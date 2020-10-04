Trump’s oxygen levels dropped and doctors gave him dexamethasone

Trump’s oxygen levels dropped to 93% at one point, his doctors said; that is below the 95% level that is considered the lower limit of the normal range.

Oliver Contreras
President Donald Trump exits Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. –Bloomberg photo by Oliver Contreras
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Katie Thomas and Maggie Haberman,
New York Times Service
October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Related Links

President Donald Trump’s medical team delivered an update Sunday of his condition, as the president’s personal physician acknowledged delivering an overly rosy description of his illness a day earlier. The details of the briefing signaled to some health experts that the president’s condition might be more serious than a mild case of COVID-19.

“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said in a briefing with reporters Sunday.

Advertisement

The doctors said that Trump had a “high fever” Friday, and that there had been two incidents when his oxygen levels dropped — one Friday and one Saturday. They said that Trump received oxygen at the White House on Friday; they were not clear about whether it was administered again Saturday.

Medical experts said that despite the relatively upbeat tone of the news conference Sunday, the details of his treatment and the fact that his oxygen levels have been dropping showed that the illness has progressed beyond a mild case of COVID-19.

Trump’s oxygen levels dropped to 93% at one point, his doctors said; that is below the 95% level that is considered the lower limit of the normal range. Many medical experts consider patients to have severe COVID-19 if their oxygen levels drop below 94%.

“This is no longer aspirationally positive,” said Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University. “And it’s much more than just an ‘abundance of caution’ kind of thing.”

Conley said that the president had been given the steroid dexamethasone Saturday, in addition to remdesivir, an antiviral drug. Dexamethasone has been shown to help patients who are severely ill with COVID-19, but it is typically not used in mild or moderate cases of the disease.

Advertisement

“He got the therapies that anybody going into any good hospital in the United States would receive today,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta. He said even if Trump is discharged from the hospital, “He’s not going to your house or my house; he’s going to the White House.”

The White House is equipped with a medical suite.

The World Health Organization issued guidelines Sept. 2 recommending that dexamethasone only be given to patients with “severe and critical COVID-19.” The National Institutes of Health has issued similar guidance, specifying that the drug is recommended only for people who require a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, or who need supplemental oxygen.

A large study of dexamethasone in Britain found that the drug helped those who had been sick for more than a week, reducing deaths by one-third among patients on mechanical ventilators and by one-fifth among patients receiving supplemental oxygen by other means.

On Friday, Trump was given an infusion of an experimental antibody cocktail that is being tested by the drugmaker Regeneron. Trump is also receiving a five-day course of remdesivir, another experimental drug that is used in hospitalized patients and has been granted emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is being tested early in the course of the infection, because it fights the virus itself and could prevent it from spreading throughout the body. Remdesivir is also an antiviral drug but has been commonly used along with dexamethasone, which reduces the body’s immune response and is given later in the illness, when some people’s immune systems go into overdrive and attack their vital organs.

Advertisement

Even though he has had low-oxygen episodes and is receiving dexamethasone, the doctors said that Trump was doing better and might be discharged from the hospital and return to the White House as early as Monday.

The briefing came a day after a messy and contradictory presentation Friday about whether Trump had serious medical issues.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton
Patriots’ Cam Newton addresses contracting coronavirus: ‘I will take this time to get healthy’ October 4, 2020 | 2:07 PM
south shore
Scituate woman charged with OUI after crashing into Cohasset commuter rail crossing October 4, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Firefighters confer while battling the Slater Fire near Happy Camp, California, on Sept. 17, 2020. An unusual confluence of weather conditions sent nearly 14,000 bolts of lightning into the dry, hot forests of Northern California in August. But that was only the beginning.
WILDFIRES
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres October 4, 2020 | 1:26 PM
A 2016 file photo of a bearded dragon named Hashbrown at the MSPCA Nevins Farm shelter in Methuen, MA.
Salmonella Outbreak
CDC investigates multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs, bearded dragons October 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, visits a business in downtown Waterville, Maine, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Maine
Sen. Collins tests negative for virus October 4, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Trump's Health
Trump could be discharged as soon as Monday October 4, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Local
Mass. teen seriously injured in ATV rollover in New Hampshire October 4, 2020 | 11:37 AM
.
COVID-19 IMPACT SURVEY
Mass. DPH launches statewide survey to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 October 4, 2020 | 11:20 AM
NFL
AP: Saints player's retest negative; game still on October 4, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Dead Asian giant hornets, queens lined-up on top and the smaller workers below, all samples brought in from Japan for research, are displayed with a field notebook, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash.
Murder Hornets
Washington state officials hunt for colony of ‘Murder Hornets’ October 4, 2020 | 9:20 AM
President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. President Trump has a cough and low-grade fever after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with his condition, and was going to undergo tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Donald Trump's Health
Trump’s symptoms described as ‘very concerning’ even as doctors offer rosier picture October 4, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Massachusetts
Explosive devices removed from home, charges pending October 4, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Pope Francis
Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform October 4, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Dr. Sean Conley
What to know about Sean Conley, the White House physician October 4, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Donald Trump's Condition
Doctor: Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet October 4, 2020 | 7:24 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One.
DONALD TRUMP
President Trump: ‘We’re working hard to get me all the way back’ October 3, 2020 | 9:58 PM
John Tlumacki
CORONAVIRUS
Nearly 1/3 of patients at Plymouth DOC facility test positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19.
CHRIS CHRISTIE
Chris Christie hospitalized with 'mild' virus symptoms October 3, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen as U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
Squad members respond to Twitter's warning to users after Trump contracts COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 5:18 PM
A firefighter walks by a burning wood pile while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California.
WILDFIRES
California is approaching 4 million acres burned by wildfires this year October 3, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Boston, MA - 8/11/2020 - People line up to receive free COVID Testing at the City of Boston's pop-up COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in South Boston. The testing initiative began on Aug. 5 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In caps, Topic: 12COVID TESTING
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 600 new cases October 3, 2020 | 4:10 PM
I-95
22-year-old driver dies in I-95 crash during police chase October 3, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA., 10/25/2019, The clean up begins for the 15th Annual BU Physics Pumpkin Drop 2019 which took place in front of the Metcalf Science Center. Approximately 50 pumpkins were dropped from the roof, and dropped 70 feet to Metcalf Plaza, including the last and largest one: a 175 pounder In addition to creating a festive spectacle around Halloween, the annual event provides lessons in gravitation, velocity, and energy transition from potential to kinetic to explosion. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Trick or Treat
Worcester bans trick-or-treating this year due to high risk of COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 2:06 PM
Rick Scott
Florida senator Rick Scott misspeaks, claiming he tested positive October 3, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Politics
GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings October 3, 2020 | 1:27 PM