Here’s what Marty Walsh said about Michelle Wu’s entrance into the 2021 mayoral race

"I have great respect for her or anyone who runs for office."

Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10.
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 15, 2020 | 4:45 PM

Related Links

Mayor Marty Walsh on Tuesday commended City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu for her official foray into the city’s 2021 mayoral race, but stopped short of responding to criticisms leveled against his administration from the fellow Democrat.

“I have great respect for her or anyone who runs for office,” Walsh told reporters during a press conference geared toward COVID-19 pandemic updates. “I look forward to more conversations about how we can move our city forward.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Wu formally launched her campaign for next year’s election after long being considered a potential challenger to the two-term incumbent. The announcement came just over a week after Walsh confirmed to The Boston Globe that Wu had called him to express her intent to run.

Advertisement

Walsh, speaking at the media briefing, maintained that he is focused primarily on the city’s efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus and the pandemic’s ramifications, including the financial blow dealt to the local economy and the intricacies of students’ impending return to Boston Public Schools on Sept. 21.

“We’re housing hundreds of homeless individuals and families,” Walsh said. “We are preparing to open a stunning new library in Nubian Square in Roxbury. We’re advancing historic reforms with our police department, and at the same time we’re focused on electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris so my administration can have a partner in Washington over the next four years, and that’s quite honestly what I’m working on right now.”

Wu, in a video announcing her run, says even before the onset of the health crisis, residents have been “fighting a system that wasn’t built for us, doesn’t speak our languages, doesn’t hear our voices.”

“Business as usual has been failing Bostonians since well before the pandemic, and COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated deep inequities across our city,” Wu, a first-generation Taiwanese-American and the first woman of color to serve as City Council president, said in a statement. “In this moment of crisis, it’s not only possible but necessary to reimagine community-based leadership with the vision and conviction to act.”

Advertisement

Wu has butted-heads with Walsh’s administration in certain areas lately, including in June, when the progressive stalwart criticized the city’s $3.6 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2021, saying the mayor’s financial plan “falls short of the transformational steps towards racial justice needed to meet this moment.”

Asked about whether the city needs to be more representative of its residents of color and for a response to Wu’s criticism on how he has handled racial and economic inequities, Walsh said those discussions will come later on.

