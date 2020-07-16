Katherine Clark on MSNBC: We can’t have a healthy economy without investing in child care

Around 40% of child care providers say they'll have to close if they don't get extra aid during the pandemic.

Rep. Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday.
Rep. Katherine Clark appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday. –Screenshot
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Video Producer
July 16, 2020 | 12:27 PM

Related Links

Child care is in crisis in America, and Rep. Katherine Clark says she’s fighting to fix it.

Around 40% of child care providers say they’ll be forced to permanently close without more public assistance in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published by the National Association for the Education of Young Children this week. For minority-owned facilities, that figure rises to 50%. Over 325,000 child care workers have lost their jobs since February.

Clark, who serves Massachusetts’ 5th congressional district, introduced a bill last month seeking $10 billion to help child care facilities renovate and rebuild. It was included in a sweeping $1.5 trillion infrastructure act passed by the House on July 1. Clark discussed the importance of child care on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Thursday.

Advertisement

“Child care is essential and it is part of our economic and educational infrastructure,” Clark said. “But unfortunately, we have not treated it like that. And now with this pandemic, the results of that underinvestment are becoming so apparent. We simply cannot have a healthy economy and make sure that our children are reaching their full opportunity without stabilizing and investing in the child care sector,” Clark said.

Clark mentioned that nearly all child care providers are women — with many being women of color — and that mothers are disproportionately affected when child care is insufficient.

“These issues are essential to how we meet this moment in our country’s history, how we look at racial justice, how we look at equality, and how we make sure that our families are safe and able to access education and childcare for their kids,” Clark said.

Like fellow Massachusetts representative Ayanna Pressley, Clark also rebuked Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her demands to reopen schools.

“She wants to open schools, but she doesn’t want to look at how we are going to protect teachers, families, children,” Clark said. “She doesn’t want to look at the data around this pandemic. She wants to sweep all of that under the rug and say, ‘We are going to open schools, and we frankly don’t care what happens to the people involved with education.'”

Advertisement

Watch the whole interview below:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Massachusetts Education Child Caring Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants.
Social Media
The conservative alternative to Twitter wants to be a place for free speech for all. It turns out, rules still apply. July 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RACE & COVID-19
'We demand answers' July 16, 2020 | 10:52 AM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Homicide victim found on the side of a Dartmouth road identified July 16, 2020 | 10:45 AM
DRUG BUST
Police: Over 4,000 bags of heroin, 450 bags of cocaine seized from vehicle in Holyoke July 16, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask as he greets President Donald Trump during his Georgia visit to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Masks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state July 16, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Sosuda Tech
PPP FRAUD
Feds: Winchester tech CEO fraudulently sought $13M in COVID-19 loans July 16, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Local
A retired FBI agent allegedly drove his truck toward a group of middle-school kids after they taunted him July 16, 2020 | 9:50 AM
A Cattail mosquito is held up for inspection at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine.
EEE
Eastern equine encephalitis virus found in Plymouth County July 16, 2020 | 9:30 AM
The 110 MBTA bus is pictured on Broadway in Everett.
MBTA
Front-door boarding – and fares – to return to MBTA buses, Mattapan and street-level Green lines July 16, 2020 | 9:05 AM
K-9 Rocky
R.I.P. ROCKY
Boston police mourn passing of active duty K-9 Rocky July 16, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Rep. Joe Kennedy III wears a face mask during a visit to Methuselah Bar and Lounge in Pittsfield, Mass., as part of a campaign tour including several stops across Massachusetts on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
THE KENNEDYS
Joe Kennedy says fossil fuel stocks in family trusts have been sold July 16, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Mystery musician John Thomas Archer meets Mark Waters of ReMARKable Cleanouts.
Local
A mystery musician's playing 'stunned' a Norwood store owner. Now, the owner has gifted the piano to him. July 16, 2020 | 7:04 AM
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One.
Politics
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers July 15, 2020 | 10:02 PM
The Twitter logo is displayed on an iPhone.
Technology
Twitter accounts for Biden, Obama, Gates, Musk, and others are hacked July 15, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A casino at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Casinos
Conn. casinos report strong revenues after reopening from COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Local
'Angry would be an understatement': Mass. police unions cry foul over Senate-backed reform bill July 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Town #s
Here's a look at Mass. towns' coronavirus cases and test results over the last 14 days July 15, 2020 | 5:19 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a test at an El Rio Health Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases July 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Politics
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting July 15, 2020 | 4:15 PM
The Virgin Mary statue burned in Dorchester.
Dorchester
Civil rights unit involved in arson investigation of Virgin Mary statue in Dorchester July 15, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Two drunken men in traditional Bavarian outfits converse beside their passed-out comrades at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's safe to say they went over their daily allotment.
ALCOHOL
Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say July 15, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Jody Curran walks on a one way pathway towards Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on May 22.
Gloucester
Unless you're a resident, don't expect to park at Gloucester beaches this weekend July 15, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Craig F. Walker
Plastic Bags
Despite ban reinstatement, Boston and Brookline to allow single-use plastic bags until Oct. 1 July 15, 2020 | 2:38 PM
AI EDITORS
Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors July 15, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
BATTLING COVID-19
Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus July 15, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Professor Steven Pinker, in his office in Cambridge, Mass., in 2018. He has been accused of racial insensitivity by people he describes as “speech police.”Credit...Kayana Szymczak for The New York Times
Steven Pinker
How a famous Harvard professor became a target over his tweets July 15, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Chairs stacked in an empty classroom at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., where the district plans to spend $200,000 on desk partitions, July 7, 2020. School administrators are struggling with the head-spinning logistical and financial challenges of retrofitting buildings, adding staff members and protective gear to cope with the coronavirus. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
Schools
Citing educational risks, scientific panel urges that schools reopen July 15, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Brian Rogan
IN MEMORIAM
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Bottom line is that this is silliness' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM