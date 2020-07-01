Massachusetts planned to address climate change in 2020. Now, time is running out.

"All we need is to demonstrate the political will to act."

A large wind turbine, similar to the 130 such devices Cape Wind Associates would like to construct on Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound as America's first offshore wind farm, stands generating power next to the Hull, Mass., High School in the shadow of Boston Friday afternoon Feb. 24, 2006. A move to limit the placement of offshore wind turbines has been placed in front of a U.S. House of Representatives conference committee as an amendment to an $8.7 billion Coast Guard Bill. The move could kill Cape Wind's effort to construct their wind farm. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) Library Tag 04062006 Metro Library Tag 05042006 Metro Library Tag 12312006 Business & Money Library Tag 11082007
A large wind turbine stands in Hull in the shadow of Boston. –Stephan Savoia / AP
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 1, 2020 | 10:35 AM

Taking on climate change was supposed to be a top 2020 priority for lawmakers in Massachusetts.

The House had passed a bill. The Senate passed several. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker committed the state to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in his State of the Commonwealth speech. And leaders in the Democrat-controlled legislative chambers backed him up. The Senate’s package of legislation even created a roadmap for reaching that goal.

Then the coronavirus outbreak hit and — like so many plans — the calls for aggressive climate action were derailed as legislators were forced to reckon with another existential crisis.

Suddenly, as the Massachusetts economy slowly reopens after beating back the virus, there’s only a month left in this year’s legislative session — and advocates say the issue of climate change is as pressing as ever.

Advertisement

“Our ability to address daunting financial obstacles and ensure equitable public health in disenfranchised communities depends on the passage of bold climate action policy,” state Sen. Marc Pacheco, a Taunton Democrat, wrote in a letter that his office began circulating last week.

Pacheco is calling for “bold climate action” before the session expires on July 31. And according to his office, more than 35 legislators representing a broad ideological spectrum have signed on in support. The list — which Pacheco has continued to update on Twitter — ranges from Rep. Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat and democratic socialist, to Gloucester Sen. Bruce Tarr, the Republican minority leader.

“All we need is to demonstrate the political will to act,” Pacheco said.

The letter deliberately does not advocate for any specific bill.

“That is by design,” Pacheco told Boston.com in a statement. “There are a number of excellent legislative proposals still before the Senate and House that, if passed, would achieve significant progress.”

However, it does call for certain provisions, including the net-zero emissions by 2050 goal, which House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka both support. Pacheco says that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is “the driving force behind our efforts to address climate change and embrace the clean energy future.”

Advertisement

“This requirement is so critical because it reinforces the Net Zero goal for future administrations and sends a signal to the clean energy marketplace that Massachusetts is open for business and ready to expand,” he said.

Pacheco also said that any climate legislation this session should include “provisions that provide the tools necessary to achieve these new requirements,” such as language aimed at fueling investments in offshore wind, solar expansion, and increased energy efficiency.

In addition to the health and environmental costs of not lowering emissions, failure to act would also put Massachusetts at an economic disadvantage, according to advocates.

An aerial view of morning traffic coming into the city during rush hour on the Tobin Bridge. —David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

A pro-solar energy group said that last year Massachusetts was already “losing jobs” in the fast-growing sector to states like New York and California, which have passed laws committing to 100 percent clean energy by 2040 and 2045, respectively. And as The Boston Globe reported earlier this year, the rate of clean energy job growth in Massachusetts declined for the fourth-straight year in 2019 to just 1 percent, the smallest rise since state officials began tracking the numbers in 2010.

“We continue to fail to protect our public health from greenhouse gas emissions and fail to seize upon major economic opportunities that could be achieved if we act now,” Pacheco said in his letter.

Still, the push for climate action before the session ends comes as legislators juggle a number of other pressing items, from protecting the state’s upcoming elections from the coronavirus to police reform to dealing with the continuing public health and economic ramifications of the pandemic, including a potential state budget shortfall of $6 billion.

Advertisement

It also faces renewed resistance from industry groups.

Last week, a coalition including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and several large statewide business groups wrote a letter to DeLeo and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, urging them not to pass the Senate’s climate legislation “in light of the many consequences of the ongoing pandemic.”

The Senate bills would set near-term carbon limits beginning in 2025 and every five years after on the way to net-zero emissions in 2050, along with standards for specific sectors, like transportation and buildings. The package would also allow the governor to implement a carbon-pricing system, such as the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative championed by Baker’s administration.

However, the coalition — the Mass. Coalition for Sustainable Energy — objected to the bills, arguing that only the legislature should have the power to enact a carbon-pricing system and accusing lawmakers of making “unrealistic assumptions about the costs and availability of clean technologies” that would lead to a near-term increase in emissions, due to increased reliance on propane heating.

“We believe the bill would have negative environmental consequences for the Commonwealth while seriously exacerbating our housing costs and affordability challenges at a moment when our economy already faces a sharp downturn in productivity,” the group wrote.

The coalition said it supports the shift toward clean energy and “ending our reliance on the dirtiest fuels, like oil and coal,” but also wrote that “low-emitting sources of energy like natural gas have important and positive roles in reducing emissions where renewable sources cannot fill the void.”

In response, state Sens. Mike Barrett and Jason Lewis — who both worked on the Senate bills — shot back in a joint statement Tuesday, referring to a 2018 article revealing the coalition as a “front for gas interests,” including Eversource and National Grid.

“The Senate bill hardly mentions natural gas per se, focusing instead on a widely-accepted bottom line — the need for truly dramatic reductions in Massachusetts emissions,” the two Democrats wrote. “If this means relegating natural gas and its various hybrids to a much-reduced backup role, so be it. As for any voids that may be left by today’s renewable resources, we certainly intend to see them filled — by tomorrow’s renewable resources.”

Barrett and Lewis also defended the five-year emission-reduction targets and sector-specific standards as necessary for actually achieving the goal of net-zero emissions in 2050.

“For one thing, we appreciate that this far-off goal, however imperative, will not motivate near-term change, so we direct the Executive to set interim limits at five-year intervals starting in 2025,” they wrote. “We insist on sector sublimits, too, so that transportation, buildings et al are asked to hit custom-fit benchmarks, and progress can be readily checked.”

Pacheco’s office plans to host a virtual hearing Wednesday — coinciding with the deadline to sign onto his climate action letter — featuring an array of legislators and experts on energy and the environment to discuss what the future holds.

In the House, one key lawmaker suggested Tuesday that additional negotiations may be necessary.

Rep. Tom Golden, the House Energy Committee chair, told the State House News Service that his chamber was “eager to move forward,” but needed to consider “what has happened over the past few months, with the financial concerns or financial catastrophe that we’re now experiencing.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Senator Barrett on moving our vision as well as the Senate’s vision towards a final, rectifying … piece of legislation,” Golden said Tuesday. “I think it’s vitally important that we finish this before 2020 ends.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Environment Climate Change Gov. Charlie Baker Local Massachusetts Business Transportation

