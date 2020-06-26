For the ﬁrst time, House backs Washington D.C. statehood

House Speak­er Nancy Pelos­i (D-Ca­lif.) during a news conference about statehood for Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
House Speak­er Nancy Pelos­i (D-Ca­lif.) during a news conference about statehood for Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020. –Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jenna Portnoy,
The Washington Post
June 26, 2020

WASHINGTON – For the first time since the establishment of the District of Columbia 230 years ago, the House of Representatives voted to declare the city as the nation’s 51st state, a legislative milestone that supporters say begins to right historical wrongs.

The vote on Friday afternoon, which fell mostly along party lines, comes as the United States grapples with systemic racism that officials in the nation’s capital say has led to the disenfranchisement of their 700,000 residents.

The White House confirmed Thursday that it opposes statehood, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has said he will not bring the legislation to a vote in his Republican-controlled chamber.

Advertisement

But that did not stop the celebration by statehood advocates and District officials who have pushed for passage of the legislation for years.

A video tweeted by the office of District Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, who watched the proceedings with aides and statehood supporters at a restaurant on the Southwest Waterfront, showed her waving her hands above her head during the vote.

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. And statehood is our demand,” the fifth-generation Washingtonian said in a statement, referencing a famous quote from abolitionist and onetime District resident Frederick Douglass. She added: “I was born without representation, but I swear – I will not die without representation. Together, we will achieve DC statehood, and when we do, we will look back on this day and remember all who stood with us on the right side of history.”

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, who has served as the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress for nearly three decades, managed the bill for Democrats on the floor, doling out time for lawmakers from her party to speak and rebutting Republican arguments against statehood. In an interview, she said the experience was a thrill – with one major caveat.

“Every member got to vote on D.C. statehood except the member who represents the District of Columbia,” she said. “We’re close to putting an end to this kind of anomaly.”

Advertisement

The House voted on District statehood once before, in 1993. The bill failed 277 to 153.

This time, the legislation had 227 co-sponsors – a majority in the House. It passed 232 to 180, with 19 members not voting. The lone Democrat to oppose the bill was Rep. Collin C. Peterson, whose Minnesota district heavily favored President Donald Trump in 2016.

A companion bill in the Senate is co-sponsored by 39 Democrats and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

District statehood has become a civil rights litmus test for the Democratic Party’s left flank, particularly because the once majority-African American city – home to historically black Howard University and a rich tradition of black music from jazz to go-go – still has a population that is 46 percent African American.

Many Democrats in the House chamber, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, wore black face masks emblazoned with “51” on Friday to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

Bowser and others who joined her to watch the vote wore masks in the restaurant and socially distanced.

Pelosi said when her late father was in Congress, he was chair of a subcommittee in charge of the District, earning him the informal title “mayor of Washington,” but he nevertheless supported home rule.

“So, yesterday, someone said, ‘Can you find middle ground?’ ” Pelosi said. “This is middle ground, the status quo is. We have to go forward.”

Norton said federal law enforcement action in the District during recent protests against police violence, which went against the wishes of local leaders, would not have been tolerated if the District was a state.

Advertisement

“The federal occupation of D.C. occurred solely because the president thought he could get away with it here,” Norton said. “He was wrong.”

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said D.C. could not be admitted into the union without a constitutional amendment and that the new “microstate” of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, would have undue influence over the federal government.

“Because I believe in states’ rights, I cannot support this city becoming a state,” he said. “D.C. is simply not equipped to shoulder the burden of statehood.”

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said Democrats were eager to grow their ranks with the two Democratic senators likely to be elected if the deep-blue city became a state. The best way to enfranchise the 700,000 people who live in the District, he said, would be for D.C. to rejoin Maryland, which ceded part of the land needed to create the nation’s capital.

“This is a pure political bill,” Harris said. “Go to the Maryland General Assembly, fully controlled by Democrats, and say, ‘Take it back.’ ”

Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., countered: “Maryland doesn’t want D.C., and D.C. doesn’t want to be in Maryland. The consent of the governed is a fundamental part of the American architecture.”

