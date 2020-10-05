Watch live: Ed Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor face off in sole Senate general election debate

The 2020 Massachusetts Senate race isn’t over yet.

With roughly four weeks left, incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is facing off against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor in the sole debate of the general election Monday night.

Hosted by GBH, the hourlong debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Boston Public Radio hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. The public broadcasting station announced Monday evening that the candidates will participate from separate studios within their headquarters in Brighton to “ensure the greatest individual comfort and safety of everyone involved with the debate” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The event comes after Markey won a tough Democratic primary contest against Rep. Joe Kennedy III. O’Connor, an attorney from Dover, beat out Shiva Ayyadurai for the Republican nomination.

Watch the debate below: