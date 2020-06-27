Mississippi lawmakers push ahead with proposal to take down state flag

Legislation proposed Saturday would abolish the old flag and create a commission that would design a new flag.

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. –(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Rick Rojas,
The New York Times Company
June 27, 2020 | 7:30 PM

JACKSON, Miss. — A flag stamped with a defiant tribute to Mississippi’s Confederate past has been raised on the grounds of the state Capitol for well over a century.

It flew when the Civil War was not yet distant history and when segregation was fiercely enforced by law. Through the fight for civil rights and after remnants of the Confederacy were toppled elsewhere in moments of inflamed racial tension, the flag endured.

But Saturday, as the state flag embedded with the blue bars and white stars of the Confederate battle flag flapped from its pole in front of the Capitol, lawmakers gathered inside to wrestle over whether to retire it to history.

Advertisement

Both chambers of the Republican-led Legislature voted, with the support of supermajorities, to push ahead with legislation that would remove the flag and lay the framework for replacing it.

The debate among lawmakers and across the state has been laced with passion, weighted by the generations of pride and pain the flag has long represented. It was in many ways a familiar discussion, one rehashed through decades of disagreement.

Yet as the flag was swept up in the broader convulsions over racial history that were unleashed by the death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police, there was a growing sense that this time was different.

The flag, the only state banner left in the country with an overt Confederate symbol, has been the target of opposition that crosses racial, partisan and cultural divides.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention has called for it to be taken down. So have state associations of real estate agents, bankers, educators and manufacturers. A star football player at Mississippi State University declared that he would not play as long as the flag remained, and Kermit Davis, the University of Mississippi’s men’s basketball coach, stood with other coaches under the Capitol rotunda and said changing it was “the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

“I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride,” country music star Faith Hill, a Mississippi native, said in a post on Twitter, “but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

Some have framed the debate in moral terms, arguing that the flag stands in the way of scabbing over the wounds left by the past. Yet the latest efforts for change have gained momentum in large part because of economic considerations, with business and industry leaders saying that the flag discourages the investment needed to boost one of the poorest states.

The financial threat had been underscored by recent announcements by the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference that Mississippi would be precluded from hosting championship events until the flag is changed.

“Because of the NCAA and the SEC, we can point to a quantifiable damage, if you will, that is occurring — a consequence, a punishment,” Philip Gunn, a Republican who is the state House speaker, said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Still, the growing calls to change the flag belie the extent of the division that still exists over the banner and how to interpret the legacy it symbolizes. Various polls show that, even as the number of people supporting a change has increased, nearly half of the state is resistant to the idea.

Many remain attached to the flag because they see it as an enduring recognition of the blood shed by their ancestors who fought for Mississippi and their pride in the state’s history.

Advertisement

“We firmly believe that this political correctness, this movement we are sensing out there right now to delegitimize our American institutions and our American history is a movement that’s incredibly dangerous and cannot be appeased,” said Chris McDaniel, a Republican state senator.

State lawmakers extended their session that had been set to end Friday, paving the way for a vote this weekend.

Legislation proposed Saturday would abolish the old flag and create a commission that would design a new flag that would be forbidden from having the Confederate battle emblem and must include “In God we trust.” The commission would be charged with arriving at a design that would be up for a vote on the November ballot.

One popular alternative has 19 stars encircling one larger star, an acknowledgment of Mississippi being the 20th state to join the union. That design had been known as the Stennis flag until its designer took her name off it because she is a descendant of a longtime senator who supported segregation.

Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, said Saturday morning that he would sign a bill to change the flag. The announcement signals a marked evolution in the governor’s thinking on the subject, as he had previously said that any decision over changing the flag should be made directly by voters, not lawmakers.

“The Legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag,” Reeves said in a statement. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it.”

Mississippi has grappled over the flag for decades, yet that banner continued to maintain considerable public support.

During a 2001 referendum, voters overwhelmingly decided to keep the flag as it was. Five years ago, after a white supremacist killed nine African American worshippers in a Charleston, South Carolina, church, efforts to change the Mississippi flag were reinvigorated as monuments to the Confederacy were being brought down across the South, and as battle flags were lowered on statehouse grounds in Alabama and South Carolina.

Although the efforts then failed to officially change the flag, many cities moved on their own to take down the flag and all eight of the state’s public universities lowered it on their campuses.

“Mississippi has been on the cusp of change for a long time,” said Mike Espy, a former congressman and secretary of agriculture running as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat. “It’s a remnant of a bleak past, a remnant of the days when human beings were allowed to own human beings.”

“It just dredges up all those feelings for me,” he added. “I don’t feel anger. I’m just disappointed its still there.”

There were signs that the argument that had long prevailed — that changing the flag undermined a heritage embraced by much of Mississippi — was being overshadowed as lawmakers have begun to acknowledge the unsavory history it symbolized for many others.

As a cascade of lawmakers from both parties indicated in recent days that they were in favor of a change, many said that moving away from the old flag had become inevitable.

In 2017, Karl Oliver, a Republican state representative, was roundly criticized after a post on Facebook in which he lamented a move by city officials in New Orleans to take down Confederate monuments and said its proponents should by “lynched.”

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans,” he said in the post, “is both heinous and horrific.” (He later apologized.)

On Thursday, Oliver said the time had come for a Mississippi flag that “creates unity.”