“I’m not going to get into a political debate today,” the mayor said. “As I said, I commend the councilor on her decision. There will be plenty of time down the road to have many conversations about what direction Boston is going in and at that point, we’ll address all those.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Mayor Marty Walsh Michelle Wu Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE -- A lab technician prepares COVID-19 specimens for testing at a Quest Diagnostics facility in Chantilly, Va., April 8, 2020. Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the U.S.: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases September 15, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Cambridge
Twitter account that reportedly made racist remarks may be linked to Cambridge police lieutenant September 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, stops for ice cream at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant as he campaigns in Manchester N.H., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Puritan Backroom
A popular N.H. restaurant is temporarily closed after a bartender tested positive for coronavirus September 15, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, addresses the media in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor’s family to receive $12 million settlement from City of Louisville September 15, 2020 | 2:13 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Elections in Florida are won by running up margins in favorable terrain while losing more closely in hostile precincts. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
ASHISH JHA
‘The public health impact is dismally clear’: Ashish Jha responds to Trump’s interviews with Bob Woodward September 15, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Licensed Vocational Nurse Blessing Iwenofu administers a coronavirus test to Alan Winn, of Framingham (L) at a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Amazing Things Art Center in Framingham on Sept. 8.
COVID-19 SCOFFLAWS
A COVID-19 hot spot in Framingham is being driven by gatherings. Now the city is cracking down. September 15, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Racial Justice
As Ayanna Pressley pushes bill to declare racism a national public health crisis, support grows louder September 15, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Brighton MA 9/14/20 Boston Fire and Boston Police on the scene at 1140 Commonwealth Avenue where a woman in her 30’s died in an elevator accident. (photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff) coronavirus (COVID-19) topic: reporter:
ALLSTON
'I heard an ungodly scream': What we know about the fatal elevator accident in Allston September 15, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Military Explosives
Wellfleet man discovers 9 'extremely unstable' WWI-era military explosives in yard September 15, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Town of Monson
COVID-19
What does little Monson's move into the 'red zone' say about the state's COVID-19 map? September 15, 2020 | 12:19 PM
The Bobcat Fire at Santa Anita Canyon in Arcadia, Calif., Sunday, Sept., 13, 2020. Wildfires across the West Coast have consumed roughly five million acres of land in California and Oregon and destroyed entire towns in Washington, and they continued to spread on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times)
WILDFIRES
Smoke from the wildfires on the west coast is hanging over New England September 15, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Sam Doran
CHARLIE BAKER
Watch: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s update for Tuesday, Sept. 15 September 15, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Erin Clark / Globe Staff
NANTUCKET
‘We must maintain vigilance’: New cases on Nantucket rise to 30 as officials move to prevent further spread September 15, 2020 | 11:30 AM
The Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake in Maine.
Millinocket, Maine
Fifth COVID-19 death linked to Maine wedding September 15, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Cattle grazing as smoke continues to fill the air due to area wildfires in rural Clackamas County, Oregon, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Wildfires
As wildfires rage, leaders plead for ‘all the help we can get’ September 15, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Toilet Paper
Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to U.S. September 15, 2020 | 10:32 AM
In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, state investigators said Monday Sept. 14, 2020.
National News
South Dakota's attorney general said he thought he hit a deer. The next day, he found a dead man's body in a ditch. September 15, 2020 | 10:31 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 30, 2019: Shanita (no last name- we were told it is Boston Public Health Commission policy) a coordinator for the AHOPE Sharps team passes a person sleeping in Clifford Playground while looking for discarded needles in Boston, MA on August 30, 2019. (AHOPE - Access Harm reduction Overdose Prevention Education is part of the Boston Public Health Commission) (Data shows 311 calls on sharps has TRIPLED in three years. To combat the crisis and conflict at Mass and Cass, the city is now turning its attention to collecting these sharps, amid other efforts including training city workers on how to use Narcan.) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Let us know
How is the opioid crisis in Boston impacting you, and what needs to be done? Share with us. September 15, 2020 | 10:28 AM
A photo provided by NASA shows the Thwaites Glacier, which helps to keep the much larger West Antarctic Ice Shelf stable.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Two major Antarctic glaciers are tearing loose from their restraints, scientists say September 15, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Screens encourage MBTA riders to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene at the South Station Red Line stop.
MBTA
MBTA officials try to envision post-COVID-19 transit system September 15, 2020 | 9:29 AM
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
BIKE LANES
Boston to make new downtown bike network permanent September 15, 2020 | 9:09 AM
11/05/2019 West Roxbury MA- Michelle Wu (cq) greets voters outside of St. George Orthodox Church of Boston. She is running fo ra at large seat on the city council. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Mayoral Race
Michelle Wu makes it official: She's running for mayor September 15, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Boston,MA - 9/9/2020: A man sorts through injection supplies near a comfort station on Massachusetts Ave, an area known as “Methadone Mile,” in Boston, MA on September 09, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19 heroin addiction homeless
MASS./CASS
How COVID-19 has exacerbated the opioid epidemic and its impacts on Boston neighborhoods September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
19GOPsenate Wilmington, MA 8/16/2020 A GOP rally is held on the Wilmington Town Common, during the coronavirus pandemic. Kevin O'Connor (cq) is a US Senate candidate. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Brian MacQuarrie
Kevin O'Connor
Meet the Republican running against Ed Markey in the general election September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Local
Woman killed in elevator accident in Allston September 14, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Vermont
Driver dies after getting pinned between vehicle and pole September 14, 2020 | 5:32 PM
Police Reform
A task force recommended 5 ways Boston could reform its police. Here's what you should know. September 14, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Clement Boaheng pulled up to a drive-in coronavirus testing site at UMass Amherst.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 235 new cases September 14, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Ralph Gants, currently an associate justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court leaves the room during a recess in Gants' Governor's Council confirmation hearing to succeed Roderick Ireland as the Chief Justice of the SJC at the Statehouse Wednesday, May 21, 2014 in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Ralph Gants
Massachusetts top judge Ralph Gants dies following recent heart attack September 14, 2020 | 3:34 PM
The head of an Ice Age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island in northern Russia.
CAVE BEAR
Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia September 14, 2020 | 2:22 PM