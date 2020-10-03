Trump’s diagnosis imperils quick Supreme Court confirmation timeline

Top Republicans insisted they would move ahead at an uncommonly swift pace to hold hearings on Barrett’s nomination by Oct. 12, send her nomination to the full Senate by Oct. 22 and confirm her as soon as Oct. 26, eight days before Election Day — even if it meant breaking Senate norms and considering a lifetime judicial nomination by videoconference.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), left, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump and spread to the Senate has thrown a fresh element of uncertainty into the politically fraught fight over installing Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), left, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Carl Hulse and Nicholas Fandos,
New York Times Service
October 3, 2020 | 8:06 AM

WASHINGTON — A coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump and spread to the Senate threw a fresh element of uncertainty Friday into the politically fraught fight over installing Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day, as Republicans vowed to press ahead and Democrats insisted on a pause.

Pulling off a complex confirmation that touches all three branches of government in the four weeks remaining before the election always promised to be a daunting task for Republicans in the middle of a pandemic. But by Friday evening, with the White House and Congress in turmoil and two Republican members of the Judiciary Committee, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, among those announcing they had tested positive for the virus, it was clear that the challenge had grown steeper.

Advertisement

Top Republicans insisted they would move ahead at an uncommonly swift pace to hold hearings on Barrett’s nomination by Oct. 12, send her nomination to the full Senate by Oct. 22 and confirm her as soon as Oct. 26, eight days before Election Day — even if it meant breaking Senate norms and considering a lifetime judicial nomination by videoconference. But the latest outbreak raised the possibility that Republicans could lose their slim majority in the Judiciary Committee or on the Senate floor.

It gave Democrats, who were already objecting to Trump’s push to install a new Supreme Court justice so close to the election, a new reason to call for a delay. Seeing a potential opening, top Democrats called for the Senate to pause and assess the scope of the outbreak. They declared that a fully virtual hearing for a candidate for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court would be unacceptable.

“It’s critical that Chairman Graham put the health of senators, the nominee and staff first — and ensure a full and fair hearing that is not rushed, not truncated and not virtual,” Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, and Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said in a joint statement. “Otherwise, this already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one.”

Advertisement

On Friday evening, after Tillis announced his positive test result, Schumer renewed his call for delay, writing on Twitter that going forward with hearings would be “irresponsible and dangerous.”

“There is absolutely no good reason to do so,” he said.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chair of the panel, vowed he would stick to his schedule, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said he intended to move the nomination as soon as the committee approved it.

“Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS,” McConnell wrote on Twitter on Friday. “He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.”

Republican officials said they had no doubt that senators would find a way to muscle through the nomination over Democrats’ protests. But Republicans cannot afford to have many members sidelined by illness, which could provide Democrats an opportunity to stall the proceedings. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have already raised objections to moving ahead before the election, reducing the wiggle room in the 53-47 Republican majority.

McConnell has insisted throughout the pandemic that the Senate continue to meet in person, but he conceded Friday that keeping Republican senators healthy was crucial to the fate of the nomination.

“I think every precaution needs to be taken because we don’t anticipate any Democratic support at all, either in committee or the full Senate, and therefore everybody needs to be in an all-hands-on-deck mindset,” he said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Advertisement

The posturing around the court fight played out as government officials at the White House and on Capitol Hill spent Friday racing to trace those who had come in contact with known carriers of the virus to determine how far it had spread.

Trump was in proximity to Barrett when he announced her nomination in the Rose Garden a week ago at a well-attended celebration where few masks or other precautions were evident. At least two other high-profile attendees, the Rev. John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and Kellyanne Conway, a former White House counselor, said Friday that they had also tested positive.

Lee and Tillis were among at least eight Republican senators present at the White House event, where some guests also gathered indoors and where video captured Lee hugging other attendees without a mask. Tillis wore a mask.

Both men are on the Judiciary Committee and met with Barrett on Capitol Hill this week indoors, without masks, as did more than a dozen others. Tillis’ office released a photograph of the senator and the nominee bumping elbows. Both senators said they felt fine but would isolate for 10 days, placing them on track to reemerge on the day Graham intends to begin Barrett’s hearing.

Other lawmakers who had been in proximity to Trump or his aides said they were getting tested. Among them were Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who all announced they had tested negative.

Republican members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, who flew with the president on Air Force One from Washington to a campaign rally in Duluth, also said they were being tested.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, flew to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday on Air Force One with the president and Hope Hicks, a close aide to Trump who tested positive Thursday. Jordan announced Friday that he had tested negative.

Concerns about the outbreak appeared to lead to a change in Congress’s much-maligned approach to testing the thousands of people who stream in and out of the Capitol complex each week, many of them flying in from around the country.

The Office of the Attending Physician informed lawmakers Friday that same-day testing would now be offered in the Capitol to lawmakers who showed possible coronavirus symptoms or had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. Staff members who came into contact with someone who tested positive could also get tests, the office said.

The announcement came after Schumer had expressed deepened anxiety about the health outlook in the Capitol after Trump’s positive test.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact-tracing program for senators, staff and all who work in the Capitol complex,” Schumer said. “We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government. It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate.”

