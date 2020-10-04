Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Francis on Sunday laid out his vision for a post-COVID world by uniting the core elements of his social teachings into a new encyclical, “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All), which was released on the feast day of his namesake, the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi.

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in the crypt of the Basilica of St. Francis, in Assisi, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
NICOLE WINFIELD,
AP
October 4, 2020 | 7:46 AM

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Francis on Sunday laid out his vision for a post-COVID world by uniting the core elements of his social teachings into a new encyclical, “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All), which was released on the feast day of his namesake, the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi.

The document draws its inspiration from the teachings of St. Francis and the pope’s previous preaching on the injustices of the global economy and its destruction of the planet and pairs them with his call for greater human solidarity to address today’s problems.

Advertisement

In the encyclical, Francis rejected even the Catholic Church’s own doctrine justifying war as a means of legitimate defense, saying it had been too broadly applied over the centuries and was no longer viable.

“It is very difficult nowadays to invoke the rational criteria elaborated in earlier centuries to speak of the possibility of a ‘just war,’” Francis wrote in the most controversial new element of the encyclical.

Francis had started writing the encyclical, the third of his pontificate, before the coronavirus struck and upended everything from the global economy to everyday life. He said the pandemic, however, had confirmed his belief that current political and economic institutions must be reformed to address the legitimate needs of the people most harmed by the coronavirus

“Aside from the differing ways that various countries responded to the crisis, their inability to work together became quite evident,” Francis wrote. “Anyone who thinks that the only lesson to be learned was the need to improve what we were already doing, or to refine existing systems and regulations, is denying reality.”

He cited the grave loss of millions of jobs as a result of the virus as evidence of the need for politicians to listen to popular movements, unions and marginalized groups and to craft more just social and economic policies.

Advertisement

“The fragility of world systems in the face of the pandemic has demonstrated that not everything can be resolved by market freedom,” he wrote. “It is imperative to have a proactive economic policy directed at ‘promoting an economy that favours productive diversity and business creativity’ and makes it possible for jobs to be created, and not cut.”

He denounced populist politics that seek to demonize and isolate, and called for a “culture of encounter” that promotes dialogue, solidarity and a sincere effort at working for the common good.

As an outgrowth of that, Francis repeated his criticism of the “perverse” global economic system, which he said consistently keeps the poor on the margins while enriching the few. Francis rejected the concept of an absolute right to property for individuals, stressing instead the “social purpose” and common good that must come from sharing the Earth’s resources.

Francis once again rejected “trickle-down” economic theory as he did in the first major mission statement of his papacy, the 2013 Evangelii Gaudium, (The Joy of the Gospel), saying it simply doesn’t achieve what it claims.

“Neo-liberalism simply reproduces itself by resorting to magic theories of ‘spillover’ or ‘trickle’ — without using the name — as the only solution to societal problems,” he wrote. “There is little appreciation of the fact that the alleged ‘spillover’ does not resolve the inequality that gives rise to new forms of violence threatening the fabric of society.”

Much of the new encyclical repeats Francis’ well-known preaching about the need to welcome and value migrants and his rejection of the nationalistic, isolationist policies of many of today’s political leaders.

Advertisement

He dedicated an entire chapter to the parable of the Good Samaritan, saying its lesson of charity, kindness and looking out for strangers was “the basic decision we need to make in order to rebuild our wounded world.”

He enshrined in the encyclical his previous rejection of both the nuclear arms race and the death penalty, which he said was “inadmissible” in all cases.

“All Christians and people of good will are today called to work not only for the abolition of the death penalty, legal or illegal, in all its forms,” he said.

Francis’ call for greater “human fraternity,” particularly to promote peace, is derived from his 2019 joint appeal with the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the revered 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Islam. Their “Human Fraternity” document established the relationship between Catholics and Muslims as brothers, with a common mission to promote peace.

The fact the he has now integrated that Catholic-Muslim document into an encyclical is significant, given Francis’ conservative critics had already blasted the “Human Fraternity” document as heretical, given it stated that God had willed the “pluralism and diversity of religions.”

Vatican encyclicals are the most authoritative form of papal teaching and they traditionally take their titles from the first two words of the document. In this case, “Fratelli Tutti” is a quote from the “Admonitions,” the guidelines penned by St. Francis in the 13th century.

The title of the encyclical had sparked controversy in the English-speaking world, with critics noting that a straight translation of the word “fratelli” (brothers) excludes women. The Vatican has insisted that the plural form of the word “fratelli” is gender-inclusive.