“When my grandchildren and their children are studying this time in history, there will be questions,” he said in a statement. “I want them to know that it was because of my love for them and Mississippi, and Christ’s love for me, and for my fellow Mississippians, I based my decision on what I believed to be best for everyone.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Protests
State House rally draws larger group of counter protesters June 27, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Mike Pence
Mike Pence
Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes June 27, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Worcester
50-year-old driver killed, 18-year-old passenger hurt in apparent hit-and-run Worcester crash June 27, 2020 | 2:16 PM
A Maine State Police station in Bangor, ME.
Maine
Security breach impacts Maine State Police database June 27, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Kevin Peterson, founder and executive director of The New Democracy Coalition holds a metal urn, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Boston, as he pours a red substance as a protest meant to symbolize the blood of fallen black people who died under under white suppression and slavery. Peterson advocates changing the name of Faneuil Hall, as its namesake Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner.
Faneuil Hall
'I'm not a racist': Marty Walsh got a call-in from the activist pushing to rename Faneuil Hall June 27, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Springfield
Police: woman killed, man injured in overnight Springfield shooting June 27, 2020 | 12:24 PM
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
National
Mississippi could strip Confederate symbol from state flag June 27, 2020 | 12:23 PM
A tent sits idle beside the entrance to the Soldiers' Home, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass.
Chelsea Soldier's Home
Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Ed Markey request additional review of Chelsea Soldier's Home June 27, 2020 | 11:55 AM
L'Oreal
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products June 27, 2020 | 11:20 AM
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, lobsters await shipping at a wholesale distributer in Arundel, Maine.
Lobster Prices
Lobster prices falling, and they could fall further, industry officials say June 27, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Merrimack River
Woman's body pulled from Merrimack River June 27, 2020 | 10:12 AM
In this December, 2018 photo released by the Stemberger family, Victor and his wife Han Stemberger, are shown at their home in Centreville, Va. Victor Stemberger sits in a Spanish jail, one year after flying into the country with 2.4 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of cocaine expertly sewn into bubble jackets in a bag. His family says he knew nothing about the drugs. Though Spanish authorities are dubious, the U.S. Justice Department has advised Spain that it believes Stemberger was duped into acting as a drug mule for a West Africa criminal network, and has asked the country for evidence it's gathered, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press.
SPAIN
76-year-old American jailed in Spain was unwitting drug mule, US says June 27, 2020 | 10:04 AM
After storing away the liquor supply and closing up for business, owner Tom Garrison looks out at his bar, Stoneleigh P, in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Rise In U.S. Coronavirus Cases
Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces June 27, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Beach goers enjoy a day on the sand and in the water, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus
Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike June 27, 2020 | 9:09 AM
In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, an asylum-seeking boy from Central America runs down a hallway after arriving from an immigration detention center to a shelter in San Diego.
National
U.S. must release children from family detention centers, judge rules June 27, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Roger Stone
Judge orders Roger Stone to report to prison next month June 27, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Travelers apply hand sanitizer at Los Angeles International Airport, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles.
National News
3 are dead in New Mexico after drinking hand sanitizer, officials say June 27, 2020 | 7:49 AM
President Donald Trump.
White House
Trump issues executive order targeting vandalism against monuments June 27, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Adult film star Ron Jeremy listens as his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, speaks during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ron Jeremy
Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes June 26, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Noah Gaston rests his head in his hands in Cumberland County Superior Court, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Portland, Maine, after a jury foreman announced a verdict of guilty of murder for Gaston, who fatally shot his wife in their Windham, Maine, home in 2016.
Noah Gaston
Maine man sentenced to 40 years for shotgun killing of wife June 26, 2020 | 8:10 PM
House Speak­er Nancy Pelos­i (D-Ca­lif.) during a news conference about statehood for Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Politics
For the ﬁrst time, House backs Washington D.C. statehood June 26, 2020 | 8:03 PM
Faneuil Hall Marketplace on March 11.
Local
The BPDA says the Faneuil Hall Marketplace operator has to step up COVID-19 help for tenants June 26, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Boston mayor Marty Walsh wearing a face mask before giving a COVID-19 update in May.
Coronavirus
Despite becoming a 'political issue,' new research shows effectiveness of masks in limiting spread of COVID-19 June 26, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Middleborough -04/21/2020-Middleborough publice school buses are lined up in their storage yard on Wareham Street. Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to keep Massachusetts schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Education
Here's what readers say would make them feel safe sending their children back to school or daycare June 26, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Dorchester 06/4/2020 Fireworks explode late Thursday nighy over Dorchester as seen from Blue Hill Ave. near the Franlin Park Zoo. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
What Boston is doing about the 'out of control' fireworks June 26, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The Ridge apartments, Waltham
Crime
Authorities issue warning after woman apparently randomly sexually assaulted in her Waltham apartment June 26, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tarbell Street, Pepperell
Pepperell
Pepperell man shot by police after allegedly attacking officer with 'large' kitchen knife June 26, 2020 | 3:40 PM
Boston - 10/29/19 - MBTA passengers shelter under glass in Kenmore Square Station, where they can access five different bus lines as Green Line trains. Transportation project. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Nicole Dunca) Topic: ()
Politics
Ayanna Pressley and Ed Markey want to eliminate public transit fares. Here's how. June 26, 2020 | 3:34 PM
A Boston Police cruiser drives down Huntington Avenue.
Local
Boston city councilors are looking to send nonviolent 911 calls to health and outreach workers. Here's what to know. June 26, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council advances plan to dismantle police department June 26, 2020 | 2:00 PM