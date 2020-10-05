The Proud Boys were emboldened by Trump’s words. Then, gay couples reclaimed the group’s hashtag.

"It is nice when there is solidarity and spreading positivity."

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jaclyn Peiser,
The Washington Post
October 5, 2020 | 2:18 PM

Related Links

At last week’s presidential debate, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists and far-right groups like the Proud Boys, an organization that has been known to incite violence.

The president’s comment telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” provided a boost to the group on social media, emboldening its members to use Trump’s words as a rallying cry. Two days later, amid rising outrage, Trump denounced the group.

But then actor and activist George Takei suggested a clever comeback — a way to drown out the hate on social media and replace it with something, well, gay.

Advertisement

“What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine,” Takei, who is gay, tweeted on Thursday.

The call to action went viral over the weekend, with thousands adopting the hashtag and posting images and messages of love and support — all with the intent to take over a moniker linked to hate.

Noah Reed, a 30-year-old content creator in New York, posted pictures with his fiance, Derek Ivie, a 35-year-old librarian. For Reed, the tweet symbolized more than just jumping on a trend.

“Aside from voting, I think a lot of us are trying to do anything we can to really make a difference or, not necessarily silence, but push back the neo-Nazis and the far-right groups that are spreading hatred,” Reed said in an interview with The Washington Post on Sunday.

Many gay men took the opportunity to post images with their partners and children.

“#ProudBoys watching our son graduate,” one man tweeted.

“#ProudBoys we will never stand back and standby! Together for 25 years with 2 amazing children,” another man tweeted.

Famous gay figures also joined in, including TV personality Andy Cohen and Bobby Berk from “Queer Eye.” Actor Matt Bomer used the hashtag to promote “The Boys in the Band,” a movie adaptation of the play about a group of gay men gathered at a birthday party that recently premiered on Netflix.

Advertisement

The Twitter account for the Canadian Forces in the United States posted an image with a serviceman in uniform kissing his partner. As of early Monday, the tweet has more than 200,000 likes.

The Royal Canadian Navy retweeted the image with the caption: “Our #ProudBoys. Love is love.”

Allies of the LGBTQ community also participated by retweeting and posting images of family members or gay couples they admire.

One woman tweeted an image of Pete Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind., and his husband, Chasten, with the caption: “I know two amazing #ProudBoys who have made our Nation PROUD!”

Another woman posted an image of her brother and his husband, who got married this summer. And a mom tweeted an image of her transgender son.

“My son, who is a highly intelligent, talented, and courageous FtM trans teenager. He gives me hope that his generation can and will stand up to hatred and make the world a better place for all human beings. #ProudBoys,” she wrote.

Reed said that seeing so many allies join in on the trend was encouraging.

“It makes my heart feel joy when I see that not only LGBTQ people are doing this, but also so many other people are supporting it,” Reed said. “It is nice when there is solidarity and spreading positivity.”

This is not the first time the Proud Boys have been targeted on Twitter. Leading up to a rally in the District in 2018, the platform suspended over a dozen accounts linked to the group, including the account belonging its co-founder Gavin McInnes, who also co-founded Vice magazine. (McInnes later distanced himself from the Proud Boys.)

Advertisement

The Proud Boys have not responded kindly to the hashtag takeover. On Parler, a conservative social media app, followers of the Proud Boys group expressed outrage, with many commenting on screenshots of the tweets with homophobic slurs, according to Forbes. One member created a meme of Takei making a white supremacist gesture and another replied using Nazi terms like “final solution.”

Bandwagon campaigns like the #ProudBoys takeover are not always successful, Reed said. He pointed to the campaign #BlackoutTuesday, where people posted black squares on Instagram. It was an effort that may have caused more harm than good, he said, with some arguing that the blank squares tagged with #blacklivesmatter drowned out vital voices and information about protests.

But Reed believes this undertaking is different because the stakes are lower.

“With this one, the worst that can be done from it is that group can be drowned out, so I feel like that’s a win,” Reed said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics Celebs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Melina Mara
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace slams Trump's family for refusing masks at debate October 5, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Recovered lawn signs in Easthampton
Local
Over 2 dozen stolen lawn signs supporting police recovered in Easthampton October 5, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, last month.
COVID IN PRISONS
Warren slams government's 'failing' efforts to contain coronavirus in federal prisons October 5, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
SCOTUS
Ayanna Pressley: 'No confirmation until inauguration' October 5, 2020 | 12:51 PM
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts October 5, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Greenfield crash
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Greenfield crash October 5, 2020 | 12:35 PM
John Joseph Yozviak, 38, and Mary Katherine Horton, 37.
Crime
Parents face murder charge in death of girl with severe lice October 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins
Local
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color October 5, 2020 | 12:15 PM
30CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker reads papers during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sept. 29, 2020. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Here's what can resume under the second step of Phase 3 of the Mass. reopening plan October 5, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Laprelot Road in Foxborough.
Foxborough Crash
Three people, dog seriously injured in head-on crash in Foxborough October 5, 2020 | 11:54 AM
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 October 5, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Halloween season will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Halloween
Salem police call on state police Airwing to help ID Halloween overcrowding spots October 5, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Coronavirus
A student dies, and a campus gets serious about coronavirus October 5, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A grey seal swims in Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. Seals, especially grey seals, are being blamed for attracting sharks and for stealing from commercial fishermen. Critics say the increased seal population will hurt the economy and scare off tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Seals
'The next question is how many seals should there be' October 5, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Jabin Botsford
ROSE GARDEN
Dr. Ashish Jha deems SCOTUS ceremony a likely superspreader event October 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Coronavirus
‘These are probably more vulnerable persons’: MGH doctor says not to forget White House essential workers with outbreak October 5, 2020 | 10:21 AM
US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump
Prospect of Trump's early hospital discharge mystifies doctors October 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective mask while giving a thumbs up as he is driven in a motorcade past supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump briefly left his hospital in a car to greet supporters gathered outside, after posting a video on Twitter saying he was about to make a surprise visit. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Trump
Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by October 5, 2020 | 9:30 AM
ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
What happens if a candidate for president dies? October 5, 2020 | 9:19 AM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.
TRUMP'S RIDE
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump's drive outside hospital October 5, 2020 | 9:01 AM
An empty classroom at a Catholic elementary school in Brookline, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Schools in just 15 districts will fully reopen for instruction this fall as the majority of Massachusetts school districts plan to welcome students back to school part-time or not at all, according to state data. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Some parents around Mass. want kids to return to in-person learning full time. Here’s why. October 5, 2020 | 7:36 AM
People shop for Halloween items at a home improvement retail store.
Halloween
Can Halloween be saved? Yes, experts say. Here’s how. October 4, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden again tests negative for coronavirus, campaign says October 4, 2020 | 8:50 PM
A car with US President Trump drives past supporters.
Coronavirus
Trump leaves hospital in car to greet supporters; says he's 'learned a lot' October 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Oliver Contreras
TRUMP'S HEALTH
Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, doctors gave him steroid typically used in severe cases October 4, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 626 new cases October 4, 2020 | 4:08 PM
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Rhode Island
Judge: Vanity plate law likely violates First Amendment October 4, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and Vice President Mike Pence enter the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Amy Coney Barrett
Harvard law professor vouches for Amy Coney Barrett's "first-class legal intelligence" October 4, 2020 | 3:02 PM
COVID-19
NYC seeks to reinstate coronavirus restrictions in some neighborhoods October 4, 2020 | 3:00 PM
TRUMP'S CONDITION
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 2:13 PM