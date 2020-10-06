‘My Child, My Choice’: Protesters in Boston decry mandatory flu shots for children
Organizers are promising to file a lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker and the commonwealth in the coming weeks.
Fearing a “twindemic” of flu cases combined with a possible second surge of the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker issued a mandate in August that requires children get an influenza vaccine in order to attend school in Massachusetts — a move that has had some parents speaking up with their concerns ever since.
Demonstrators took to Beacon Hill in late August to protest the decision, and on Monday they gathered in front of the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston with signs declaring Baker a “tyrant” and insisting that when it comes to vaccines, it’s a situation of “My Child, My Choice.”
“There’s no rhyme or reason why a flu shot should be mandated by the governor,” Vinnie Delaney, the organizer of the rally, told WCVB, adding that his group, known as “Flu You Baker,” plans to file a lawsuit against the governor in federal court in the coming weeks.
Students must get the influenza vaccine by Dec. 31 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement. Check out what Monday’s protest looked like below, and answer our poll on the move here:
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.