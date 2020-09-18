Charlie Baker, long averse to national GOP politics, backs Susan Collins in Maine Senate race
Governor Charlie Baker is riding to the defense of Senator Susan Collins in her heated reelection fight, appearing in a series of GOP super PAC-funded ads that try to bolster the Maine Republican’s moderate, bipartisan image.
Bankrolled by an arm of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a national group that is also backing President Trump’s reelection, the $450,000 ad campaign features digital spots with Baker, former Senator Joe Lieberman, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who, like his Massachusetts counterpart, is a popular, blue-state Republican often at odds with the national Republican Party.
Collins has long enjoyed a centrist reputation, part of a once-more-plentiful coterie of moderate New England Republicans in Washington. But her stature as an independent standard-bearer in the Senate has taken a beating in her reelection battle against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker.