The vote is the culmination of decades of advocacy by Norton and statehood activists, who saw their signature issue pick up national steam in recent weeks as Trump and Bowser faced off over the police response to demonstrations in city streets.

Bowser amplified the cause on national television, Hoyer swiftly scheduled a vote and Republican opponents prepared their counterarguments.

Norton said this week that her great-grandfather, Richard Holmes, escaped enslavement on a Virginia plantation and settled in the District, where he found freedom, “but not equal citizenship.”

“My life as a third-generation Washingtonian has marched toward this milestone,” she said.

Her bill, H.R. 51, would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave, including the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and other federal buildings, which would remain under congressional control.

The rest of the District would become known as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, named for Frederick Douglass, who was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and later lived in Anacostia.

Even if Democrats take control of the Senate, they would need 60 votes for the bill to overcome a likely filibuster.

Advocates from a group called 51 for 51 traveled the country over the past year getting presidential candidates – including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who tweeted in support of statehood on Thursday – to commit to supporting statehood and an exception to the filibuster.

The group on Friday launched a website, whywecantwait.com, and digital ads. They focused their campaign on trying to sway the six Democratic senators who are not co-sponsors of the statehood bill.

Norton said polls showing the Senate and White House is in reach for Democrats in the November elections are encouraging signs for the potential enactment of statehood in the next congressional session. She plans to launch an effort to educate the nation on what rights D.C. residents forfeit by living in the city.

“What pleases me about this vote is that it is so strong that it moves us with some enthusiasm to the Senate,” she said. “There’s widespread ignorance in the country about these core matters of citizenship affecting their own capital.”

Bo Shuff, executive director of DC Vote, said he believes it is only a matter of time until the District achieves full statehood.