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Businesswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during a watch party in Grand Junction, Colo., after polls closed in Colorado's primary, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Boebert defeated five-term Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District. (McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert, gun-rights activist, upsets House GOP incumbent in Colorado July 1, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Mark McCloskey
St. Louis lawyer who waved gun at protesters says he was 'victim of a mob' July 1, 2020 | 11:03 AM
ROXBURY
One dead, three injured after Roxbury shooting, police say July 1, 2020 | 10:31 AM
Stuart Cahill
RENT RELIEF
Baker administration expands mortgage and rent relief for households strapped by pandemic July 1, 2020 | 10:19 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at world headquarters in New York. Drugmaker Pfizer said that in November 2016 it will launch a less-expensive version of rival Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster immune disorder drug, Remicade. Pfizer’s version, called Inflectra, will hit pharmacies in late November. It will be only the second so-called biosimilar drug available in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech shows positive results July 1, 2020 | 10:06 AM
BRAZEN BREAK-IN
Man allegedly stole purses in 'extremely brazen' Sharon break-in, police say July 1, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
HOUSING DISCRIMINATION
Study shows Black renters, voucher holders face egregious housing discrimination July 1, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Groveland
'Is it because I'm Black?': Black Groveland resident says she was followed and confronted by white man July 1, 2020 | 9:21 AM
North End
New COVID-19 testing site open in Boston’s North End July 1, 2020 | 9:08 AM
A new strain of the H1N1 swine flu virus is spreading silently in workers on pig farms in China, according to a new study.
DISEASE
Scientists say new strain of swine flu virus is spreading to humans in China July 1, 2020 | 8:37 AM
The emancipation memorial of Lincoln towering over a slave stands in Park Square.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln July 1, 2020 | 8:13 AM
The U.S. Capitol stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Politics
Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program June 30, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event June 30, 2020 at Alexis I. Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware.
Politics
Biden rips Trump for his handling of pandemic June 30, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Boston, MA - 6/30/2020: Nurse practitioner Dianne Valko prepares to collect a specimen from a patient at the NEW Health (North End Waterfront) walk-up COVID-19 testing site in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on June 30, 2020. The NEW (North End Waterfront) Health opened the COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday outside the Nazzaro Community Center. Testing will be offered Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM to noon while in demand. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Daily #s
Coronavirus death toll in Mass. drops by 41 as state conducts 'data cleaning' June 30, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Fireworks explode over Dorchester as seen from Blue Hill Avenue near the Franlin Park Zoo.
Fireworks
As Boston continues to deal with illegal fireworks, South Boston man claims he was shot by them June 30, 2020 | 3:57 PM
A man crosses the Isle of View over the Campus Pond at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30.
UMass Amherst
UMass Amherst has released its reopening plan for the fall. Here's what to know. June 30, 2020 | 3:56 PM
DONALD TRUMP
Judge blocks publication of book by Trump's niece June 30, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Cambridge, MA—06/29/2020—(L-R) Leavar Michel, Yaxeny Colon, Suverino Frith and Savannah Kinzer give a statement regarding Whole Foods’ stance on wearing Black Lives Matter masks on the job during a protest outside the River St. location in Cambridge, MA, June 29, 2020. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Cambridge Whole Foods workers escalate pressure to allow Black Lives Matter masks June 30, 2020 | 3:25 PM
report card FTP Boston city councilors
local
Here's what's behind the 'vandalism' at homes of Boston city councilors June 30, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Commuter traffic is essentially nonexistent due to the virus outbreak as a few cars pass under a sign urging out of state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on the Zakim Bridge into Downtown Boston, Friday morning, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
SELF-QUARANTINE
Massachusetts exempts visitors from 7 states from self-quarantine advisory June 30, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Anthony Fauci arrives to a Senate HELP Committee hearing on June 30.
Coronavirus
Anthony Fauci tells Elizabeth Warren that new coronavirus cases could 'go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around' June 30, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Encore Boston Harbor
Encore
Encore Boston Harbor furloughs 3,000 workers June 30, 2020 | 1:48 PM
06/10/2015 DORCHESTER, MA Mark Culliton (cq), executive director of College Bound Dorchester, poses for a photo in his office. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local
Dorchester nonprofit defends layoffs following Patriots-studded fundraiser June 30, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Brian Peete, the former police chief in Alamogordo, N.M., officially becomes police chief in Montpelier on July 1, but he's already on the job.
VERMONT
Amid nationwide protests, Vermont gets a Black police chief June 30, 2020 | 12:41 PM
This photo provided by the Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office, Thursday May 28, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. Police say Manfredonia, a suspect in two killings in Connecticut who was arrested in Maryland after six days on the run will be arraigned in Connecticut on a murder charge. Connecticut state police say Manfredonia will be arraigned Friday, June 12 2020, in Rockville Superior Court on charges stemming from the May 22 death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers. (Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office via AP)
CONNECTICUT
Warrant: Connecticut college student accused in killings 'just flipped' June 30, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Scituate-06/25/ 20- A foot-wide Lion's Mane jellyfish floats in the water of Scituate Harbor as it passed in the current of high tide at Veteran's Memorial Bridge. An invasion of LIon's Mane jellyfish has occurred in recent weeks along the South Shore, even spotted as far north as Maine and south to Cape Cod. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
JELLYFISH
4-year-old boy stung by a lion’s mane jellyfish in Swampscott June 30, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Politics
Supreme Court: Booking.com can trademark its name June 30, 2020 | 10:27 AM
9 Vernon St., Brookline
Crime
Three females, ages 12, 14 and 15, face attempted armed robbery, assault charges in Brookline June 30, 2020 | 10:26 AM
South Boston, MA - 5/22/2020 - Beautiful weather and warm temperatures attracted beachgoers, many without masks, to South Boston's beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Memorial Day weekend. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In Caps, Topic: 23COVID BEACHGOERS
Local
Marty Walsh tells Southie beachgoers to hold it: 'Somebody’s front yard is not a bathroom' June 30, 2020 | 10:20 AM
ANGER MANAGEMENT
Americans are living in a big 'anger incubator.' Here's how to regulate your rage. June 30, 2020 | 10:03 AM