Francis’ decision to sign the document in Assisi, where he travelled on Saturday, and release it on the saint’s feast day is yet further evidence of the outsized influence St. Francis has had on the papacy of the Jesuit pope.

Francis is the first pope to name himself after the mendicant friar, who renounced a wealthy, dissolute lifestyle to embrace a life of poverty and service to the poor.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Business Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Dr. Sean Conley
What to know about Sean Conley, the White House physician October 4, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Donald Trump's Condition
Doctor: Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet October 4, 2020 | 7:24 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One.
DONALD TRUMP
President Trump: ‘We’re working hard to get me all the way back’ October 3, 2020 | 9:58 PM
John Tlumacki
CORONAVIRUS
Nearly 1/3 of patients at Plymouth DOC facility test positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19.
CHRIS CHRISTIE
Chris Christie hospitalized with 'mild' virus symptoms October 3, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen as U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Squad members respond to Twitter's warning to users after Trump contracts COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 5:18 PM
A firefighter walks by a burning wood pile while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California.
WILDFIRES
California is approaching 4 million acres burned by wildfires this year October 3, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Boston, MA - 8/11/2020 - People line up to receive free COVID Testing at the City of Boston's pop-up COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in South Boston. The testing initiative began on Aug. 5 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In caps, Topic: 12COVID TESTING
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 600 new cases October 3, 2020 | 4:10 PM
I-95
22-year-old driver dies in I-95 crash during police chase October 3, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA., 10/25/2019, The clean up begins for the 15th Annual BU Physics Pumpkin Drop 2019 which took place in front of the Metcalf Science Center. Approximately 50 pumpkins were dropped from the roof, and dropped 70 feet to Metcalf Plaza, including the last and largest one: a 175 pounder In addition to creating a festive spectacle around Halloween, the annual event provides lessons in gravitation, velocity, and energy transition from potential to kinetic to explosion. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Trick or Treat
Worcester bans trick-or-treating this year due to high risk of COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Rick Scott
Florida senator Rick Scott misspeaks, claiming he tested positive October 3, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Politics
GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings October 3, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, unmasked, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington on September 26, 2020.
Chris Christie
Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie: 'I am positive for COVID-19' October 3, 2020 | 1:15 PM
President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is at second from left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical' October 3, 2020 | 12:00 PM
A member of Egyptian archaeological team opens the sarcophagus is around 2500 years old at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Egypt
Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids, many with mummies inside October 3, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Donald Trump
Watch: White House doctor provides update on Donald Trump's condition October 3, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Ron Johnson
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson confirms coronavirus infection October 3, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Mike Pence
VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused October 3, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Voter Christina Tremblay of Providence, R.I., stands at a voting booth, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at a voting station, in Providence.
Rhode Island
Sunday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to register to vote in Rhode Island October 3, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Associated Press
White House Coronavirus Outbreak
Who in President Trump’s inner circle has tested positive for COVID-19? Here’s a breakdown October 3, 2020 | 8:29 AM
A worker, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, dresses up the Manneken Pis landmark with the colours of the German flag next to an EU flag in downtown Brussels, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Germany
'Best Germany yet' marks 30th anniversary of reunification October 3, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), left, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump and spread to the Senate has thrown a fresh element of uncertainty into the politically fraught fight over installing Barrett on the Supreme Court before Election Day. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Supreme Court Seat
Trump’s diagnosis imperils quick Supreme Court confirmation timeline October 3, 2020 | 8:06 AM
A memorial to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, allowed the Kentucky attorney general to delay the release of an audio recording from the secret grand jury deliberations in which jurors decided not to charge the two Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor. (Xavier Burrell/The New York Times)
Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor grand jury audio reveals conflicting accounts of fatal raid October 3, 2020 | 7:54 AM
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
Cal Cunningham
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist October 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
China
China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection October 3, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Melina Mara
Politics
Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks, flouting rules October 2, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Vice President Mike Pence, 61, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.
Politics
What if Trump can't run? Many steps are clear, but some are not. October 2, 2020 | 11:04 PM
US Attorney General William Barr speaks with Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the ceremony where US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nominated to the US Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the coronavirus October 2, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Ivanka Trump participates in the Phoenix Business Roundtable.
Trump's children
Ivanka, Eric Trump tweet support to their ailing father October 2, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Virus Outbreak Trump Treatment
Trump's treatment
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness October 2, 2020 | 7:25 PM