Fresh fears about the spread of the virus only stiffened resistance to Barrett’s nomination among Democrats, who were already outraged that Republicans were racing to confirm a Supreme Court justice so close to the election after having blocked President Barack Obama from filling a vacancy nine months before Election Day in 2016.

But with Trump’s reelection in doubt and their party in danger of losing its Senate majority, Republicans are even more eager to confirm the nominee quickly. They have insisted they are justified in moving ahead with the nomination because Trump was elected in 2016 and Republicans gained seats in the Senate in 2018, an argument that would be undercut by losses in November.

Some Republican advisers were pushing to scrap plans to keep the Senate in session next week, hoping to reduce the risk of more Republican senators becoming infected. But adjourning may not be in McConnell’s control. He had been in favor of allowing senators to go home, but Democrats trying to inflict pain on Republicans for their rush to fill the Supreme Court seat refused to go along, using parliamentary tactics to prevent it.

As for Barrett, two officials with knowledge of her medical history said that she had already had the coronavirus and recovered this year, potentially providing some immunity for her. But it was not yet clear whether she would continue her courtesy meetings with senators in person next week.

She tested negative for the virus Friday, officials said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor grand jury audio reveals conflicting accounts of fatal raid October 3, 2020 | 7:54 AM
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
Cal Cunningham
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist October 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
China
China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection October 3, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Melina Mara
Politics
Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks, flouting rules October 2, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Politics
What if Trump can't run? Many steps are clear, but some are not. October 2, 2020 | 11:04 PM
US Attorney General William Barr speaks with Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the ceremony where US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nominated to the US Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Ivanka Trump participates in the Phoenix Business Roundtable.
Trump's children
Ivanka, Eric Trump tweet support to their ailing father October 2, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Virus Outbreak Trump Treatment
Trump's treatment
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness October 2, 2020 | 7:25 PM
Crime
Arrest made after police hunt down stolen Boston water tank truck October 2, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Joe Biden Travels To Michigan To Campaign For President.
Biden
AP source: Biden campaign taking down attack ads October 2, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Village Lane, Billerica
Billerica
Billerica man, 26, accused of killing his grandmother October 2, 2020 | 6:05 PM
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Coronavirus
Head of Holyoke Soldiers' Home resigns amid charges over virus deaths October 2, 2020 | 4:53 PM
A public health worker walks to a tent to administer a Covid-19 test in Martinez, California, on Aug. 4, 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 753 new cases October 2, 2020 | 4:31 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Read: Elizabeth Warren issues statement on Trump contracting COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Somerville, MA - 7/11/2020: Boston Sports Clubs in Davis Square in Somerville, MA on July 11, 2020. Somerville officials announced Friday that the city will not enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until at least July 20. Somerville originally followed Boston in pushing Phase 3 to July 13. Boston is still slated to open Monday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro covid-19 coronavirus business
Local
Boston Sports Clubs quietly closes many of its gyms October 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10.
Politics
Here's what Marty Walsh has said about the 2021 mayoral election October 2, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Politics
GOP faces reckoning over Trump's virus strategy, diagnosis October 2, 2020 | 2:19 PM
President Donald Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday.
TRUMP TESTING
Why the White House’s testing-only strategy to shield Trump from COVID-19 fell short October 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Frances Choy
Frances Choy, convicted in Brockton fire that killed her parents, was exonerated this week October 2, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Melrose Street, Framingham
Crime
3 facing charges after allegedly operating brothels in Framingham October 2, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Boston, MA - 8/21/2020: Classrooms are being reconfigures to allow for social distancing at Boston Preparatory Charter School in Boston, MA on August 21, 2020. Boston's independently run charter schools are planning to start the school year remotely, although most intend to offer in-person learning for small groups of high needs students. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) cover-19 coronavirus
COVID IN SCHOOLS
COVID-19 cases reported among 63 students, 34 staff members in districts across the state October 2, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Pat Greenhouse
Racist robocall
A racist robocall is making the rounds in North Andover during a state rep. race October 2, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Pedestrians wearing masks cross over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge connecting Cambridge and Boston.
MASK UP
Summer is over. So is Cambridge’s relaxed face covering mandate. October 2, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Mark Humphrey
NFL
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7 October 2, 2020 | 10:55 AM
melania trump
First lady
In profane rant, Melania Trump takes aim at migrant children and critics October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Matt McClain
HALLOWEEN
Halloween shops seeing little demand for costumes: 'I've never been this worried' October 2, 2020 | 10:18 AM
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
How Mass. politicians are reacting to Trump contracting COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 10:09 AM
President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1.
TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS
The Latest: Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, test negative for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Scene of crash involving pedestrian near Boston Public Garden.
Crime
Suspect arrested after allegedly stolen truck crashes into woman near Public Garden October 2, 2020 | 9:21 AM
President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS
‘This is a nightmare’: Dr. Ashish Jha on Trump testing positive for COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 9:07 AM