at East Brookfield District Court. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Joseph Early Jr.
Worcester district attorney accused of violating ethics law June 25, 2020 | 8:55 AM
The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. After years of criticism about how it keeps a record of what people do online, Google said it would start automatically deleting location history and records of web and app activity as well as voice recordings on new accounts after 18 months.
Technology
Google sets limit on how long it will store some data June 24, 2020 | 9:42 PM
People walk past an open clothing store, Monday, June 8, 2020, at CambridgeSide mall, in Cambridge, Mass. Retail shops in Massachusetts can start opening to shoppers, with safe distancing and limits on store occupancy in some cases, on Monday, June 8, as phase 2 of the state's reopening during the coronavirus pandemic kicks in. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
What to know about the 2020 sales tax holiday in Massachusetts June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Myron Rolle has been helping treat COVID-19 patients at Mass. General.
Coronavirus
Former football player Myron Rolle talked about working in Mass. General's COVID-19 ward June 24, 2020 | 6:01 PM
BOSTON, MASS. - JUNE 24, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker held a State House news conference Wednesday to discuss a report on the deaths of at least 76 veterans with COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. [Photo By Sam Doran/State House News Service]
Holyoke Soldiers' Home
'Nothing short of gut wrenching': Charlie Baker responds to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home report June 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Medical professionals work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at CHA East Cambridge Care Center on May 15, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The city of Cambridge is offering testing to any resident who wants it, and requiring residents to wear masks in public spaces in order to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Town #s
Mass. releases updated town-by-town coronavirus numbers June 24, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition holds a metal urn, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston, as he pours a red substance as a protest meant to symbolize the blood of fallen black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. Peterson advocates changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Faneuil Hall
'Mr. Mayor, you should be ashamed of yourself' June 24, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Boston, MA: 12-19-2019: Security cameras on a post at the Park St. MBTA station at the corner of Tremont and Park Streets on Boston Common in Boston, Mass. Jan. 4, 2020. Photo: John Blanding, Globe staff Story: metro ( )
Local
Boston City Council unanimously passes ban on facial recognition technology June 24, 2020 | 2:56 PM
.
Cape Cod
1 drowned, 1 injured in Mashpee boating accident June 24, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Former President Barack Obama addressed graduating students from HBCUs Saturday.
Politics
Obama urges Democrats: 'Whatever you've done so far is not enough' June 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM
CrossFit chief executive Greg Glassman, right, talks to employees prior to a presentation in 2015.
CrossFit
Greg Glassman, embattled owner of CrossFit, to sell his company June 24, 2020 | 1:45 PM