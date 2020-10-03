Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson confirms coronavirus infection

He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson says he tested positive for the coronarivus. Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday, Oct. 3. –(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
October 3, 2020 | 10:02 AM

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) —  Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. Johnson’s announcement is adding to the swirl of tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday.

Johnson, a second-term Republican, had reported exposure last month to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantined for 14 days without developing symptoms. Johnson said he tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and said he was exposed soon after that to someone who tested positive. Johnson said he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure, and tested positive.

Advertisement

Johnson said he feels healthy and doesn’t have symptoms, but will isolate until cleared by his doctor.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Mike Pence
VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused October 3, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Voter Christina Tremblay of Providence, R.I., stands at a voting booth, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at a voting station, in Providence.
Rhode Island
Sunday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to register to vote in Rhode Island October 3, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Politics
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital October 3, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Associated Press
White House Coronavirus Outbreak
Who in President Trump’s inner circle has tested positive for COVID-19? Here’s a breakdown October 3, 2020 | 8:29 AM
A worker, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, dresses up the Manneken Pis landmark with the colours of the German flag next to an EU flag in downtown Brussels, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Germany
'Best Germany yet' marks 30th anniversary of reunification October 3, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), left, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump and spread to the Senate has thrown a fresh element of uncertainty into the politically fraught fight over installing Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Supreme Court Seat
Trump’s diagnosis imperils quick Supreme Court confirmation timeline October 3, 2020 | 8:06 AM
A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor grand jury audio reveals conflicting accounts of fatal raid October 3, 2020 | 7:54 AM
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
Cal Cunningham
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist October 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
China
China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection October 3, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Melina Mara
Politics
Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks, flouting rules October 2, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Politics
What if Trump can't run? Many steps are clear, but some are not. October 2, 2020 | 11:04 PM
US Attorney General William Barr speaks with Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the ceremony where US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nominated to the US Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Ivanka Trump participates in the Phoenix Business Roundtable.
Trump's children
Ivanka, Eric Trump tweet support to their ailing father October 2, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Virus Outbreak Trump Treatment
Trump's treatment
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness October 2, 2020 | 7:25 PM
Crime
Arrest made after police hunt down stolen Boston water tank truck October 2, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Joe Biden Travels To Michigan To Campaign For President.
Biden
AP source: Biden campaign taking down attack ads October 2, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Village Lane, Billerica
Billerica
Billerica man, 26, accused of killing his grandmother October 2, 2020 | 6:05 PM
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Coronavirus
Head of Holyoke Soldiers' Home resigns amid charges over virus deaths October 2, 2020 | 4:53 PM
A public health worker walks to a tent to administer a Covid-19 test in Martinez, California, on Aug. 4, 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 753 new cases October 2, 2020 | 4:31 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Read: Elizabeth Warren issues statement on Trump contracting COVID-19 October 2, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Somerville, MA - 7/11/2020: Boston Sports Clubs in Davis Square in Somerville, MA on July 11, 2020. Somerville officials announced Friday that the city will not enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan until at least July 20. Somerville originally followed Boston in pushing Phase 3 to July 13. Boston is still slated to open Monday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro covid-19 coronavirus business
Local
Boston Sports Clubs quietly closes many of its gyms October 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to reporters at Boston City Hall on Sept. 10.
Politics
Here's what Marty Walsh has said about the 2021 mayoral election October 2, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Politics
GOP faces reckoning over Trump's virus strategy, diagnosis October 2, 2020 | 2:19 PM
President Donald Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday.
TRUMP TESTING
Why the White House’s testing-only strategy to shield Trump from COVID-19 fell short October 2, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Frances Choy
Frances Choy, convicted in Brockton fire that killed her parents, was exonerated this week October 2, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Melrose Street, Framingham
Crime
3 facing charges after allegedly operating brothels in Framingham October 2, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Boston, MA - 8/21/2020: Classrooms are being reconfigures to allow for social distancing at Boston Preparatory Charter School in Boston, MA on August 21, 2020. Boston's independently run charter schools are planning to start the school year remotely, although most intend to offer in-person learning for small groups of high needs students. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) cover-19 coronavirus
COVID IN SCHOOLS
COVID-19 cases reported among 63 students, 34 staff members in districts across the state October 2, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Pat Greenhouse
Racist robocall
A racist robocall is making the rounds in North Andover during a state rep. race October 2, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Pedestrians wearing masks cross over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge connecting Cambridge and Boston.
MASK UP
Summer is over. So is Cambridge’s relaxed face covering mandate. October 2, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Mark Humphrey
NFL
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7 October 2, 2020 | 10:55 AM