“I want people to look through history at the number of times important legislation has failed before it passed,” he said.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Faneuil Hall Marketplace on March 11.
Local
The BPDA says the Faneuil Hall Marketplace operator has to step up COVID-19 help for tenants June 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Boston mayor Marty Walsh wearing a face mask before giving a COVID-19 update in May.
Coronavirus
Despite becoming a 'political issue,' new research shows effectiveness of masks in limiting spread of COVID-19 June 26, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Middleborough -04/21/2020-Middleborough publice school buses are lined up in their storage yard on Wareham Street. Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to keep Massachusetts schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Education
Here's what readers say would make them feel safe sending their children back to school or daycare June 26, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Dorchester 06/4/2020 Fireworks explode late Thursday nighy over Dorchester as seen from Blue Hill Ave. near the Franlin Park Zoo. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
What Boston is doing about the 'out of control' fireworks June 26, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The Ridge apartments, Waltham
Crime
Authorities issue warning after woman apparently randomly sexually assaulted in her Waltham apartment June 26, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tarbell Street, Pepperell
Pepperell
Pepperell man shot by police after allegedly attacking officer with 'large' kitchen knife June 26, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Boston - 10/29/19 - MBTA passengers shelter under glass in Kenmore Square Station, where they can access five different bus lines as Green Line trains. Transportation project. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Nicole Dunca) Topic: ()
Politics
Ayanna Pressley and Ed Markey want to eliminate public transit fares. Here's how. June 26, 2020 | 3:34 PM
A Boston Police cruiser drives down Huntington Avenue.
Local
'This is not a 'replace the police' conversation' June 26, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council advances plan to dismantle police department June 26, 2020 | 2:00 PM
American actor Clark Gable (1901 - 1960) in his role as Rhett Butler kissing the hand of a tearful Scarlett O'Hara, played by Vivien Leigh in 'Gone With The Wind'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 17Tomorrowland
Racial Justice
Alumnus calls for BU to change mascot name with ties to 'Gone with the Wind' June 26, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Cones to promote social distancing sit on the floor of a restaurant and bar in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Texas bars, bowling alleys and other businesses were able to reopen for the start of Memorial Day weekend as part of Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to revive the state's shattered economy. Photographer: Alex Scott/Bloomberg
Coronavirus
Texas and Florida clamp down on bars again as new virus cases hit an all-time high in the U.S. June 26, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Vermont
7-year-old boy drowns in Vermont June 26, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Burrillville
A Rhode Island town has declared itself a 'First Amendment Sanctuary' June 26, 2020 | 12:30 PM
President-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump in the crowd after speaking during an election rally in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 9, 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Mary Trump
Mary Trump once stood up to her uncle Donald. Now her book describes a ‘nightmare’ of family dysfunction. June 26, 2020 | 12:17 PM
Swimmers at the beach on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The median age of Floridians testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped from 65 in March to 35 now, officials said.
National
As virus surges, younger people account for ‘disturbing’ number of cases June 26, 2020 | 11:44 AM
I-93 Milton, MA
I-93
Man struck by 2 vehicles on I-93 dies at hospital June 26, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Xavier DeJesus
Wanted
20-year-old man sought in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Boston woman June 26, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Six of the seven workers sent home from the River Street Whole Foods in Cambridge Wednesday for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.
Business
Workers at a Cambridge Whole Foods were sent home for wearing Black Lives Matter masks June 26, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Salem police officer Dana Mazola
Salem
Updated: Off-duty Salem police officer dies in two-vehicle crash June 26, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Cambridge, MA, 07/25/2019 -- A toxic algae present in the Charles River can be seen between kayaks docked in Broad Canal. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 26algae Reporter:
Local
Charles River group warns that the toxic blue-green algae is back June 25, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a press conference outside City Hall on June 18.
Racial Justice
Marty Walsh is launching an equity and inclusion cabinet and a fund centered on racial inequities. Here's what to know. June 25, 2020 | 5:59 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2014, file photo, a surveillance camera is attached to a light pole along Boylston Street in Boston. The Boston City Council voted unanimously, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by city government. The push against the technology is being driven both by privacy concerns and after several studies have shown current face-recognition systems are more likely to err when identifying people with darker skin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Ed Markey and Ayanna Pressley are proposing a federal ban on facial recognition technology June 25, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Governor Charlie Baker answers questions on plans to reopen schools this fall.
Charlie Baker
Here's what Charlie Baker and other state officials said about reopening schools this fall June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Tattoo artist Alexander Lawrence covers a tattoo that contained the image of a swastika on the arm of Dylan Graves in Bellows Falls, Vt. Lawrence said he has always covered up or removed offensive tattoos for free, but the demand has increased since the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Racial Justice
Tattoo artist sees bump in desire to erase hateful skin art June 25, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Elijah McClain in an undated photo.
Elijah McClain
An unarmed 23-year-old black man died after police stopped him. The governor wants a new probe. June 25, 2020 | 3:43 PM
.
CRIME
24 alleged Boston-area gang members, associates arrested on cocaine charges June 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: A sign reading, ' I can't breath', is seen in a vehicle during the viewing for Rayshard Brooks at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Brooks was killed more than a week ago by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot. Brooks' death came not long after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, causing nationwide protests over racial injustice and brutality by police officers (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
To protest face masks, Arizona city councilman uses George Floyd's words: 'I can't breathe' June 25, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Hingham
Hingham man, 20, arrested on dozens of firearms charges after police raid June 25, 2020 | 2:54 PM
BOSTON BUDGET
'I am no longer interested in having drip-drop incremental changes' June 25, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Boston06/02/2020-Elected officials of color in Massachusetts government marched from the African Meetiing House on Joy Street to the nearby Mass. State House to hold a press conference to voice support for those protesting against police brutality against Black Americans. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks before the group. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls for a quarter-trillion dollars to support transit agencies and subsidize fares June 25, 2020 | 1:53 PM